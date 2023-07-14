Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

ETF
KLNE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.3728 -0.38 -2.73%
primary theme
N/A
KLNE (ETF)

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.3728 -0.38 -2.73%
primary theme
N/A
KLNE (ETF)

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.3728 -0.38 -2.73%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

KLNE | ETF

$13.37

$3.8 M

2.41%

$0.33

1.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

-14.1%

1 yr return

-12.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
$12.13
$23.96

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

KLNE | ETF

$13.37

$3.8 M

2.41%

$0.33

1.92%

KLNE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Shares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Brigandi

Fund Description

The Index is designed to track the performance of companies from developed and emerging markets whose economic fortunes are tied to the global clean energy business. The Index is limited to those stocks traded on an exchange that meet or exceed, at the time of inclusion, $300 million in total market capitalization, $100 million in float-adjusted market capitalization, and $3 million average daily value traded over a six-month period.The Index’s Eligible Universe includes companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that (i) derive at least 25% in aggregate revenue from clean energy-related businesses as defined by FactSet’s RBICS classifications; (ii) generate at least 20% of their power (as measured by Trucost Power Generation Data for Utility Companies) from renewable sources (i.e., wind, solar, hydroelectric, biomass, geothermal) and are classified in the Electric Utilities, Multi-Utilities or Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders GICS sub-industries; (iii) are classified in the Renewable Electricity GICS sub-industry; or (iv) had an Exposure Score (as defined below) of at least 0.5 in the Eligible Universe for consideration as of the previous rebalancing. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”) then applies three exclusion criteria, assigns a clean energy Exposure Score and applies a carbon intensity screen to each company in the Eligible Universe in order to construct the Index.At each rebalancing date, the Index Provider applies the following three exclusion criteria to the companies in the Eligible Universe:Business Activity Screen – The Index Provider will exclude any company with specific levels of involvement and/or significant ownership in any company (as measured by Sustainalytics, a third-party data provider) that is involved in: controversial weapons, small arms, military contracting, tobacco, thermal coal, oil sands, shale energy and arctic oil & gas exploration.Global Standards Screen – The Index Provider will exclude any company that Sustainalytics has identified as causing, contributing to or being linked to violations of international norms and standards as set forth in the United Nations Global Company Principles and its associated standards, conventions and treaties).Media and Stakeholder Analysis Overlay – The Index Provider will review the S&P Global Media and Stakeholder Analysis, analyzing certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks (e.g., economic crime and corruption, fraud, illegal commercial practices, human rights issues, labor disputes, workplace safety, catastrophic accidents and environmental disasters), and may exclude a company due to such ESG risks.Next, to seek to quantify a company’s level of involvement in the clean energy business, the Index Provider assigns a company a clean energy exposure score based on either a Clean Revenue Score or a Clean Power Generation Score (an “Exposure Score”). For non-power generating companies, the Index Provider assigns a Clean Revenue Score based on the following clean revenue thresholds (calculated as the percentage of a company’s revenue attributed to clean energy): 0 (x ˂ 25%), 0.5 (25% ˂ x ˂ 50%), 0.75 (50% ˂ x ˂ 75%) or 1 (X ˃ 75%). For power generation companies, there will be two scores available for each company – a Clean Revenue Score and a Clean Power Generation Score, the higher of which is assigned to that company. A Clean Power Generation Score is based on the following clean power generation thresholds (calculated as the percentage of a company’s revenue attributed to clean power generation): 0 (x ˂ 25%), 0.5 (25% ˂ X ˂ 50%), 0.75 (0.50% ˂ X ˂ 75%), or 1 (X ˃ 75%). If more than 100 securities have an Exposure Score of 1, all Exposure Score 1 securities are selected for the Index. If fewer than 100 securities have an Exposure Score of 1, then securities are ranked by float-adjusted market capitalization and the highest-ranking security with an Exposure Score of 0.75 is added to the Index until 100 Index constituents are selected. If there are still not 100 Index constituents, the highest ranking security with an Exposure Score of 0.5 is added to the Index until the 100 Index constituents are selected. However, the Index’s weighted average Exposure Score will never be less than 0.85.Last, the Index Provider applies a carbon intensity screen to each company. The Index will not include a company that has an S&P Trucost Limited carbon-to revenue footprint score three standard deviations above the mean carbon-to-revenue footprint score of all companies in the Eligible Universe with an Exposure Score of 1. A company’s carbon-to-revenue footprint score is calculated by dividing the company’s annual greenhouse emissions in metric tons by its annual revenues for the corresponding year, expressed in millions of U.S. Dollars. This step removes companies from the Index that have very large carbon-to-revenue footprints, meaning that they are not clean energy companies based on this metric.Although the Index seeks to identify 100 companies for inclusion, the actual number of constituents may be more, or less. At each rebalancing, the Index constituents are weighted based generally on the product of each constituent’s float-adjusted market capitalization and its Exposure Score.As of December 30, 2022, the Index consisted of 96 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $3.4 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $276.8 million to $74.2 billion and were concentrated in the utilities, information technology, and industrials sectors. The Index is rebalanced semiannually.The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, securities of the Index, and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the Index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index, which, in combination, provide returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap agreements and futures contracts which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results.The Fund may invest in the securities of the Index, a representative sample of the securities in the Index that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, an ETF that tracks the Index or a substantially similar index, and may utilize derivatives, such as swaps or futures on the Index or on an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index, that provide leveraged exposure to the above. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times, consistent with its stated investment objective, but may not always have investment exposure to all of the securities in the Index, or its weighting of investment exposure to securities or industries may be different from that of the Index. In addition, the Fund may invest directly or indirectly in securities not included in the Index. In all cases, the investments would be designed to help the Fund track the Index.The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of the securities in the Index. At the close of the markets each trading day, Rafferty rebalances the Fund’s portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of the Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be re-positioned. For example, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning that the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced. This re-positioning strategy typically results in high portfolio turnover. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold ETFs and money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (excluding the value of the collateral received).The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day,” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval. Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Index over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Index’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day.
Read More

