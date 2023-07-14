Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Formidable Fortress ETF

Active ETF
KONG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.417 +0.04 +0.15%
primary theme
N/A
KONG (ETF)

Formidable Fortress ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.417 +0.04 +0.15%
primary theme
N/A
KONG (ETF)

Formidable Fortress ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.417 +0.04 +0.15%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Formidable Fortress ETF

KONG | Active ETF

$25.42

$26.2 M

0.46%

$0.12

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$26.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
$21.94
$25.42

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Formidable Fortress ETF

KONG | Active ETF

$25.42

$26.2 M

0.46%

$0.12

0.89%

KONG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Formidable Fortress ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing in large- and mid-cap equity securities, including common stocks, related depository receipts (i.e., American Depository Receipts or “ADRs,” European Depository Receipts or “EDRs,” and Global Depository Receipts or “GDRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks of large- and mid-cap companies (the “Investable Universe”). The Fund’s investments will be the responsibility of the Adviser and the Fund’s sub-adviser, Toroso Asset Management (the “Sub-Adviser”). As of March 1, 2021, the Fund considers large- and mid-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization over $10 billion. The exact size of the companies included will change with market conditions and the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase a stock that it already owns due to changes in market conditions.

The Adviser, working together with the Sub-Adviser, makes buy, hold and sell decisions with respect to Fund portfolio securities using an investment process that is based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental analysis. The investment process seeks to identify stocks of large- and mid-cap companies which exhibit one or more of the following primary factors:

Capital structure discipline – lower debt levels relative to the Investable Universe;
Beta – lower historical price volatility relative to the Investable Universe;
Dividends – history of returning capital to shareholders, ideally at an increasing level; and
Quality – relative to the Investable Universe, companies with higher returns on equity (ROE), operating margins, and earnings growth.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the Adviser may invest in companies in any economic sector and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the 1940 Act, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Notwithstanding, the Fund would generally expect to own the securities of approximately 30 companies although the Fund may at times own a much lesser number and at other times it could own a larger number.

The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) options; (ii) volatility-linked ETFs; and (iii) volatility-linked exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). These derivatives will be used to hedge risks associated with the Fund’s other portfolio investments. The Fund’s may also use derivatives to create income by writing covered call options. In writing covered calls, the Fund sells an option on a security that the Fund owns in exchange for a premium (i.e., income). The Fund will “cover” the position by either continuing to own the security on which the option was written or by otherwise segregating assets sufficient to satisfy applicable regulatory requirements pertaining to having sufficient assets to offset any liability created by the covered call that was written. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have economic leverage, which means the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures through its use of derivatives may exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Read More

KONG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KONG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -23.9% 18.9% 93.78%
1 Yr 11.5% -42.1% 52.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KONG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KONG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.9% 91.41%
1 Yr N/A -42.1% 57.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KONG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 19.0% N/A

KONG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KONG Category Low Category High KONG % Rank
Net Assets 26.2 M 481 K 145 B 88.39%
Number of Holdings 51 1 2445 70.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 11 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 80.28%
Weighting of Top 10 46.61% 2.8% 100.0% 10.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC 6.07%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY BILL 4.98%
  3. CISCO SYSTEMS INC 4.15%
  4. GRACO INC 3.13%
  5. REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3.10%
  6. VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3.08%
  7. TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORP 3.07%
  8. AMDOCS LTD 3.05%
  9. PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION 3.05%
  10. MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP 3.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KONG % Rank
Stocks 		89.29% 0.00% 100.57% 5.40%
Cash 		10.55% -2.51% 100.00% 89.67%
Other 		0.16% -1.04% 36.11% 9.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 8.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 6.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.82% 8.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KONG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 82.12%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 82.35%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 50.59%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.89% 5.41%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 3.06%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 66.35%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 86.59%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 6.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 10.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.49% 61.84% 96.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 96.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KONG % Rank
US 		89.29% 0.00% 100.04% 40.61%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 39.20%

KONG - Expenses

Operational Fees

KONG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.03% 8.45% 50.47%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.67% 90.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

KONG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KONG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KONG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% N/A

KONG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KONG Category Low Category High KONG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 4.15% 35.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KONG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KONG Category Low Category High KONG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KONG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KONG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2021

0.86

0.9%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Adam Eagleston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2021

0.86

0.9%

Mr. Eagleston is a member of the investment team responsible for research and portfolio management for Opus’ Value and Value Plus strategies. Mr. Eagleston has 20 years of investment experience, and prior to joining Opus was vice president and senior portfolio manager for Huntington National Bank. Previously, Mr. Eagleston served as chief investment officer for Pinnacle National Bank’s institutional trust division and for First Mercantile Trust Company. He has also served as an investment analyst for First Mercantile and as a senior research analyst for Carolinas Investment Consulting.Mr. Eagleston serves on the Investment Sub-Committee for Knowledge Works Foundation and president of the board of Wyoming Youth Services. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Cincinnati. He graduated summa cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in financial management and a minor in accounting.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2021

0.86

0.9%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Will Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2021

0.86

0.9%

Will Brown is a portfolio manager of the Funds. He has nearly 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mr. Brown has operated Formidable Asset Management, LLC as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner since 2013. He has a B.S. from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×