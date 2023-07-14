Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is composed of the equity securities of the 30 technology companies with the largest free float market capitalization that are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with significant exposure to internet, fintech, cloud computing, e-commerce and digital technology. To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, companies must either (1) be “technology-enabled” (i.e., operate primarily on an internet or mobile platform); (2) have a research & development expenses-to-revenue ratio that is greater than or equal to 5%; or (3) have year-over-year revenue growth that is greater than or equal to 10%. Only Greater China companies (as defined below) in the industrials, consumer discretionary, healthcare, financials and information technology sectors are considered for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Greater China companies are defined as companies that either (a) are incorporated in Hong Kong, (b) derive 50% of their revenue from mainland China; or (c) have their headquarters or principal place of business in Hong Kong, Macau or mainland China. The Underlying Index components will be weighted according to their free float market capitalization, with no issuer representing more than 8% of the Underlying Index at the time the Underlying Index is rebalanced. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted at least semi-annually. For initial public offerings (“IPOs”), if the IPO ranks within the top ten of the existing constituents in the Underlying Index on the first day of the IPO’s trading and meets the other criteria, the IPO will be added to the Underlying Index approximately ten trading days after the IPO.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not components of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates. The Fund will not purchase shares of an investment company if it would cause the Fund to (i) own more than 3% of such investment company’s voting shares; (ii) invest more than 5% of its total assets in such investment company; or (iii) invest more than 10% of its total assets in investment companies.

The Underlying Index invests primarily in China H Shares (as described below) and following additional China-related securities may represent investments of the Fund:

● China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.

● China B Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.

● China H Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.

● China N Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).

● P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all components of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 30 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $2.42 billion to $443.46 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $37.59 billion.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Information Technology sector (77.63%) represented a significant portion of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is provided by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (“Index Provider”).

The Fund may engage in securities lending.