The Fund seeks to achieve its goal by investing in commodity, currency, and global fixed income futures contracts traded on U.S. and foreign exchanges that are the same as or similar to those included in the Index.

The Index is a modified version of the MLM Index, which is an index that measures the performance of a portfolio of commodity, currency, and global fixed income futures contracts traded on U.S. and foreign exchanges using a trend following methodology. The Index determines weightings of these three types of futures contracts by the relative historical volatility of each type of futures contract as determined by the MLM Index Committee. Within each type of futures contract, the underlying constituent markets are equal dollar weighted.

The Index will roll futures contracts forward on a market by market basis as each constituent market nears expiration. The selection of the constituent markets occurs annually. The constituent markets of the futures contracts for the Index currently consist of the following commodities (corn, crude oil, copper, gold, heating oil, cattle, natural gas, soybeans, sugar, wheat and gasoline), currencies (British pound, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, and Swiss francs), and global bond markets (Canadian government bond, Euro bund, Japanese government bond, Long gilt and Ten-year Treasuries). Constituent markets are traded both long and short based on each market’s trading signals.

The Index evaluates market trading signals on a daily basis and rebalances on the first day of the month. In addition, the Index has a target average annualized volatility of 15% over time.

The Fund will invest in futures contracts on commodities, currencies and global bond markets. The Fund will utilize a subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) for purposes of investing in futures contracts on commodities. The Subsidiary is a corporation operating under Cayman Islands law that is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Subsidiary is advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”) and is sub-advised by Mount Lucas Index Advisers LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“MLIA” or “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets (ignoring any subsequent market appreciation in the Subsidiary’s value), which limitation is imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and is measured at the end of the quarter. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary, and references to the Fund include the Subsidiary. While the Fund will generally seek to maintain exposure to the same futures contracts as those included in the Index, the Fund and Subsidiary may not replicate the Index. For example,the Fund may invest in futures with different maturity dates, the Fund may weigh the futures differently than the Index, or the Fund may purchase futures on different dates than the rebalancing date for the Index. Fund assets not invested in futures contracts or the Subsidiary generally will be invested in debt instruments, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), cash or cash equivalent instruments, or money market mutual funds.

The Fund may also invest directly and indirectly in certain debt instruments. The debt instruments in which the Fund intends to invest include government securities and corporate or other non-government fixed-income securities with maturities of up to 12 months. The Fund may invest in debt instruments indirectly through short-term bond funds and ETFs. The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in ETFs to gain exposure to debt instruments.

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisers to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of its net assets in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund’s use of CFTC-regulated futures and swaps above CFTC Rule 4.5 limits, the Fund is considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022 the Index was invested in the futures contracts of the 11 commodities, 6 currencies, and 5 global bond markets listed above.

The Index is provided by Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (doing business as “FastINDX”) (“Index Provider”).