KLNE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KLNE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.1% -53.1% 1035.8% 97.35%
1 Yr -12.7% -66.7% 724.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -63.9% 42.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -56.0% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -44.4% 37.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KLNE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -91.0% 202.7% N/A
2021 N/A -100.0% 63.8% N/A
2020 N/A -70.3% 68.6% N/A
2019 N/A -63.8% 35.0% N/A
2018 N/A -23.8% 19.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KLNE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -86.2% 1035.8% 91.53%
1 Yr N/A -66.7% 724.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -63.9% 42.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -56.0% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -44.4% 37.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KLNE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -91.0% 202.7% N/A
2021 N/A -100.0% 63.8% N/A
2020 N/A -70.3% 68.6% N/A
2019 N/A -63.8% 35.0% N/A
2018 N/A -23.8% 32.1% N/A

KLNE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KLNE Category Low Category High KLNE % Rank
Net Assets 3.8 M 431 K 13.8 B 86.01%
Number of Holdings 5 2 2041 97.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.41 M 3.61 K 28.4 B 75.28%
Weighting of Top 10 99.67% 14.2% 100.0% 11.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY 81.21%
  2. GOLDMAN FINL SQ TRSRY INST 506 24.73%
  3. DREYFUS GOV'T CASH MGMT -INSTITUTIONAL CUSIP 262006208 DGCXX (#289) 3.66%
  4. ISHARES GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY SWAP -2.33%
  5. ISHARES GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY SWAP -6.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KLNE % Rank
Stocks 		66.91% -10.88% 300.00% 51.12%
Cash 		36.80% -217.86% 1070.64% 37.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 11.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 17.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.08% 18.54%
Other 		-3.71% -970.62% 246.44% 57.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KLNE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 2.92%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 19.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 43.07%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 5.84%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 67.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.69%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 47.45%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 71.53%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 52.46% 58.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 94.15% 67.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 31.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KLNE % Rank
US 		66.91% -30.65% 298.07% 76.97%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 200.29% 11.24%

KLNE - Expenses

Operational Fees

KLNE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.92% 0.45% 2.82% 50.79%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 0.95% 9.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

KLNE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KLNE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KLNE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 266.00% N/A

KLNE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KLNE Category Low Category High KLNE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.41% 0.00% 24.60% 18.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KLNE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KLNE Category Low Category High KLNE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.77% 6.66% 64.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KLNE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KLNE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.76 8.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×