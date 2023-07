Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate debt securities and corporate debt investments. Corporate debt investments are derivatives whose reference securities are corporate debt securities.

The fund invests primarily in U.S. dollar denominated corporate debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign entities, but may also invest in securities issued by supranational entities. Although the fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities, up to 35% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in high-yield securities (also referred to as “junk bonds”).

The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as futures contracts, and swap agreements (including, but not limited to, interest rate swaps and credit default swap indexes). The fund may use derivative instruments to earn income, enhance returns, increase liquidity, manage target duration, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets, and/or hedge its exposure to particular investments.

Under normal market conditions, the weighted average duration of the fund’s portfolio is expected to be between three and seven years. The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.