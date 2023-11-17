Home
Trending ETFs
Roundhill S&P Dividend Monarchs ETF

Name

As of 11/17/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Roundhill S&P Dividend Monarchs ETF

KNGS | ETF

$26.26

$7.91 M

-

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

57.1%

1 yr return

52.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.91 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
$25.17
$26.29

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KNGS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 57.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Roundhill S&P Dividend Monarchs ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the common stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) comprising the Index. The Fund, using a full replication approach, attempts to provide, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC a division of S&P Global (“SPDJI” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters. Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the Fund’s investment adviser (“Roundhill” or the “Adviser”) and Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“ETC” or the “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying securities.

The Index measures the performance of companies that have followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 50 years. Only securities issued by companies that have increased their total dividend per share amount every year for at least 50 consecutive years are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

The Index’s selection universe is composed of all the securities comprising the S&P Composite 1500 Index. In selecting securities, the Index first screens out all components of the S&P Composite 1500 Index that do not meet certain market capitalization, liquidity or dividend growth thresholds. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must have a market capitalization of at least $2 billion (although current constituents may remain in the Index so long as they maintain a market capitalization of at least $1.5 billion). Additionally, a security must have an average daily value traded greater than or equal to $5 million for the three months prior to the rebalancing reference date (although current constituents may remain in the Index so long as they maintain an average daily value traded greater than or equal to $4 million for the three months prior to the rebalancing reference date). Lastly, a security must have increased its total dividend per share amount every year for at least 50 consecutive years.

The Index will select all eligible securities for inclusion, with a minimum constituent count of 25. If fewer than 25 securities are eligible, the Index relaxes the dividend growth eligibility factor as described in the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategy.” Constituents selected for inclusion in the Index are weighted based upon their indicated annual dividend yield, subject to a single constituent weight cap of 5% of the total Index weight. If the Index is ever composed of less than 25 securities, the single constituent weight cap rises to 10% of the total Index weight. Additionally, Index constituents with weights equal to or greater than 5% will not exceed 50% of the total Index weight. In the event this condition is breached, the Index will re-balance pursuant to the mechanism described in the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategy.”

The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated (i.e. hold 25% or more of its total assets) in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

KNGS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KNGS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 57.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 52.8% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KNGS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 8.7% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KNGS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 57.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 52.8% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KNGS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 9.0% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

KNGS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KNGS Category Low Category High KNGS % Rank
Net Assets 7.91 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KNGS % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KNGS - Expenses

Operational Fees

KNGS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KNGS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KNGS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KNGS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KNGS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KNGS Category Low Category High KNGS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KNGS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KNGS Category Low Category High KNGS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KNGS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KNGS - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

