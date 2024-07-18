Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 07/18/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 07/18/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the Underlying Index and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index.
|
The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of a portfolio of large cap securities that is subject to downside hedging and seeks to exhibit less volatility than would a portfolio of large cap securities alone. The Underlying Index models an investment in the S&P 500 Index, the purchase and sale of put options on the S&P 500 Index, and the sale of call options on the S&P 500 Index. Fund assets that are not invested in options will be invested in an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to track the S&P 500 Index. The Fund will utilize both European-style exchange-traded options on the S&P 500 Index and FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX options”) on an ETF that seeks to track the S&P 500 Index or a similar large cap securities index.
The Underlying Index uses Hedgeye Risk Management, LLC’s (“Hedgeye” or “HRM”) Risk Range™ signals to determine whether to buy and/or sell such put and call options, and at what strike prices. Hedgeye’s Risk Range™ signals are proprietary signals developed by Hedgeye suggesting market entry and exit points for investable assets. The Underlying Index changes its option position as changes occur in the Risk Range signals or if the expiration date of the options is within 7 calendar days. The Fund may weight the put and call options differently than the Underlying Index and may buy and sell put and call options on different dates than the Underlying Index.
|
Options contracts are an agreement between a buyer and seller that gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy or sell a particular asset at a specified future date at an agreed upon price.
FLEX options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation.
European-style options are option contracts, which are exercisable at the strike price only on the expiration date.
The strike price of an option is generally, the price at which an option holder may exercise the right to purchase or sell the reference asset of an option contract upon expiration of the contract.
The Underlying Index’s options positions are modeled to provide downside protection, while frequently foregoing some upside potential. The premiums received from writing options are modeled to provide income to offset the cost of buying options. For the Fund, writing call options may reduce its ability to profit from increases in the value of its equity portfolio in rising markets, while writing put options may reduce its ability to provide downside protection in falling markets.
The S&P 500 Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index containing equity securities and is generally regarded as representative of the U.S. stock market.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including ETFs) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). Certain other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.
Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use a representative sampling strategy to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index.
As of May 31, 2024, the Underlying Index included 503 securities of companies with a capitalization range of approximately $6.74 billion to $3.09 trillion and an average market capitalization of approximately $97.8 billion. The Underlying Index will be rebalanced and reconstituted when the Hedgeye’s Risk Range™ signal changes, which may be as frequently as daily, and if the expiration date of the options is within 7 calendar days. The Underlying Index is provided by Hedgeye Asset Management, LLC (the “Index Provider” or “HAM”) and the Underlying Index is calculated by Solactive AG (the “Calculation Agent”). HAM is a subsidiary of HRM, the provider of the Risk Range ™ signals.
The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2024, issuers in the Information Technology sector represented a significant portion (30.6%) of the Underlying Index. The Fund may engage in securities lending.
|Period
|KSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|KSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|KSPY % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KSPY % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|KSPY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|KSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|KSPY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
