Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing in large- and mid-cap equity securities, including common stocks, related depository receipts (i.e., American Depository Receipts or “ADRs,” European Depository Receipts or “EDRs,” and Global Depository Receipts or “GDRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks of large- and mid-cap companies (the “Investable Universe”). The Fund’s investments will be the responsibility of the Adviser and the Fund’s sub-adviser, Toroso Asset Management (the “Sub-Adviser”). As of March 1, 2021, the Fund considers large- and mid-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization over $10 billion. The exact size of the companies included will change with market conditions and the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase a stock that it already owns due to changes in market conditions.

The Adviser, working together with the Sub-Adviser, makes buy, hold and sell decisions with respect to Fund portfolio securities using an investment process that is based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental analysis. The investment process seeks to identify stocks of large- and mid-cap companies which exhibit one or more of the following primary factors:

● Capital structure discipline – lower debt levels relative to the Investable Universe;

● Beta – lower historical price volatility relative to the Investable Universe;

● Dividends – history of returning capital to shareholders, ideally at an increasing level; and

● Quality – relative to the Investable Universe, companies with higher returns on equity (ROE), operating margins, and earnings growth.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the Adviser may invest in companies in any economic sector and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the 1940 Act, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Notwithstanding, the Fund would generally expect to own the securities of approximately 30 companies although the Fund may at times own a much lesser number and at other times it could own a larger number.

The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) options; (ii) volatility-linked ETFs; and (iii) volatility-linked exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). These derivatives will be used to hedge risks associated with the Fund’s other portfolio investments. The Fund’s may also use derivatives to create income by writing covered call options. In writing covered calls, the Fund sells an option on a security that the Fund owns in exchange for a premium (i.e., income). The Fund will “cover” the position by either continuing to own the security on which the option was written or by otherwise segregating assets sufficient to satisfy applicable regulatory requirements pertaining to having sufficient assets to offset any liability created by the covered call that was written. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have economic leverage, which means the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures through its use of derivatives may exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.