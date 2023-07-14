Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index includes the stocks of the top 50 companies by free-float market capitalizations listed on the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board (the “STAR Board”). The STAR Board is a new listing exchange run by the Shanghai Stock Exchange that focuses on Chinese science and technology companies. According to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, companies listed on the STAR Board are mainly from high-tech and strategic emerging industries, and most focus on next-generation information technology, biomedicine, high-end equipment and similar industries.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a STAR Board company’s securities must meet certain market capitalization and liquidity screens and have been trading for at least 11 days. Once included, Underlying Index constituents are weighted based on their free-float market capitalization on the STAR Board, subject to a 10% cap. Although, the Underlying Index is designed to include 50 constituents, it may include as few as 30 constituents, if there are an insufficient number of STAR Board companies whose securities satisfy the screening and trading requirements.

The stocks included in the Underlying Index will consist of China A-Shares. China A-Shares are Chinese renminbi (“RMB”)-denominated equity securities (“A-Shares”) issued by companies incorporated in mainland China. Direct investments in A-Shares are currently possible only through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”) or Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license. Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Ltd. (“Bosera”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, has received a license as a RQFII from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) and has received an A-Shares quota by China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (“SAFE”) for use by the investment products it manages, including the Fund. Bosera, on behalf of the investment products it manages, may invest in A-Shares and other permitted China securities up to the relevant A-Shares quota (s). In addition, the Fund may invest in A-Shares through the Stock Connect Programs and, in the future, Bosera may also obtain a license on behalf of the Fund as a QFII, another program under Chinese law that would allow the Fund to invest in A-Shares.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”) and/or Bosera believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). Certain other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane, Bosera and/or their affiliates.

In addition to China A-Shares, which are described above, the following China-related securities may be included in this 20% basket:

● China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.

● China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.

● China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).

● P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 50 securities of companies with a total market capitalization of $281.97 billion, a capitalization range of approximately $1.36 billion to $19.9 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $5.64 billion.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Information Technology sector (47.8%), Industrials sector (26.9 %) and Health Care sector (15.1%) represented significant portions of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.