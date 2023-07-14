The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI All Kuwait Select Size Liquidity Capped Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is designed to measure the performance of the Kuwait equity universe. The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index with a capping methodology applied to avoid concentration. The Underlying Index targets to include at least 30 securities and 25 issuers. MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”) begins with the MSCI Kuwait Index (the “Parent Index”), which consists of equity securities of companies that (i) are classified in Kuwait according to the MSCI Global Investable Market Index Methodology, together with equity securities of companies that (ii) are either headquartered or listed in Kuwait and carry out the majority of their operations in Kuwait (based on the geographic distribution of any of the following criteria: the company’s shareholder base, revenues, assets, management, employee base, history and country of incorporation), as

defined and measured by MSCI, or (iii) have an economic exposure (based on the geographic distribution of a company’s revenues) greater than 10% to Kuwait, as defined and measured by MSCI, where the criteria outlined in (i) and (ii) do not result in the target number of securities and issuers.

The MSCI Global Investable Market Index Methodology generally classifies a company as being in Kuwait if it is incorporated in Kuwait and its securities have a primary listing in Kuwait. In the event that a company is incorporated outside of Kuwait but its securities have a primary listing in Kuwait, the Index Provider will consider additional factors, including but not limited to the geographic distribution of the company's shareholder's base or operations, the location of its headquarters and the company's history. In considering a company’s history, MSCI reviews where the company originated from when the company started its operations, as well as who the founders were and their nationality.

The Index Provider generally applies a capping methodology to the Underlying Index so that no single issuer exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight, and all issuers with a weight above 5% do not cumulatively exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight. However, this capping methodology does not apply to constituents that (1) are not classified as large- or mid-capitalization securities as per the MSCI Global Investment Market Index Methodology and (2) have a 3-month annual traded value ratio (“ATVR”) less than or equal to 20%. ATVR is a measure of traded value in a security as a proportion of its free float-adjusted market capitalization. Constituents meeting both of these

criteria are represented at their weight in the Parent Index, and therefore will not be subject to the capping methodology of the Underlying Index discussed above. The Underlying Index includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the financials industry or sector. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as

return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by MSCI, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this

limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.