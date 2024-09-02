The Fund’s strategy is designed to provide investors with the opportunity over a limited period of time (the “Outcome Period”) to benefit up to a certain extent (the “Cap”) from increases in the total return of the Underlying ETF with only a portion of the risk (the “Buffer”) otherwise attendant to investing in the asset class represented by the Underlying ETF, which is China Internet Companies. The Cap seeks to provide shareholders with up to approximately 20% (prior to taking into account any fees and expenses) of increases in the total return of the Underlying ETF (i.e., the performance of the secondary market share price including any distributions) (its “total return”) during the Outcome Period. When the Fund’s annual management fee of 0.25% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Cap is approximately 19.40%. The Cap will be further reduced by any other expenses charged to the Fund and any shareholder transaction fees. The Cap represents the maximum total return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Fund over the duration of the Outcome Period. The Fund’s total return will not appreciate beyond the Cap and Fund shareholders may underperform the Underlying ETF. The Buffer seeks to protect shareholders that hold shares for the entire Outcome Period from declines in the Fund’s total return by providing a buffer against approximately 100% of decreases in the total return of the Underlying ETF. When the Fund’s annual management fee of 0.25% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Buffer is approximately 99.40%. The Buffer will be further reduced by any other expenses charged to the Fund and any shareholder transaction fees. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in providing the Buffer. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (the “Underlying ETF”) and options, including FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX options”), that reference the Underlying ETF. The Underlying ETF is an exchange-traded fund advised by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or the “Adviser”) that seeks to track the CSI Overseas China Internet Index (the “Index”). The Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of China Internet Companies listed outside of mainland China, as determined by China Securities Index Co., Ltd. (“Index Provider”). The reference asset for all of the Fund’s options is the Underlying ETF. More information about the Underlying ETF and its Index is included at the end of this section. There is no guarantee that investors in the Fund will experience the sought-after outcomes based on the Cap and Buffer (“Outcomes”) over the Outcome Period: China Internet Companies: Investable publicly traded “China-based companies” whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors (“China Internet Companies”), and are listed outside of mainland China, as determined by China Securities Index Co., Ltd. Outcome Period: The period of February 8, 2024 through January 16, 2026 is referred to as the initial Outcome Period. The Buffer and the Cap are based on the total return of the Underlying ETF and are set on the first day of the Outcome Period. Options Contract: An agreement between a buyer and seller that gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy or sell a particular asset at a specified future date at an agreed upon price. FLEX options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”).

● The Fund’s strategy is designed to produce the Outcomes based upon the total return of the Underlying ETF from the first day of the Outcome Period to the last day of the Outcome Period . The Outcomes may only be realized by investors who continuously hold shares from the beginning of the Outcome Period until the end of the Outcome Period. Investors that purchase shares after the Outcome Period has begun or sell shares prior to the Outcome Period ends may experience investment returns very different from those that the Fund seeks to provide .

● When establishing an Outcome Period the Fund cannot anticipate any corporate actions that may affect the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF, such as significant distributions by the Underlying ETF, and that may cause the strike price of the options held by the Fund to be adjusted by the OCC. An adjustment of the strike price of the options held by the Fund by the OCC may adversely impact the Outcomes.

Although the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane, generally anticipates that the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) will increase on days when the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF increases and will decrease on days when the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF decreases, the rate of such increase or decrease is expected to be less than that experienced by the Underlying ETF. This is because the Fund’s NAV is based upon the value of its portfolio, which is composed principally of the Underlying ETF and options; and while the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF is a significant component of the value of the Fund’s options, the time remaining until those options expire also affects their value. As a result, the Fund’s NAV is not expected to increase or decrease at the same rate as the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF.

Further, as the Fund gets closer to the end of the Outcome Period, the value of the Underlying ETF, the put options and the calls options may differ from the values at the beginning of the Outcome Period. Such shift in the value of the Fund’s holdings over time may increase risks to one type of exposure in the Fund compared to the other.

The two hypothetical graphical illustrations provided below are designed to illustrate the Outcomes, before any fees and expenses, that the Fund seeks to provide for investors who hold shares for the entirety of the Outcome Period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to provide the Outcomes for an Outcome Period.

* Please note: this graph is provided merely to illustrate the Outcomes that the Fund seeks to provide based upon the performance of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. There is no guarantee that these outcomes will be achieved over the Outcome Period.

The following table is designed to illustrate the Outcomes the Fund seeks to provide over an Outcome Period, assuming the hypothetical performance of the Underlying ETF (from -100% to 100%) shown in the first line of the table. The table is provided for illustrative purposes only and does not provide every possible performance scenario for shares over the course of an Outcome Period. The table is not intended to predict or project the performance of the Fund or the Underlying ETF. Fund shareholders should not take this information as an assurance of the expected performance of the Underlying ETF or return on the Fund’s shares. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to provide the Outcomes for an Outcome Period.

