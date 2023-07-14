Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

70.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.7
$14.15
$22.95

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KPOP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in securities comprising the Index. The Index was designed by CT Investments, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) to measure the performance of KPOP and Korean Entertainment Companies (as defined below). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of KPOP and Korean Entertainment Companies.

The Index’s initial universe is comprised of companies in the Entertainment Industry and Interactive Media & Services Industry (excluding the Interactive Home Entertainment Sub-Industry) that are listed on the Korea Exchange with a minimum market capitalization of ₩100 billion South Korean won (approximately $76.6 million as of August 11, 2022). The Index Provider then uses natural language artificial intelligence algorithms to review publicly available information about the companies in the initial universe to identify those that describe themselves as being engaged in Korean popular music, movies, drama, entertainment, and interactive media content (“KPOP and Korean Entertainment Companies”). The Index Provider has identified certain keywords and clusters of keywords, which are commonly used by companies involved in the KPOP entertainment and music business. The algorithms assign a KPOP relevance score to each issuer based on the presence of the keywords and clusters of keywords in the description of a company’s business in publicly available information.

To construct the Index, companies are selected based on a combination of float-adjusted market capitalization and KPOP relevance score criteria. Within the Entertainment Industry, the largest five companies by free float adjusted market capitalization and the top three companies by KPOP relevance score are selected for inclusion in the Index for a total of eight companies. Within the Interactive Media & Services Industry, the top two companies by free float adjusted market capitalization and the top company by KPOP relevance score are selected for inclusion in the Index for a total of three companies. The highest ranked companies by KPOP relevance score remaining within the investment universe then are selected for inclusion in the Index until there are a total of 30 constituents in the Index. If fewer than eight companies within the Entertainment Industry, or fewer than three companies within the Interactive Media & Services Industry, are available, then each of the companies available from these industries are selected for inclusion in the Index.

Index constituents are weighted by free float adjusted market capitalization, subject to a target aggregate weight of 70% to 80% of constituents in the Entertainment Industry and 20% to 30% in the Interactive Media & Services Industry, and also subject to a 9.85% cap for any individual company. The Index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis, and security weights and aggregate industry weights are allowed to fluctuate in between rebalances. A company will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Index if its free float falls below 10%.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”) generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of August 1, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Entertainment Industry and Interactive Media & Services Industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of August 1, 2022, a significant portion of the Index consisted of companies in the Communication Services Sector.

The Fund is a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

The Index Provider is not an affiliate of the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated and administered by Moorgate Benchmarks Ltd., which is not an affiliate of the Fund, the Adviser, or the Index Provider.

Read More

KPOP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KPOP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KPOP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KPOP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KPOP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

KPOP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KPOP Category Low Category High KPOP % Rank
Net Assets 2.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 31 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.47 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 70.54% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HYBE CO LTD COMMON STOCK 13.39%
  2. JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORP COMMON STOCK 10.92%
  3. SM ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD COMMON STOCK 10.77%
  4. NAVER CORP COMMON STOCK 8.92%
  5. KAKAO CORP COMMON STOCK 8.91%
  6. WYSIWYG STUDIOS CO LTD COMMON STOCK 5.20%
  7. YG ENTERTAINMENT INC COMMON STOCK 4.96%
  8. CJ CGV CO LTD COMMON STOCK 4.55%
  9. STUDIO DRAGON CORP COMMON STOCK 4.34%
  10. CJ ENM CO LTD COMMON STOCK 4.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KPOP % Rank
Stocks 		95.72% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.28% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KPOP - Expenses

Operational Fees

KPOP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KPOP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KPOP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KPOP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KPOP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KPOP Category Low Category High KPOP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KPOP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KPOP Category Low Category High KPOP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KPOP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KPOP - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

