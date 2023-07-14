Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the equity market performance of mid- and large-cap companies of emerging market countries, excluding China. The Underlying Index is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but excludes the securities of Chinese issuers. The Underlying Index generally classifies an issuer as coming from a particular country based on where it is incorporated and where its stock is primarily listed. When an issuer’s securities are primarily listed outside of its country of incorporation, the Underlying Index also considers the following factors, among others, in determining where the issuer is from: (1) the secondary listings, if any, of the issuer’s securities; (2) the geographic distribution of the issuer’s shareholder base; (3) the location of its headquarters; (4) the geographic distribution of its operations (in terms of assets and revenues); (5) the issuer’s history, and (6) the country with which investors associate the issuer. Each issuer and its securities are classified in only one country.

The Underlying Index, as of each rebalance, includes equity securities that, among other matters: (1) are issued by companies from Emerging Market countries (as defined below); and (2) are issued by companies whose free-float market capitalizations are in the top 85% of the Emerging Market from which they come.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included issuers from the following “Emerging Markets”: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 654 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $114 million to $475 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $7.3 billion. The largest country representations in the Underlying Index were Taiwan (23.11%), India (18.5%), and South Korea (18.4%). The largest sectors represented in the Underlying Index were the Information Technology sector (27.82%) and Financials sector (24.17%). The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.