Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
13.9%
1 yr return
17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
Net Assets
$129 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.0%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
The Fund invests primarily in equities the advisor considers to be highly innovative companies or “knowledge leaders.” The portfolio will include a diversified mix of mid- and large-cap companies from the developed world including North America, Europe and Asia.
The Fund’s advisor considers knowledge leaders to be companies that have demonstrated histories of successfully employing their research and development and have built competitive advantages using their own firm-specific resources such as proprietary knowledge, intellectual property or a unique distribution mechanism. Based on academic research, the advisor believes the market is generally inefficient at valuing such high growth companies because traditional financial data overlooks hidden value in such companies’ assets.
Using a proprietary methodology based on academic research, the advisor evaluates all of the equity securities in an investment universe comprised of companies in the top 85% of the market capitalization of the 22 traditional developed countries (excluding Hong Kong) with a stock price greater than $1, eliminating those companies with the lowest 10% trading liquidity (shares traded multiplied by share price). The advisor’s methodology is applied to create an intangible-adjusted financial history for each remaining company. The methodology does this by making adjustments to each company’s reported financial data since 1980 (or since the company’s inception, if later) that cause intangible investments to be treated as identical to tangible investments. For this purpose, intangible assets include research and development, advertising, brand development, and employee training expenses. The methodology then applies the advisor’s “knowledge leaders” screen, a proprietary, quantitative process used to measure a company’s intangible-adjusted financial history for knowledge and innovation intensity, financial strength, and profitability. Companies are graded on a “pass/fail” basis and those companies that pass each level of the screen are identified as knowledge leaders. The Fund’s advisor then constructs an equity portfolio from the group of knowledge leader stocks that in the advisor’s opinion has the greatest liquidity characteristics. The Fund will not hold the entire group of knowledge leader securities.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities the Fund’s advisor identifies as knowledge leaders at the time of investment, with not more than 25% in any one industry. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. A company will be considered to be located outside the United States if it is domiciled in and tied economically to one or more non-U.S. countries and may include stocks of companies that trade in the form of depositary receipts. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in a specific sector or geographical area.
The Fund will invest primarily in securities issued by companies with market capitalizations over $500 million and may also invest in other investment companies, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), cash, cash equivalents and money market instruments.
When the advisor believes that current market, economic, political or other conditions are unsuitable and would impair the pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may invest some or all of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. When the Fund takes a temporary defensive position, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.
Period
|KLDW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|85.68%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|59.09%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|64.11%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|52.62%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|36.41%
|2021
|6.6%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|26.04%
|2020
|5.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|38.36%
|2019
|6.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|12.15%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|16.43%
|YTD
|-18.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|79.98%
|1 Yr
|-14.5%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|54.32%
|3 Yr
|8.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|61.92%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|51.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|36.41%
|2021
|6.6%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|26.17%
|2020
|5.3%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|57.87%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|24.74%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|29.82%
|Net Assets
|129 M
|199 K
|133 B
|64.69%
|Number of Holdings
|206
|1
|9075
|19.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.5 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|77.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.04%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|99.77%
|Stocks
|98.47%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|7.38%
|Cash
|1.52%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|89.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|89.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|90.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|89.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|89.65%
|Industrials
|22.52%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|2.86%
|Technology
|17.74%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|61.01%
|Healthcare
|16.39%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|22.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.87%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|28.08%
|Consumer Defense
|11.29%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|25.44%
|Basic Materials
|10.74%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|4.30%
|Communication Services
|6.20%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|78.96%
|Utilities
|1.16%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|63.00%
|Real Estate
|0.61%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|99.34%
|Financial Services
|0.48%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|95.26%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|59.80%
|Non US
|69.31%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|2.09%
|US
|29.16%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|98.02%
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|83.47%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|63.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|18.69%
|Dividend Yield
|1.59%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|89.50%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|43.98%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.656
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 22, 2020
2.02
2.0%
Steven Vannelli is Founder and CEO of Knowledge Leaders Capital and Chief Investment Officer of the Knowledge Leaders Strategy. He oversees investment strategy, asset allocation and security selection. Steve leads development on the firm’s analysis of intangible capital, studying how it affects corporate profitability and wealth creation. His work is the core of the firm’s investment methodology, which is based on a novel approach to accounting for intangible capital. Steve has been an equity analyst and portfolio manager for more than 20 years. Previously, he served for 10 years at Denver-based money management firm Alexander Capital, most recently as Head of Equities. Steve holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Denver and is a CFA charterholder.
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
