Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

$27.49

$31.6 M

3.61%

$0.99

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$31.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.4
$22.39
$27.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

$27.49

$31.6 M

3.61%

$0.99

0.58%

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    KraneShares
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1099927
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Shelon

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the equity market performance of mid- and large-cap companies of emerging market countries, excluding China. The Underlying Index is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but excludes the securities of Chinese issuers. The Underlying Index generally classifies an issuer as coming from a particular country based on where it is incorporated and where its stock is primarily listed. When an issuer’s securities are primarily listed outside of its country of incorporation, the Underlying Index also considers the following factors, among others, in determining where the issuer is from: (1) the secondary listings, if any, of the issuer’s securities; (2) the geographic distribution of the issuer’s shareholder base; (3) the location of its headquarters; (4) the geographic distribution of its operations (in terms of assets and revenues); (5) the issuer’s history, and (6) the country with which investors associate the issuer. Each issuer and its securities are classified in only one country.

The Underlying Index, as of each rebalance, includes equity securities that, among other matters: (1) are issued by companies from Emerging Market countries (as defined below); and (2) are issued by companies whose free-float market capitalizations are in the top 85% of the Emerging Market from which they come.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included issuers from the following “Emerging Markets”: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 654 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $114 million to $475 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $7.3 billion. The largest country representations in the Underlying Index were Taiwan (23.11%), India (18.5%), and South Korea (18.4%). The largest sectors represented in the Underlying Index were the Information Technology sector (27.82%) and Financials sector (24.17%). The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

KEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -11.0% 31.2% 10.86%
1 Yr 20.1% -12.4% 30.0% 5.62%
3 Yr 9.8%* -17.4% 12.6% 2.39%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 36.0% 40.03%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 66.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -50.1% 7.2% 18.73%
2021 5.1% -18.2% 13.6% 5.32%
2020 4.1% -7.2% 79.7% 68.32%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.9% -30.3% 31.2% 95.65%
1 Yr -10.3% -48.9% 30.0% 94.24%
3 Yr 8.6%* -16.6% 12.7% 3.27%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -50.1% 7.2% 18.73%
2021 5.1% -18.2% 13.6% 5.32%
2020 4.1% -7.2% 79.7% 68.32%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

KEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KEMX Category Low Category High KEMX % Rank
Net Assets 31.6 M 717 K 102 B 85.17%
Number of Holdings 308 10 6734 21.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.61 M 340 K 19.3 B 86.39%
Weighting of Top 10 28.19% 2.8% 71.7% 63.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFAC COMMON STOCK 9.94%
  2. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD COMMON STOCK 5.55%
  3. INFOSYS LTD-SP ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 2.13%
  4. RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD COMMON STOCK 2.07%
  5. VALE SA COMMON STOCK 1.63%
  6. HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE COMMON STOCK 1.56%
  7. NASPERS LTD-N SHS COMMON STOCK 1.38%
  8. ICICI BANK LTD COMMON STOCK 1.32%
  9. HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY COMMON STOCK 1.19%
  10. TATA CONSULTANCY SVCS LTD COMMON STOCK 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KEMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 0.90% 110.97% 11.79%
Cash 		0.38% -23.67% 20.19% 84.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 58.54%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 53.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 48.52%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 54.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KEMX % Rank
Technology 		30.72% 0.00% 47.50% 10.61%
Financial Services 		25.86% 0.00% 48.86% 18.76%
Basic Materials 		11.30% 0.00% 30.03% 16.30%
Communication Services 		8.08% 0.00% 39.29% 58.60%
Energy 		5.98% 0.00% 24.80% 24.97%
Consumer Defense 		5.56% 0.00% 28.13% 64.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.96% 0.00% 48.94% 96.38%
Industrials 		2.97% 0.00% 43.53% 86.68%
Healthcare 		1.92% 0.00% 93.26% 81.89%
Utilities 		1.63% 0.00% 39.12% 44.37%
Real Estate 		1.03% 0.00% 17.15% 66.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KEMX % Rank
Non US 		99.47% -4.71% 112.57% 7.45%
US 		0.15% -1.60% 104.72% 67.52%

KEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

KEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.03% 41.06% 90.16%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 2.00% 14.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

KEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 190.00% 13.20%

KEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KEMX Category Low Category High KEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.61% 0.00% 12.61% 6.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KEMX Category Low Category High KEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.90% -1.98% 17.62% 18.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

KEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Shelon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2019

3.14

3.1%

Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.

James Maund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2020

2.38

2.4%

James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

