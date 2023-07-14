Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$26.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.6%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing in large- and mid-cap equity securities, including common stocks, related depository receipts (i.e., American Depository Receipts or “ADRs,” European Depository Receipts or “EDRs,” and Global Depository Receipts or “GDRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks of large- and mid-cap companies (the “Investable Universe”). The Fund’s investments will be the responsibility of the Adviser and the Fund’s sub-adviser, Toroso Asset Management (the “Sub-Adviser”). As of March 1, 2021, the Fund considers large- and mid-capitalization companies to be those with a market capitalization over $10 billion. The exact size of the companies included will change with market conditions and the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase a stock that it already owns due to changes in market conditions.
The Adviser, working together with the Sub-Adviser, makes buy, hold and sell decisions with respect to Fund portfolio securities using an investment process that is based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental analysis. The investment process seeks to identify stocks of large- and mid-cap companies which exhibit one or more of the following primary factors:
|●
|Capital structure discipline – lower debt levels relative to the Investable Universe;
|●
|Beta – lower historical price volatility relative to the Investable Universe;
|●
|Dividends – history of returning capital to shareholders, ideally at an increasing level; and
|●
|Quality – relative to the Investable Universe, companies with higher returns on equity (ROE), operating margins, and earnings growth.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the Adviser may invest in companies in any economic sector and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the 1940 Act, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Notwithstanding, the Fund would generally expect to own the securities of approximately 30 companies although the Fund may at times own a much lesser number and at other times it could own a larger number.
The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) options; (ii) volatility-linked ETFs; and (iii) volatility-linked exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). These derivatives will be used to hedge risks associated with the Fund’s other portfolio investments. The Fund’s may also use derivatives to create income by writing covered call options. In writing covered calls, the Fund sells an option on a security that the Fund owns in exchange for a premium (i.e., income). The Fund will “cover” the position by either continuing to own the security on which the option was written or by otherwise segregating assets sufficient to satisfy applicable regulatory requirements pertaining to having sufficient assets to offset any liability created by the covered call that was written. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have economic leverage, which means the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures through its use of derivatives may exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|KONG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-23.9%
|18.9%
|93.78%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-42.1%
|52.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|174.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.6%
|80.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KONG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-69.6%
|25.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|82.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.4%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-21.9%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-62.4%
|18.0%
|N/A
|Period
|KONG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-23.9%
|18.9%
|91.41%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-42.1%
|57.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|174.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.6%
|80.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KONG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-69.6%
|25.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.0%
|82.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.4%
|196.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-21.9%
|8.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-62.4%
|19.0%
|N/A
|KONG
|Category Low
|Category High
|KONG % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.2 M
|481 K
|145 B
|88.39%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|1
|2445
|70.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|80.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.61%
|2.8%
|100.0%
|10.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KONG % Rank
|Stocks
|89.29%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|5.40%
|Cash
|10.55%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|89.67%
|Other
|0.16%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|9.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|8.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|6.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.82%
|8.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KONG % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|82.12%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|82.35%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|50.59%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|5.41%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.70%
|3.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|66.35%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|86.59%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|6.82%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|10.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|2.49%
|61.84%
|96.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|96.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KONG % Rank
|US
|89.29%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|40.61%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|39.20%
|KONG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.03%
|8.45%
|50.47%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|90.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|KONG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|KONG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KONG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|321.00%
|N/A
|KONG
|Category Low
|Category High
|KONG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.46%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|35.36%
|KONG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|KONG
|Category Low
|Category High
|KONG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|N/A
|KONG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 21, 2021
0.86
0.9%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 21, 2021
0.86
0.9%
Mr. Eagleston is a member of the investment team responsible for research and portfolio management for Opus’ Value and Value Plus strategies. Mr. Eagleston has 20 years of investment experience, and prior to joining Opus was vice president and senior portfolio manager for Huntington National Bank. Previously, Mr. Eagleston served as chief investment officer for Pinnacle National Bank’s institutional trust division and for First Mercantile Trust Company. He has also served as an investment analyst for First Mercantile and as a senior research analyst for Carolinas Investment Consulting.Mr. Eagleston serves on the Investment Sub-Committee for Knowledge Works Foundation and president of the board of Wyoming Youth Services. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Cincinnati. He graduated summa cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in financial management and a minor in accounting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 21, 2021
0.86
0.9%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 21, 2021
0.86
0.9%
Will Brown is a portfolio manager of the Funds. He has nearly 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mr. Brown has operated Formidable Asset Management, LLC as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner since 2013. He has a B.S. from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.36
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...