Hypothetical Underlying ETF Performance (100)% (50)% (20)% (5)% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 50% 100% Fund Performance 0%** 0%** 0%** 0%** 0% 5% 10% 15% 20%* 20%* 20%*

* When the Fund’s annual management fee of 0.25% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Cap is approximately 19.40%. The Cap will be further reduced by any other expenses charged to the Fund and any shareholder transaction fees.

** When the Fund’s annual management fee of 0.25% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Buffer is approximately 99.40%. The Buffer will be further reduced by any other expenses charged to the Fund and any shareholder transaction fees.

Since the Fund invests in the Underlying ETF, the Fund will receive distributions made by the Underlying ETF. These distributions paid by the Underlying ETF may cause the OCC to make adjustments to the strike price of the Fund’s options. If this occurs, then such an adjustment can cause changes to the Fund’s Buffer and Cap and may adversely affect the Outcomes. As a result, the Fund may not perform as expected and Fund shareholders could be adversely impacted, especially Fund shareholders that purchase shares after the start of the Outcome Period and Fund shareholders who do not hold shares for the entire Outcome Period.

The following hypothetical tables are designed to illustrate the impact of strike price adjustments on the Fund’s Buffer and Cap due to distributions by the Underlying ETF. These tables are provided for illustrative purposes only and does not provide every possible scenario over the course of an Outcome Period. These tables are not intended to predict or project any distributions by the Fund or the Underlying ETF or the performance of the Fund or the Underlying ETF. Fund shareholders should not take this information as an assurance of the expected distributions or performance of the Underlying ETF or the Fund. The tables assume the Underlying ETF’s market price is $30 for each period shown and the Underlying ETF distributes $3 in capital gains to the Fund, which distributes the same amount to Fund shareholders. The tables assume the OCC adjusts the strike price of the Fund’s options as shown due to such distributions. The tables also assumes a shareholder purchases Fund shares on the first day of the Outcome Period and continuously holds Fund shares until the end of the Outcome Period. While these tables assume that the Fund distributes the same amount of distribution received from the Underlying ETF, the Fund may not always distribute the entire amount of the distribution received from the Underlying ETF.

Impact on Buffer With Strike Price Adjustment Due to Distributions

Period Distribution Adjustment to Strike Price Distribution as a % of Strike Price Buffer* Buffer* with Distribution Included First Day - - - 100% - End of First Year $3 Strike Price Reduced by $3 10% 90% 100% End of Second Year $3 Strike Price Reduced by $3 10% 80% 100%

* When the Fund’s annual management fee of 0.25% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Buffer is approximately 99.40%. The Buffer will be further reduced by any other expenses charged to the Fund and any shareholder transaction fees.

As shown in the table, while the amount of the “Buffer” is expected to decrease due to such strike price adjustments, the “Buffer with the Distribution Included” is expected to approximate the Buffer on the first day if a shareholder includes the distribution they were paid by the Fund in the Buffer amount.

Impact on Cap With Strike Price Adjustment Due to Distribution

Period Distribution Adjustment to Strike Price Distribution as a % of Strike Price Cap* Cap* with Distribution Included First Day - - - 20% - End of First Year $3 Strike Price Reduced by $3 10% 10% 20% End of Second Year $3 Strike Price Reduced by $3 10% 0% 20%

* When the Fund’s annual management fee of 0.25% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Cap is approximately 19.40%. The Cap will be further reduced by any other expenses charged to the Fund and any shareholder transaction fees.

As shown in the table, while the amount of the “Cap” is expected to decrease due to such strike price adjustments, the “Cap with the Distribution Included” is expected to approximate the Cap on the first day if a shareholder includes the distribution they were paid by the Fund in the Cap amount.

If the Underlying ETF makes distributions and the OCC does not make adjustments to the strike price of the Fund’s options, a shareholder will need to include the amount of the distributions to achieve the sought after Outcomes. As a result, Fund shareholders that purchase shares after the start of the Outcome Period could be adversely impacted especially those Fund shareholders that purchase shares after the Fund has made any distributions.

