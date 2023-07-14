Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the equity market performance of mid- and large-cap companies of emerging market countries, excluding China. The Underlying Index is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but excludes the securities of Chinese issuers. The Underlying Index generally classifies an issuer as coming from a particular country based on where it is incorporated and where its stock is primarily listed. When an issuer’s securities are primarily listed outside of its country of incorporation, the Underlying Index also considers the following factors, among others, in determining where the issuer is from: (1) the secondary listings, if any, of the issuer’s securities; (2) the geographic distribution of the issuer’s shareholder base; (3) the location of its headquarters; (4) the geographic distribution of its operations (in terms of assets and revenues); (5) the issuer’s history, and (6) the country with which investors associate the issuer. Each issuer and its securities are classified in only one country.
The Underlying Index, as of each rebalance, includes equity securities that, among other matters: (1) are issued by companies from Emerging Market countries (as defined below); and (2) are issued by companies whose free-float market capitalizations are in the top 85% of the Emerging Market from which they come.
As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included issuers from the following “Emerging Markets”: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.
Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.
To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 654 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $114 million to $475 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $7.3 billion. The largest country representations in the Underlying Index were Taiwan (23.11%), India (18.5%), and South Korea (18.4%). The largest sectors represented in the Underlying Index were the Information Technology sector (27.82%) and Financials sector (24.17%). The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.
The Fund may engage in securities lending.
|Period
|KEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|10.86%
|1 Yr
|20.1%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|5.62%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|2.39%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|40.03%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|66.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|KEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|18.73%
|2021
|5.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|5.32%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|68.32%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|KEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.9%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|95.65%
|1 Yr
|-10.3%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|94.24%
|3 Yr
|8.6%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|3.27%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|18.73%
|2021
|5.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|5.32%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|68.32%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|KEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.6 M
|717 K
|102 B
|85.17%
|Number of Holdings
|308
|10
|6734
|21.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.61 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|86.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.19%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|63.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.62%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|11.79%
|Cash
|0.38%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|84.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|58.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|53.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|48.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|54.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KEMX % Rank
|Technology
|30.72%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|10.61%
|Financial Services
|25.86%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|18.76%
|Basic Materials
|11.30%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|16.30%
|Communication Services
|8.08%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|58.60%
|Energy
|5.98%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|24.97%
|Consumer Defense
|5.56%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|64.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.96%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|96.38%
|Industrials
|2.97%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|86.68%
|Healthcare
|1.92%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|81.89%
|Utilities
|1.63%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|44.37%
|Real Estate
|1.03%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|66.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KEMX % Rank
|Non US
|99.47%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|7.45%
|US
|0.15%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|67.52%
|KEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|90.16%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|14.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|KEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|13.20%
|KEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.61%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|6.01%
|KEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|KEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|KEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.90%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|18.64%
|KEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.991
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.736
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2019
3.14
3.1%
Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2020
2.38
2.4%
James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
