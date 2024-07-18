The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of a portfolio of large cap securities that is subject to downside hedging and seeks to exhibit less volatility than would a portfolio of large cap securities alone. The Underlying Index models an investment in the S&P 500 Index, the purchase and sale of put options on the S&P 500 Index, and the sale of call options on the S&P 500 Index. Fund assets that are not invested in options will be invested in an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to track the S&P 500 Index. The Fund will utilize both European-style exchange-traded options on the S&P 500 Index and FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX options”) on an ETF that seeks to track the S&P 500 Index or a similar large cap securities index. The Underlying Index uses Hedgeye Risk Management, LLC’s (“Hedgeye” or “HRM”) Risk Range™ signals to determine whether to buy and/or sell such put and call options, and at what strike prices. Hedgeye’s Risk Range™ signals are proprietary signals developed by Hedgeye suggesting market entry and exit points for investable assets. The Underlying Index changes its option position as changes occur in the Risk Range signals or if the expiration date of the options is within 7 calendar days. The Fund may weight the put and call options differently than the Underlying Index and may buy and sell put and call options on different dates than the Underlying Index.

Options contracts are an agreement between a buyer and seller that gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy or sell a particular asset at a specified future date at an agreed upon price. FLEX options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation. European-style options are option contracts, which are exercisable at the strike price only on the expiration date. The strike price of an option is generally, the price at which an option holder may exercise the right to purchase or sell the reference asset of an option contract upon expiration of the contract.