Use of Options, including FLEX Options. The Adviser will construct a portfolio principally composed of the Underlying ETF and options, including FLEX options, that reference the Underlying ETF and are set to expire on the last day of the Outcome Period. Each of the options purchased and sold throughout the Outcome Period are expected to have the same or similar terms (i.e., strike price and expiration) as the options purchased and sold on the first day of the Outcome Period. At the commencement of the Outcome Period, the Adviser selects the strike price for each option such that when the options are exercised on the final day of the Outcome Period, the Outcomes may be obtained. The customizable nature of FLEX options allows the Adviser to make the FLEX options exercisable only on the expiration date of the option contract (i.e., European style option contracts). The Fund will only write (sell) FLEX options that are European style option contracts. The Fund may purchase options that are European style option contracts and options that are exercisable at any time (i.e., American style option contracts). To achieve the Outcomes, the Fund may purchase and sell a combination of call option contracts and put option contracts. Strike Price: Generally, the price at which an option holder may exercise the right to purchase or sell the reference asset of an option contract upon expiration of the contract. For the Fund, the strike price will be the total return of the Underlying ETF at which the Fund may exercise an option at the end of the Outcome Period. Call Option Contract: A call option contract gives the buyer of the call option contract the right (but not the obligation) to buy, and the seller of the call option contract (i.e., the “writer”) the obligation to sell, a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price. Put Option Contract: A put option contract gives the buyer of the put option contract the right (but not the obligation) to sell, and the writer of the put option contract the obligation to buy, a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price.

The Outcome Period. The Outcomes sought by the Fund are based upon the total return of the Underlying ETF at the start of the Outcome Period. The initial Outcome Period begins on February 8, 2024 and ends on January 16, 2026. As the terms of the options do not change during each Outcome Period, the Cap and Buffer both will be measured to the total return of the Underlying ETF on the first day of the Outcome Period. A shareholder that purchases shares after the commencement of the Outcome Period will likely have purchased shares at a different NAV than the NAV on the first day of the Outcome Period and therefore may experience investment outcomes that are very different from those sought by the Fund. Since the Fund will only exercise options on the final day of the Outcome Period, a shareholder that sells shares prior to the end of the Outcome Period may also experience investment outcomes very different from those sought by the Fund. To achieve the Outcomes sought by the Fund for the Outcome Period, an investor must hold shares continuously throughout the Outcome Period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to provide the Outcomes.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the Underlying ETF and options, including FLEX options, on the Underlying ETF. However, because a component of an option’s value is the number of days remaining until its expiration, during the Outcome Period, the Fund’s NAV will not directly correlate on a day-to-day basis with the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF. The Adviser generally anticipates that the Fund’s NAV will increase on days when the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF increases and will decrease on days when the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF decreases, but that the rate of such increase or decrease will be less than that experienced by the Underlying ETF. For the same reasons, the impact of the Buffer on the Fund, may not be in full effect prior to the end of the Outcome Period. Since the options do not expire until approximately two years after the commencement of the Outcome Period, the degree of correlation between the value of the options and the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF may be lower than if the options had a shorter term. The Fund seeks to provide the Outcomes only for the entirety of the Outcome Period and investors should not expect the sought-after Outcomes at any point prior to the end of the Outcome Period.

The Buffer on Losses. The Buffer seeks to protect shareholders that hold shares for the entire Outcome Period from declines in the Fund’s total return by providing a buffer against approximately 100% of decreases in the total return of the Underlying ETF, not including any other expenses charged to the Fund and any shareholder transaction fees. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to provide buffered returns. The Fund seeks to produce the Outcomes for the Outcome Period upon the expiration of its options investments on the last day of the Outcome Period. Therefore, it should not be expected that the Buffer, including the net effect of the Fund’s annual management fee, will be provided at any point prior to the last day of the Outcome Period. If an investor purchases shares at a time during an Outcome Period when the total return of the Underlying ETF has already increased, then the investor will incur losses notwithstanding the Buffer since the Buffer only seeks to protect against declines in the total return of the Underlying ETF from the beginning of the Outcome Period. Similarly, if an investor sells shares prior to the end of the Outcome Period, the Buffer that the Fund seeks to provide may not protect against losses. When the Fund’s annual management fee of 0.25% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Buffer is approximately 99.40%. The Buffer will be further reduced by any other expenses charged to the Fund and any shareholder transaction fees. In addition, any changes in the Fund’s options due to material corporate actions, including material distributions, could reduce the Buffer during an Outcome Period.

