Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF

Active ETF
KLDW
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.2694 -0.23 -0.55%
primary theme
N/A
KLDW (ETF)

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.2694 -0.23 -0.55%
primary theme
N/A
KLDW (ETF)

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.2694 -0.23 -0.55%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF

KLDW | Active ETF

$41.27

$129 M

1.59%

$0.66

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$129 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.5
$32.58
$41.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF

KLDW | Active ETF

$41.27

$129 M

1.59%

$0.66

0.75%

KLDW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -18.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Knowledge Leaders Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jul 07, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    3950001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Vannelli

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equities the advisor considers to be highly innovative companies or “knowledge leaders.” The portfolio will include a diversified mix of mid- and large-cap companies from the developed world including North America, Europe and Asia.

The Fund’s advisor considers knowledge leaders to be companies that have demonstrated histories of successfully employing their research and development and have built competitive advantages using their own firm-specific resources such as proprietary knowledge, intellectual property or a unique distribution mechanism. Based on academic research, the advisor believes the market is generally inefficient at valuing such high growth companies because traditional financial data overlooks hidden value in such companies’ assets.

Using a proprietary methodology based on academic research, the advisor evaluates all of the equity securities in an investment universe comprised of companies in the top 85% of the market capitalization of the 22 traditional developed countries (excluding Hong Kong) with a stock price greater than $1, eliminating those companies with the lowest 10% trading liquidity (shares traded multiplied by share price). The advisor’s methodology is applied to create an intangible-adjusted financial history for each remaining company. The methodology does this by making adjustments to each company’s reported financial data since 1980 (or since the company’s inception, if later) that cause intangible investments to be treated as identical to tangible investments. For this purpose, intangible assets include research and development, advertising, brand development, and employee training expenses. The methodology then applies the advisor’s “knowledge leaders” screen, a proprietary, quantitative process used to measure a company’s intangible-adjusted financial history for knowledge and innovation intensity, financial strength, and profitability. Companies are graded on a “pass/fail” basis and those companies that pass each level of the screen are identified as knowledge leaders. The Fund’s advisor then constructs an equity portfolio from the group of knowledge leader stocks that in the advisor’s opinion has the greatest liquidity characteristics. The Fund will not hold the entire group of knowledge leader securities.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities the Fund’s advisor identifies as knowledge leaders at the time of investment, with not more than 25% in any one industry. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. A company will be considered to be located outside the United States if it is domiciled in and tied economically to one or more non-U.S. countries and may include stocks of companies that trade in the form of depositary receipts. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in a specific sector or geographical area.

The Fund will invest primarily in securities issued by companies with market capitalizations over $500 million and may also invest in other investment companies, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), cash, cash equivalents and money market instruments.

When the advisor believes that current market, economic, political or other conditions are unsuitable and would impair the pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may invest some or all of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. When the Fund takes a temporary defensive position, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

KLDW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KLDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -35.6% 29.2% 85.68%
1 Yr 17.5% 17.3% 252.4% 59.09%
3 Yr 6.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 64.11%
5 Yr 4.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 52.62%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KLDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -24.3% 957.1% 36.41%
2021 6.6% -38.3% 47.1% 26.04%
2020 5.3% -54.2% 0.6% 38.36%
2019 6.1% -76.0% 54.1% 12.15%
2018 -2.6% -26.1% 47.8% 16.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KLDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.3% -35.6% 29.2% 79.98%
1 Yr -14.5% 11.4% 252.4% 54.32%
3 Yr 8.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 61.92%
5 Yr 5.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 51.28%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KLDW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -24.3% 957.1% 36.41%
2021 6.6% -33.1% 47.1% 26.17%
2020 5.3% -44.4% 1.8% 57.87%
2019 6.1% -6.5% 54.1% 24.74%
2018 -2.6% -14.4% 47.8% 29.82%

KLDW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KLDW Category Low Category High KLDW % Rank
Net Assets 129 M 199 K 133 B 64.69%
Number of Holdings 206 1 9075 19.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.5 M -18 M 37.6 B 77.75%
Weighting of Top 10 10.04% 9.1% 100.0% 99.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HeidelbergCement AG NPV 1.49%
  2. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation NPV 1.45%
  3. Nestle SA SPON ADR REPR 1 COM CHF0.10 1.22%
  4. Amphenol Corporation CL'A'COM USD0.001 1.19%
  5. Synopsys Inc COM USD0.01 1.18%
  6. Mitsui Chemicals Inc NPV 1.17%
  7. Daicel Corp. NPV 1.10%
  8. Ebara Corp NPV 1.02%
  9. Essity Aktiebolag SER'B'NPV 0.95%
  10. Volvo AB SER'B'NPV 0.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KLDW % Rank
Stocks 		98.47% 61.84% 125.47% 7.38%
Cash 		1.52% -174.70% 23.12% 89.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 89.76%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 90.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 89.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 89.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KLDW % Rank
Industrials 		22.52% 0.00% 44.06% 2.86%
Technology 		17.74% 0.00% 49.87% 61.01%
Healthcare 		16.39% 0.00% 35.42% 22.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.87% 0.00% 40.94% 28.08%
Consumer Defense 		11.29% 0.00% 73.28% 25.44%
Basic Materials 		10.74% 0.00% 38.60% 4.30%
Communication Services 		6.20% 0.00% 57.66% 78.96%
Utilities 		1.16% 0.00% 29.12% 63.00%
Real Estate 		0.61% 0.00% 39.48% 99.34%
Financial Services 		0.48% 0.00% 38.42% 95.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 59.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KLDW % Rank
Non US 		69.31% 0.58% 99.46% 2.09%
US 		29.16% 0.13% 103.82% 98.02%

KLDW - Expenses

Operational Fees

KLDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 44.27% 83.47%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 63.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

KLDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KLDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KLDW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 395.00% 18.69%

KLDW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KLDW Category Low Category High KLDW % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.59% 0.00% 3.26% 89.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KLDW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KLDW Category Low Category High KLDW % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -4.27% 12.65% 43.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KLDW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KLDW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Vannelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2020

2.02

2.0%

Steven Vannelli is Founder and CEO of Knowledge Leaders Capital and Chief Investment Officer of the Knowledge Leaders Strategy. He oversees investment strategy, asset allocation and security selection. Steve leads development on the firm’s analysis of intangible capital, studying how it affects corporate profitability and wealth creation. His work is the core of the firm’s investment methodology, which is based on a novel approach to accounting for intangible capital. Steve has been an equity analyst and portfolio manager for more than 20 years. Previously, he served for 10 years at Denver-based money management firm Alexander Capital, most recently as Head of Equities. Steve holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Denver and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×