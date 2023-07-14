Home
Trending ETFs
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

$12.55

$5.4 M

0.49%

$0.06

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

-13.6%

1 yr return

-21.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

78.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
$11.91
$18.60

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KROP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 12, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Kimberly Chan

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation Index (the "Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. Solely for purposes of complying with this policy, the Fund only views securities issued by AgTech & Food Innovation Companies and Pre-Revenue AgTech & Food Innovation Companies (both as defined below) as satisfying this criterion.The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.
The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the fields of agricultural technology (“AgTech”) and food innovation. Specifically, the Underlying Index will include securities issued by “AgTech & Food Innovation Companies” as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index (the "Index Provider"). “AgTech & Food Innovation Companies” are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues, operating income, or assets from the following business activities:
AgTech
Precision Agriculture: Technologies used to increase crop yields and reduce levels of traditional agricultural inputs (land, water, fertilizer, etc.) to grow crops more profitably/efficiently. Business activities include the
development of Geographic Information System (“GIS”) software and hardware for GIS-based agriculture, precision weed control technologies, soil and water sensors, weather tracking, and satellite imaging.
Robotics/Automation: Technologies used to reduce labor and other farming inputs. Business activities include the development of farming drones and autonomous farm equipment for irrigation, soil management (agronomy), pollination, harvesting and processing (e.g. robotic-enabled harvesters).
Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”): Technologies and systems that optimize plant and/or fish farming and use controlled environments to reduce the types and/or quantity of inputs required for farming. Business activities include vertical farming, hydroponics, aquaponics and aeroponics.
Agricultural Biotechnology: Biological/genetic technologies used to enhance agricultural cultivation and yield. Business activities include the use of gene editing to develop crops with higher yield, less water requirements, greater insect resistance, etc.
Food Innovation
Protein & Dairy Alternatives: Products containing protein-rich ingredients sourced from plants, insects, fungi, or through tissue culture that replace conventional animal-based protein sources like meat and dairy. Business activities include the development of plant-based and/or food-technology (e.g. molecular based) alternative proteins and dairy.
Food Waste Reduction: Technologies and/or systems designed to reduce food-waste in the supply chain. Business activities include the development of technology to track, monitor, and/or preserve food (e.g. blockchain-based food sourcing and tracking systems and software), as well as the development of products and services (e.g. marketplaces) that reduce food waste.
In addition, companies identified by the Index Provider as deriving greater than 0% but less than 50% of revenue from the business activities described above ("Diversified AgTech & Food Innovation Companies"), as well as companies identified by the Index Provider as having primary business operations in the business activities described above but that do not currently generate revenues (“Pre-Revenue AgTech & Food Innovation Companies”), are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index if there are fewer than 30 eligible AgTech & Food Innovation Companies. Diversified AgTech & Food Innovation Companies and Pre-Revenue AgTech & Food Innovation Companies are collectively subject to an aggregate weight cap of 15% at each semi-annual rebalance.
In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider first applies a proprietary natural language processing algorithm to the eligible universe, which seeks to identify and rank companies involved in the fields of agriculture technology and food innovation based on filings, disclosures and other public information (e.g. regulatory filings, earnings transcripts, etc.). The highest-ranking companies identified by the natural language processing algorithm, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider to confirm they derive at least 50% of their revenues from the business activities described above, greater than 0% of their revenues from the business activities described above in the case of Diversified AgTech & Food Innovation Companies, or that they have primary business operations in the business activities described above but do not currently generate revenues in the case of Pre-Revenue AgTech & Food Innovation Companies.
To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider, must be met. As of January 31, 2022, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2022, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Fund may invest in China A-Shares, which are issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on Chinese exchanges.
The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the maximum weight of a company is capped at 12%, the aggregate weight of companies with a weight greater than or equal to 4.5% is capped at 45%, and all remaining companies are capped at a weight of 4.5%, and all constituents are subject to a minimum weight of 0.3%. In addition, Diversified AgTech & Food Innovation Companies and Pre-Revenue AgTech & Food Innovation Companies are subject to an individual weight cap of 2% and an aggregate weight cap of 10% at each semi-annual rebalance. Generally speaking, modified capitalization weighting will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer staples and materials companies. As of January 31, 2022, the
Underlying Index had 30 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the chemicals and food products industries and had significant exposure to the consumer staples and materials sectors. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified," which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Read More

KROP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KROP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.6% -42.7% 29.0% 23.14%
1 Yr -21.7% -50.5% 60.1% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* 4.5% 39.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.1% 29.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KROP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -78.5% 59.2% N/A
2021 N/A -63.4% 154.1% N/A
2020 N/A -3.0% 63.7% N/A
2019 N/A -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KROP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -46.2% 29.0% 22.65%
1 Yr N/A -50.5% 68.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 4.5% 39.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KROP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -78.5% 59.2% N/A
2021 N/A -63.4% 154.1% N/A
2020 N/A -3.0% 63.7% N/A
2019 N/A -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

KROP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KROP Category Low Category High KROP % Rank
Net Assets 5.4 M 1.01 M 57.9 B 91.19%
Number of Holdings 30 1 462 67.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.26 M 2.68 K 35 B 62.11%
Weighting of Top 10 78.25% 6.3% 100.0% 5.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AG-A COMMON STOCK 13.56%
  2. NUTRIEN LTD COMMON STOCK 12.31%
  3. CORTEVA INC COMMON STOCK 11.73%
  4. CHENG DE LOLO CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 11.29%
  5. TREASURY BILL 0.000000% 03/02/2023 9.78%
  6. TITAN MACHINERY INC COMMON STOCK 6.20%
  7. BEYOND MEAT INC COMMON STOCK 5.69%
  8. OATLY GROUP AB DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 5.23%
  9. NUFARM LTD COMMON STOCK 4.54%
  10. UNILEVER PLC COMMON STOCK 4.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KROP % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 0.00% 116.59% 46.28%
Cash 		0.27% -16.60% 100.00% 51.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.79% 54.20%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 30.69% 57.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 53.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.85% 56.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KROP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 55.29%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 64.90%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 52.26% 8.65%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 70.95% 17.31%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.06% 83.41%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 8.61% 54.57%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 96.76% 92.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 36.89% 0.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.75% 66.83%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.90% 0.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KROP % Rank
US 		77.92% 0.00% 106.47% 95.92%
Non US 		21.82% 0.00% 99.29% 3.84%

KROP - Expenses

Operational Fees

KROP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 2.97% 59.08%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 21.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

KROP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KROP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KROP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 284.00% N/A

KROP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KROP Category Low Category High KROP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.49% 0.00% 21.03% 61.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KROP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KROP Category Low Category High KROP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 9.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KROP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

KROP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Sandy Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.

William Helm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 32.27 5.94 1.25

