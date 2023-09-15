Home
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$24.97
$25.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KSEA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares Rockefeller Ocean Engagement ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Ocean Related Companies. The Sub-Adviser believes that investing in Ocean Related Companies offers the potential for above-average long-term growth, especially if environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors continue to become more consequential to investors. Examples of Ocean Related Companies include water infrastructure and technology companies, waste operator and technology companies, aquaculture operators, commercial fishing operators, retailers linked to the seafood value chain, specialty chemical manufacturers, petrochemical producers, retailers linked to the plastic value chain, shipping and logistics companies, shipping transportation companies, recreational marine product companies, port operators, port equipment manufacturers, offshore energy and services companies, biofuel producers, renewable energy operators and original equipment manufacturers, tourism and leisure companies, companies involved in earth imaging, engineering, design and consulting, third-party testing, inspection and certification, and packaging companies.

The Fund will invest in three categories of Ocean Related Companies:

(1) Ocean Leaders: companies that the Sub-Adviser has determined currently pursue strong ocean sustainability practices;

(2) Ocean Solutions: companies whose products and services seek to address sustainable ocean impacts; and

(3) Ocean Improvers: companies whose activities are currently having a negative to neutral impact on oceans or ocean resources but who are taking, or have formally expressed to the Sub-Adviser they are considering taking, material steps towards enhancing sustainability initiatives and reducing the impact that their products or services have on oceans or ocean resources over time, in conjunction with the Sub-Adviser’s preliminary engagement objectives. The Fund anticipates that a majority of the Fund’s assets will be invested in Ocean Improvers.

When engaging with Ocean Related Companies, the Sub-Adviser seeks to identify a clear engagement objective which it believes can have a positive impact on shareholder value and ocean sustainability improvements over time, and seeks to constructively engage with the company to achieve that objective by utilizing any or all of the approaches outlined below:

Constructive Dialog – The Sub-Adviser initially and informally engages management teams, boards, subject matter experts, and investor relations offices to understand a company’s approach to managing ocean risks and opportunities and propose tailored ways they might improve performance to enhance long-term value.
Official Letters – The Sub-Adviser will send official correspondence to formalize its previous requests of a company, to open communications while overcoming language barriers, and when engaging in “campaigns” that aim to reach a relatively large number of companies on a similar topic.
Collaborative Discussions – The Sub-Adviser leverages its expansive network of institutional investors and thought leaders to collaborate and participate in larger, group-style engagements, which may spur or accelerate a response from a company.
Shareholder Proposals – The Sub-Adviser may file or co-file with policy experts and institutional investor peers shareholder proposals with companies when constructive dialogue, official letters, and/or collaborative actions have not resulted in timely or rigorous improvements sought by the Sub-Adviser.

Using proprietary, fundamental, bottom-up analysis of company-disclosed and third-party data, the Sub-Adviser will analyze each investment opportunity to identify Ocean Related Companies for investment by the Fund consistent with its principal investment strategies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in approximately 30 to 50 companies of any market capitalization, which may be domiciled in any country, including in emerging markets, and may operate in any industry or sector. Due to the Fund’s focus on Ocean Related Companies, the Fund expects to invest significantly in companies in the Industrials, Consumer Staples, Materials and Utilities sectors.

The Fund will exit a position if, in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser, a more attractive investment opportunity exists and/or if the Sub-Adviser believes the thesis that drove the investment is no longer present. A company’s reluctance to constructively engage with the Sub-Adviser on, or failure to make material progress on, ocean-related impacts identified as part of an engagement objective, may result in divestment.

In addition to equity securities, the Fund may invest in derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options) for investment purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to currencies, sectors and individual issuers. Because the Fund invests a portion of its assets in securities that are traded in currencies other than U.S. dollars, the Fund may buy and sell foreign currencies to facilitate transactions in portfolio securities and may seek to hedge against currency risks. The Fund also may invest in other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). Certain investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”) and/or its affiliates.

The Fund is non-diversified and may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KSEA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KSEA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KSEA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KSEA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KSEA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

KSEA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KSEA Category Low Category High KSEA % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KSEA % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KSEA - Expenses

Operational Fees

KSEA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KSEA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KSEA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KSEA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KSEA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KSEA Category Low Category High KSEA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KSEA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KSEA Category Low Category High KSEA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KSEA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KSEA - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

×