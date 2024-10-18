Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the medium capitalization sector while seeking less market risk than the Russell Midcap® Index. The Fund invests in medium market capitalization companies believed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies believed by the Sub-Adviser to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk (i.e., companies with relatively strong balance sheets and relatively low financial leverage while at the same time generally not being capital intensive) and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the Fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in American depositary receipts (“ADRs”).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of medium market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Sub-Adviser considers medium market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that have market capitalizations generally above $10 billion up to the highest market capitalization of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index. As of August 31, 2024, the highest market capitalization of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index was $71.0 billion. Generally, the Fund invests in approximately 25 to 35 securities at any given time.
The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund focused its investments in the Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Industrials and Information Technology sectors.
* Annualized
* Annualized
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
