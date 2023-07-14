Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-62.1%
1 yr return
-81.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.8%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|2.
|The first paragraph under the “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus and the first paragraph under the “Additional Information About the Fund – Additional Information about Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Statutory Prospectus is deleted and replaced with the following:
In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund attempts to maintain exposure to futures contracts on carbon offset credits (“carbon offset credit futures”) that are substantially the same as those included in the Index, which is an index comprised of futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits which represent projects that seek to reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions through avoidance, reduction or capture (sinking) in an effort to curb climate change.
|3.
|The second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth paragraphs under the “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus and the second, third, fifth, sixth, eighth, tenth and eleventh paragraphs under the “Additional Information About the Fund – Additional Information about Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Statutory Prospectus is deleted and replaced with the following:
Each carbon offsets credit represents the reduction or removal of a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gas (“GHG”) from the atmosphere. Carbon offsets credits are designed to provide a mechanism for people and businesses to mitigate the adverse environmental impact of their GHG-generating activities in an effort to curb climate change. For example, a frequent flyer can mitigate the adverse environmental impact of her travel by purchasing carbon offset credits from an organization that will invest the transaction proceeds in projects that have a positive environmental impact, such as reforestation.
The Index is designed to measure the performance of a portfolio of liquid carbon offset credit futures. The Index includes only carbon offset credit futures that that mature in the next two years and meet certain trading and price criteria. The Index weights eligible carbon offset credit futures based on the total value of their traded volume over the prior six months.
Currently, the Index includes futures contracts on carbon offset credits that are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) -- Global Emissions Offsets (“GEOs”) and Nature-Based Global Emission Offsets (“N-GEOs”). GEOs and N-GEOs are designed to allow businesses to manage their GHG-reduction goals by purchasing today carbon offset credits for delivery in the future. As the global carbon offset credit market grows, additional carbon offset credit futures are expected to enter the Index if they meet the trading and price criteria of the Index.
While the Fund will generally seek to obtain exposure to the same carbon offset credit futures that are in the Index, the Fund and Subsidiary (as defined below) may not replicate the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in carbon offset credit futures with different maturity dates, the Fund may weight the carbon offset credit futures differently than the Index, or the Fund may purchase carbon offset credit futures on different dates than the rebalancing date for the Index. In addition, the Fund may invest in futures on carbon credits issued under cap-and-trade regulatory regimes (“carbon credit futures”) in order to obtain investment exposures that are similar to carbon offset credits.
The Fund may also invest in other instruments that are consistent with its investment objective. For example, the Fund may invest in futures contracts that are not carbon offset credit futures, options on futures contracts, swap contracts, and other investment companies and notes, which may or may not be exchange-traded. The Fund may also invest in debt instruments. The debt instruments in which the Fund intends to invest include government securities and corporate or other non-government fixed-income securities with maturities of up to 12 months of any investment grade. The Fund may invest in debt instruments indirectly through short-term bond funds and ETFs. The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds.
|4.
|The following is added after the first sentence of the second paragraph in the text box in the “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus:
Capping and reducing the cap on greenhouse gases is viewed as a key policy tool for reaching climate change objectives.
|Period
|KSET Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-62.1%
|-39.0%
|55.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-81.6%
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|27.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KSET Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|N/A
|Period
|KSET Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.6%
|119.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|28.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KSET Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|N/A
|KSET
|Category Low
|Category High
|KSET % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.2 M
|348 K
|63.1 B
|88.55%
|Number of Holdings
|2
|1
|846
|89.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.86 M
|0
|63.2 B
|99.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.85%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KSET % Rank
|Cash
|51.15%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|19.46%
|Other
|48.85%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|41.61%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.26%
|19.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|33.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|78.81%
|KSET Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.10%
|3.08%
|42.08%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|74.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|KSET Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|KSET Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KSET Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|460.74%
|N/A
|KSET
|Category Low
|Category High
|KSET % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.91%
|0.00%
|44.18%
|56.94%
|KSET
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|KSET
|Category Low
|Category High
|KSET % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|N/A
|KSET
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2022
0.09
0.1%
James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.81
|11.51