The Cap on Upside Returns. Unlike other investment products, the potential upside total return an investor can receive from an investment in the Fund over the Outcome Period is limited by the Cap. The Cap represents the maximum total return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Fund over the duration of the Outcome Period. Therefore, even though the Fund’s total returns are expected to approximate the total return of the Underlying ETF, in the event that the total return of the Underlying ETF exceeds the Cap for the Outcome Period, the Fund will not appreciate beyond the Cap. The Cap is determined on the first day of the Outcome Period and is approximately 20% prior to taking into account any fees or expenses. When the Fund’s annual management fee of 0.25% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Cap is approximately 19.40%. The Cap will be further reduced by any other expenses charged to the Fund, including any extraordinary expenses, and any shareholder transaction fees. For the purpose of this prospectus, “extraordinary expenses” are non-recurring expenses that may be incurred by the Fund outside of the ordinary course of its business, including, without limitation, costs incurred in connection with any claim, litigation, arbitration, mediation, government investigation or similar proceedings, indemnification expenses and expenses in connection with holding and/or soliciting proxies for a meeting of Fund shareholders. In addition, any changes in the Fund’s options due to material corporate actions, including material distributions, could have the effect of reducing the Cap for an Outcome Period.

The Cap is a result of the design of the Fund’s principal investment strategy. In order to provide the sought-after Buffer, the Fund purchases a series of options. As the purchaser of these options, the Fund is obligated to pay a premium to the seller of those options. However, the strategy is designed so that any premiums that the Fund is obligated to pay are offset by premiums it receives in connection with selling options that established the Cap. These transactions occur on the first day of the Outcome Period: the Adviser calculates the amount of premium that the Fund owes in order to buy options to provide the Buffer, and then sells options with terms that entitle the Fund to receive that same amount as a premium to determine the Cap. The Cap is the strike price of the written options, which is determined based upon prevailing market conditions at the time, most notably current interest rate levels, volatility in the secondary market share price of the Underlying ETF, time remaining until the options expire, and the relationship of put and call options on the Underlying ETF.

The Cap will change from one Outcome Period to the next based upon prevailing market conditions at the beginning of the Outcome Period. The Cap, and the Fund’s position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund.

Subsequent Outcome Periods. The Fund is designed to be a continuous investment vehicle. It is not expected to terminate and distribute its assets at the conclusion of an Outcome Period. Rather, at the end of each Outcome Period, a subsequent Outcome Period is expected to begin.

At the end of each Outcome Period, the Fund will receive the cash value of all the options it held for the prior Outcome Period. It will then invest in a new series of options with an expiration date of approximately two years in the future, and a new Outcome Period will begin. Since the Cap for any Outcome Period is based upon prevailing market conditions at the beginning of an Outcome Period, the Cap will rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next.

Investors who hold shares of the Fund at the end of an Outcome Period will receive two notices of the commencement of the subsequent Outcome Period. Approximately one week prior to the end of an Outcome Period, the Fund will file a prospectus supplement alerting existing shareholders that an Outcome Period is ending. The supplement will disclose the new name of the Fund, which will be revised to reflect the dates of the next Outcome Period, and the anticipated ranges for the Cap for the next Outcome Period. After the close of business on the last day of the Outcome Period, the Fund will file another prospectus supplement that discloses the Fund’s final Cap (both gross and net of the management fee) for the next Outcome Period and the change in the Fund’s name to reflect the new Outcome Period.

The Fund is non-diversified.

Additional Information About the Underlying ETF. The Underlying ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Index, which is designed to measure the equity market performance of China Internet Companies.

● The Index Provider defines China-based companies as those that: (i) are incorporated in mainland China; (ii) have their headquarters in mainland China; or (iii) derive at least 50% of its revenue from goods produced or sold, or services performed, in mainland China.

● China Internet Companies include, but are not limited to, companies that develop and market Internet software and/or provide Internet services; manufacture home entertainment software and educational software for home use; provide retail or commercial services primarily through the Internet; and develop and market mobile Internet software and/or provide mobile Internet services.

The Index excludes securities that during the past year had a daily average trading value of less than $3 million or a daily average market cap of less than $2 billion. Constituents of the Index are ranked by free-float market capitalization in U.S. Dollars and then weighted so that no constituent exceeds 10% at each rebalance with the top five constituents capped at 40%.

The following China-related securities may be included in the Index:

● China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Qualified Foreign Investor (“QFI”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.

● China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.

● China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.

● China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).

● P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

As of May 31, 2023, the Index was comprised of 32 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $0.9 billion to $380.9 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $34.2 billion. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually.

The Underlying ETF is non-diversified. To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Underlying ETF is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2023, issuers in the Communication Services sector (42.6%) and Consumer Discretionary sector (37.6%) represented significant portions of the Index.

Although the Underlying ETF reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Index, the Underlying ETF expects to use representative sampling to track the Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Index. In addition, the Underlying ETF may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Index, but that Krane believes will help the Underlying ETF track the Index. The Underlying ETF’s prospectus and other reports are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Underlying ETF is traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. under the ticker symbol KWEB.