The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (the “Sub-Adviser”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in exchange-listed companies that are economically tied to China and which are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in exchange-listed companies that are economically tied to China. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

To achieve the Fund’s objective, the Adviser will provide a list of disruptive themes relevant to the economy in China using its proprietary thematic identification process. The identified themes will serve as the macroeconomic framework for the Sub-Adviser’s portfolio construction process. A disruptive theme is one or many powerful structural changes that are expected to impact meaningful aspects of the economy and/or society. Disruptive themes can result from significant advancements in technology, as well as from changes in demographics, consumer preferences, and/or the physical environment. For example, the growing trend in consumer habits for buying goods and services online has resulted in the transformation of how certain consumer goods companies operate and has contributed to the rapid growth of e-commerce. The Sub-Adviser will then identify exchange-listed companies that are economically tied to China and which are relevant to one or more of the disruptive themes that have been identified by the Adviser. From the identified companies, the Sub-Adviser will then select those companies that it believes have the most potential for capital appreciation, while also accounting for both theme- and company-level diversification in both the selection and weighting process. Under normal market conditions, the Sub-Adviser will seek to limit single stock exposure to 10% and limit the aggregate weight of each theme to 35%. In making these security selection

determinations, the Sub-Adviser will apply its proprietary investment process, which combines (1) quantitative screens to assess areas such as financial and business risk, and (2) qualitative screens that focus on characteristics such as management quality and competitive dynamics. The Sub-Adviser may dynamically adjust the criteria used to evaluate companies to help ensure that the Fund can better reflect market developments.

Stock selection is based on fundamental, bottom up analysis. In choosing individual stocks, the Sub-Adviser applies an internally generated process which includes a quantitative and qualitative assessment of factors, including but not limited to, an issuer’s valuation, financial strength, competitive position in the industry, management track record, sustainability of returns, and regulatory and political risks.

The Adviser has identified the following themes, which represent the macroeconomic framework for the Sub-Adviser’s selection process. The types of companies that the Adviser believes are relevant to the given theme are listed and described in further detail below:

Aging Population: Companies that facilitate the demographic trend of longer average life spans and the aging of the global population, including but not limited to companies involved in biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, senior living facilities and specialized health care services.

Autonomous & Electric Vehicles: Companies involved in the development of electric vehicles and/or autonomous vehicles, including companies that produce electric vehicles, electric vehicle components and materials, autonomous driving technology, and network connected services for transportation.

Climate Change: Companies involved in the mitigation of climate change, including those that develop technology or equipment that enable the production of energy from renewable and/or alternative sources, efficient utilization and storage of energy, and reduction of and adaption to negative environmental influences, including water and air pollution, deforestation, rising sea levels, drought, flooding, and other climate-related events.

Cloud Computing: Companies involved in offering computing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS"), Platform-as-a-Service ("PaaS"), Infrastructure-as-a-Service ("IaaS"), managed server storage space and data center real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), and/or cloud and edge computing infrastructure and hardware.

Cybersecurity: Companies involved in the development and management of security protocols preventing intrusion and attacks to systems, networks, applications, computers, and mobile devices.

E-commerce: Companies involved in operating e-commerce platforms, providing e-commerce software and services, and/or selling goods and services online.

Education: Companies involved in digital learning and educational content/publishing, as well as early childhood education, secondary education, higher education, professional education and enterprise video and chat communication platforms.

FinTech: Companies involved in mobile/digital payments and remittances, peer-to-peer ("P2P") and marketplace lending, online banking, digital and automated investing solutions, insurance technology, financial analytics software and alternative/digital currencies (which are forms of currencies that are only available in digital or electronic form and not in physical form, like cryptocurrency).

5G & the Internet of Things: Companies involved in wearable technology, home automation, connected automotive technology, industrial internet of things devices, remote health devices, digital sensors, wireless chipsets/semiconductors, next generation communication networking infrastructure/software, smart metering, and energy control devices.

Healthcare Innovation: Companies that are furthering the health care sector through technological advancements, including telemedicine, digital health analytics, connected health devices, and administrative digitalization, as well as those leading in the development, production and distribution of innovative drugs and treatments, including those active in the study of genomics and personalized medicine.

Infrastructure Development: Companies involved in construction and engineering, production of infrastructure raw materials, composites and products, industrial transportation, and producers/distributors of heavy construction equipment.

Rising EM Consumers: Companies that offer goods and services primarily to middle class consumers in developing markets. This includes those coming from traditional consumer-oriented sectors like consumer staples and consumer discretionary, as well as business-to-consumer (B2C) companies in health care, financial services, technology, industrials, real estate, and communications services.

Robotics & Artificial Intelligence: Companies involved in the development of robotics and/or artificial intelligence, including companies involved in developing industrial robots and production systems, automated inventory management, unmanned vehicles, voice/image/text recognition, predictive analytics using big data, and medical robots or robotic instruments.

Social Media: Companies involved in social networking, including photo and video sharing, micro-blogging, online dating, message boards, user review sites, social travel, pinboards, virtual community development, file sharing, and other web-based media applications that facilitate social connectivity.

Video Games & Esports: Companies involved in video game development/publishing, video game and esports content distribution and streaming, operating/owning esports leagues/teams, and producing video game/esports hardware.

In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser selects investments for the Fund that represent its highest-conviction investment ideas within the themes as described above. The Sub-Adviser’s highest-conviction investment ideas are those that it believes present the best risk-reward opportunities.