The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the Underlying ETFs shown below. Each Underlying ETF seeks, and each future Underlying ETF will seek, to provide investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to the price and yield performance of its respective underlying index and invests primarily in the publicly issued shares of companies that are based in, operate in or are otherwise economically tied to China, including A-Shares, B-Shares, H-Shares, P-Chips and Red Chips. The currently-projected allocation to each Underlying ETF is shown below:

Underlying ETFs Projected Allocation KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) 30% KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (KURE) 25% KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) 20% KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (KFVG) 15% KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) 10%

● KWEB seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the investable universe of equities of publicly traded China-based companies that are listed outside of mainland China and whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors.

● KURE seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the MSCI China All Shares Health Care 10/40 Index, which is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of Chinese companies in the healthcare sector.

● KGRN seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the MSCI China IMI Environment 10/40 Index, which is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of Chinese companies that focus on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy by making efficient use of scarce natural resources or by mitigating environmental degradation. Companies in the Underlying Index derive at least 50% of their revenues from products and services economically tied to: (1) alternative energy; (2) sustainable water; (3) green building; (4) pollution prevention; or (5) energy efficiency.

● KFVG seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the CICC China Technology Leaders Index, which includes the equity securities, or depositary receipts thereon, of the 30 largest Chinese companies by free-float market capitalization engaged in 5G and Technology-Related Industries -- namely, Semiconductors, Electronic Equipment & Instruments, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Electronic Components, Communications Equipment, Internet Services & Infrastructure, Data Processing & Outsourced Services, IT Consulting & Other Services and Electrical Components & Equipment.

● KSTR seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the SSE Star Market 50 Component Index, which includes the equity securities or depositary receipts of the 50 largest companies by free-float market capitalization that are listed on the SSE STAR Market. The SSE STAR Market is a new listing exchange run by the Shanghai Stock Exchange that focuses on listing Chinese science and technology companies, including companies in high-tech and strategic emerging industries, such as next-generation information technology, biomedicine, and high-end equipment.

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane”), the Fund’s investment adviser, will monitor market conditions and revise the allocations to the Underlying ETFs from time to time based on its assessment of market conditions, including the maturity of investment themes and the emergence of new themes.

In addition to investments in the Underlying ETFs, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in the securities of private companies, including those that may be preparing for an initial public offering. Krane generally expects to invest in private companies that are similar to (for example, in the same sector or industry as,) companies that are eligible for inclusion in an underlying index of an Underlying ETF. However, from time to time, the Fund may invest in other types of private companies, if Krane believes the investment represents an attractive opportunity for the Fund to invest in an issuer engaged in innovation in China or the surrounding region. An investment by the Fund in the securities of private companies will generally reduce the Fund’s projected allocation to each Underlying ETF approximately pro rata.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers located in China, including other investments, such as investment companies, that provide investment exposure to such securities.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.