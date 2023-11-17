Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the common stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) comprising the Index. The Fund, using a full replication approach, attempts to provide, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC a division of S&P Global (“SPDJI” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters. Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the Fund’s investment adviser (“Roundhill” or the “Adviser”) and Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“ETC” or the “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying securities.

The Index measures the performance of companies that have followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 50 years. Only securities issued by companies that have increased their total dividend per share amount every year for at least 50 consecutive years are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

The Index’s selection universe is composed of all the securities comprising the S&P Composite 1500 Index. In selecting securities, the Index first screens out all components of the S&P Composite 1500 Index that do not meet certain market capitalization, liquidity or dividend growth thresholds. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must have a market capitalization of at least $2 billion (although current constituents may remain in the Index so long as they maintain a market capitalization of at least $1.5 billion). Additionally, a security must have an average daily value traded greater than or equal to $5 million for the three months prior to the rebalancing reference date (although current constituents may remain in the Index so long as they maintain an average daily value traded greater than or equal to $4 million for the three months prior to the rebalancing reference date). Lastly, a security must have increased its total dividend per share amount every year for at least 50 consecutive years.

The Index will select all eligible securities for inclusion, with a minimum constituent count of 25. If fewer than 25 securities are eligible, the Index relaxes the dividend growth eligibility factor as described in the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategy.” Constituents selected for inclusion in the Index are weighted based upon their indicated annual dividend yield, subject to a single constituent weight cap of 5% of the total Index weight. If the Index is ever composed of less than 25 securities, the single constituent weight cap rises to 10% of the total Index weight. Additionally, Index constituents with weights equal to or greater than 5% will not exceed 50% of the total Index weight. In the event this condition is breached, the Index will re-balance pursuant to the mechanism described in the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategy.”

The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated (i.e. hold 25% or more of its total assets) in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).