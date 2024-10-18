Home
Trending ETFs
Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF

ETF
KMID
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0847 +0.04 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 10/18/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF

KMID | ETF

$25.08

-

-

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$25.04
$25.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KMID - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the medium capitalization sector while seeking less market risk than the Russell Midcap® Index. The Fund invests in medium market capitalization companies believed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies believed by the Sub-Adviser to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk (i.e., companies with relatively strong balance sheets and relatively low financial leverage while at the same time generally not being capital intensive) and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the Fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in American depositary receipts (“ADRs”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of medium market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Sub-Adviser considers medium market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that have market capitalizations generally above $10 billion up to the highest market capitalization of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index. As of August 31, 2024, the highest market capitalization of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index was $71.0 billion. Generally, the Fund invests in approximately 25 to 35 securities at any given time.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund focused its investments in the Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Industrials and Information Technology sectors.

KMID - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

KMID - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KMID Category Low Category High KMID % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KMID % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KMID - Expenses

Operational Fees

KMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KMID - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KMID Category Low Category High KMID % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KMID Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KMID Category Low Category High KMID % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KMID Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

KMID - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

