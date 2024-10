receives a premium from the buyer in hopes that the buyer will not exercise the option.

The Fund’s put options strategy, typically executed on a quarterly basis, is designed to protect against large declines in the S&P 500.

The quarterly put options strategy consists of a mix of purchased (or “long”) put options and sold (or “written”) put options on the

S&P 500 Index (“S&P 500 put options”). While the strike prices of the put options may vary, each quarter the Fund typically

purchases S&P 500 put options that are approximately 94-96% of the current S&P 500 level, paying a premium for downside

protection from a large decline in the S&P 500. The Fund simultaneously sells S&P 500 put options with a strike price that is

approximately 75-85% of the current price of the S&P 500 to generate some premium income to offset a portion of the cost of the

purchased put options. The quarterly options strategy of buying a put slightly below the current market price and selling another put

farther below the current market price is designed to protect against significant market downturns at a reduced cost. While the strike

prices of the put options will vary, the put spreads will typically provide a payment to offset losses once the S&P 500 declines by

approximately 5% (the strike price of the purchase put) but will no longer offset losses once the S&P 500 declines by more than an