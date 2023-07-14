Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

-5.1%

1 yr return

-12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

110.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
$13.46
$19.27

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KGRO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares China Innovation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jonathan Shelon

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the Underlying ETFs shown below. Each Underlying ETF seeks, and each future Underlying ETF will seek, to provide investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to the price and yield performance of its respective underlying index and invests primarily in the publicly issued shares of companies that are based in, operate in or are otherwise economically tied to China, including A-Shares, B-Shares, H-Shares, P-Chips and Red Chips. The currently-projected allocation to each Underlying ETF is shown below:

Underlying ETFs Projected Allocation
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) 30%
KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (KURE) 25%
KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) 20%
KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (KFVG) 15%
KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) 10%
KWEB seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the investable universe of equities of publicly traded China-based companies that are listed outside of mainland China and whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors.
KURE seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the MSCI China All Shares Health Care 10/40 Index, which is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of Chinese companies in the healthcare sector.
KGRN seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the MSCI China IMI Environment 10/40 Index, which is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of Chinese companies that focus on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy by making efficient use of scarce natural resources or by mitigating environmental degradation. Companies in the Underlying Index derive at least 50% of their revenues from products and services economically tied to: (1) alternative energy; (2) sustainable water; (3) green building; (4) pollution prevention; or (5) energy efficiency.
KFVG seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the CICC China Technology Leaders Index, which includes the equity securities, or depositary receipts thereon, of the 30 largest Chinese companies by free-float market capitalization engaged in 5G and Technology-Related Industries -- namely, Semiconductors, Electronic Equipment & Instruments, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Electronic Components, Communications Equipment, Internet Services & Infrastructure, Data Processing & Outsourced Services, IT Consulting & Other Services and Electrical Components & Equipment.
KSTR seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the SSE Star Market 50 Component Index, which includes the equity securities or depositary receipts of the 50 largest companies by free-float market capitalization that are listed on the SSE STAR Market. The SSE STAR Market is a new listing exchange run by the Shanghai Stock Exchange that focuses on listing Chinese science and technology companies, including companies in high-tech and strategic emerging industries, such as next-generation information technology, biomedicine, and high-end equipment.

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane”), the Fund’s investment adviser, will monitor market conditions and revise the allocations to the Underlying ETFs from time to time based on its assessment of market conditions, including the maturity of investment themes and the emergence of new themes.

In addition to investments in the Underlying ETFs, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in the securities of private companies, including those that may be preparing for an initial public offering. Krane generally expects to invest in private companies that are similar to (for example, in the same sector or industry as,) companies that are eligible for inclusion in an underlying index of an Underlying ETF. However, from time to time, the Fund may invest in other types of private companies, if Krane believes the investment represents an attractive opportunity for the Fund to invest in an issuer engaged in innovation in China or the surrounding region. An investment by the Fund in the securities of private companies will generally reduce the Fund’s projected allocation to each Underlying ETF approximately pro rata.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers located in China, including other investments, such as investment companies, that provide investment exposure to such securities.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KGRO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.1% -16.7% 11.8% 96.92%
1 Yr -12.3% -35.2% 19.7% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 23.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -18.1% 15.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.3% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -40.5% 25.8% N/A
2021 N/A -28.6% 30.5% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -34.7% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 32.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -26.8% 11.8% 97.69%
1 Yr N/A -35.2% 19.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -23.1% 23.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 15.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.3% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -40.5% 25.8% N/A
2021 N/A -28.6% 30.5% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -34.7% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 32.0% N/A

KGRO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KGRO Category Low Category High KGRO % Rank
Net Assets 1.4 M 1.4 M 6.58 B 94.66%
Number of Holdings 5 6 961 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.68 M 706 K 4.22 B 85.16%
Weighting of Top 10 110.28% 6.6% 99.9% 0.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KRANESHARES CSI CHINA INTERN MUTUAL FUND 29.60%
  2. KRANESHARES MSCI ALL CHINA H MUTUAL FUND 23.06%
  3. KRANESHARES MSCI CHINA CLEAN MUTUAL FUND 20.07%
  4. KRANESHARES CICC CHINA 5G MUTUAL FUND 16.43%
  5. KRANESHARES SSE STAR MKT 50 MUTUAL FUND 10.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KGRO % Rank
Stocks 		110.28% 0.00% 102.18% 29.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 51.56%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 60.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 55.47%
Cash 		0.00% -2.18% 11.89% 68.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 55.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGRO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 89.15% 25.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 94.15% 10.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 55.47%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 96.93% 53.91%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 5.47%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.75% 80.47%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 90.86% 71.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 91.25% 42.97%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 97.46% 87.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 95.37% 53.91%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 92.11% 71.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KGRO % Rank
US 		110.28% -0.04% 9.07% 25.78%
Non US 		0.00% 51.72% 100.37% 39.06%

KGRO - Expenses

Operational Fees

KGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.09% 3.14% 50.77%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.09% 1.50% 3.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 30.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

KGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 278.00% N/A

KGRO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KGRO Category Low Category High KGRO % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.55% 0.00% 22.09% 49.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KGRO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KGRO Category Low Category High KGRO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.76% 4.74% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KGRO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KGRO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Shelon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.

James Maund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2021

0.65

0.7%

James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.

Anthony Sassine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Anthony Sassine joined KraneShares in 2019 as a Senior Investment Strategist. Anthony is responsible for conducting research on China’s capital markets, supporting clients and advising on asset allocation and model portfolios. Prior to joining KraneShares, Anthony spent eight years at Van Eck and Pinebridge as a strategist focusing on emerging markets equity and China helping and advising clients on building emerging markets portfolios. Anthony began his career in investment consulting with NEPC (formerly New England Pension Consultants) and Colonial Consulting assisting in asset allocation and market analysis. Anthony holds a Master’s Degree in Finance from New York University (NYU) and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Anthony is a CFA charter holder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 4.11 3.22

