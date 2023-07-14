Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

93.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
$20.89
$23.42

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KDRN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Stephen Scott

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) focusing on fixed-income investments ( “Underlying Bond Funds”) and futures contracts on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes (“10-Year Treasury Futures”). The Adviser will attempt to construct a diversified portfolio of Underlying Bond Funds that offer the most attractive risk-adjusted return characteristics based on the Adviser’s analysis of the Underlying Bond Fund’s total return, volatility, liquidity and fee structure. The Fund’s portfolio is selected by identifying Underlying Bond Funds focused on a range of fixed-income instruments that provide exposure to various credit qualities and issuers to enable the Fund to navigate a variety of market conditions. The Fund normally holds between eight and twelve Underlying Bond Funds but, at times, may hold more or less and may shift its investments among fixed-income instruments depending on the Adviser’s assessment of market conditions and the suitability of investment opportunities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and other fixed-income securities through its investments in the Underlying Bond Funds.

The Adviser tactically manages the duration exposure of the Fund’s bond portfolio to generate excess returns. The management of the portfolio’s duration exposure is driven by a directional, short-term interest rate forecast by the Adviser which then drives the Adviser’s decisions to purchase or sell the 10-Year Treasury Futures for the Fund’s portfolio. As the Adviser’s interest rate outlook changes, the portfolio’s average duration is adjusted through the use of efficient and liquid 10-Year Treasury Futures to coincide with the Adviser’s directional interest rate forecast. When the Adviser expects interest rates to fall, the average duration of the portfolio will be lengthened in order to get the maximum benefit from that expected interest rate change. On the other hand, if the Adviser’s expects interest rates to rise, the portfolio’s average duration will be shortened, moving it closer to zero, to minimize the negative effect on the Underlying Bond Fund values. The forecasting process is systematic and utilizes multiple market based, economic and technical factors.

The Fund may invest in Underlying Bond Funds that that provide exposure to U.S. and international fixed-income securities, including emerging markets securities, of any maturity or duration. The Underlying Bond Funds may hold fixed-income securities of any credit quality, including below investment grade or “junk” bonds. The Fund may also invest in Underlying Bond Funds that, without limitation, purchase fixed-income securities in any sector and issued by companies, municipalities or government bodies of any size. The fixed-income securities in which the Underlying Bond Funds invest include corporate debt obligations, obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, municipal debt obligations, bank obligations, mortgage-related securities (including those that are issued on a when-issued or delayed delivery basis) and asset-backed securities, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, obligations of other domestic and foreign issuers, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars or in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, and obligations of supranational organizations. The Underlying Bond Funds may be index funds which means they seek to track the investment results of a particular index (a “target index”).

The Underlying Bond Funds may also purchase derivative instruments or engage in transactions in derivative transactions, including swaps, futures contracts and options on futures contracts. The Underlying Bond Funds will generally use the forgoing instruments to hedge against interest rate and/or credit risks. The Underlying Bond Funds may use forward foreign currency exchange contracts to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another. The Underlying Bond Funds may also lend their portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The Adviser will rebalance the Fund’s allocation in Underlying Bond Funds to an equal-weight allocation on an annual basis. The Adviser may sell an Underlying Bond Fund as part of its annual re-balancing or to invest in another security believed to offer superior investment opportunities based on the Adviser’s investment criteria discussed above. The Adviser may add new Underlying Bond Funds or replace or eliminate existing Underlying Bond Funds without notice or shareholder approval. The Fund may hold cash or invest in short-term paper and other short-term investments (instead of allocating investments to an Underlying Bond Fund) as deemed appropriate by the Adviser.

The Fund intends to operate as a “diversified” fund under both the rules and regulations of the 1940 Act and Sub-Chapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

KDRN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KDRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -21.8% 17.7% 95.66%
1 Yr 3.2% -26.4% 18.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.0% 28.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.0% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KDRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KDRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 28.6% 96.21%
1 Yr N/A -26.4% 38.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.0% 29.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.0% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KDRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.7% N/A

KDRN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KDRN Category Low Category High KDRN % Rank
Net Assets 1.1 M 100 124 B 99.86%
Number of Holdings 6 2 8175 96.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.02 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 88.80%
Weighting of Top 10 93.18% 4.3% 100.0% 5.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES 7 10 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF 33.47%
  2. ISHARES MBS ETF 24.22%
  3. ISHARES IBOXX INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE BOND ET 14.37%
  4. ISHARES NATIONAL MUNI BOND ETF 10.16%
  5. ISHARES TIPS BOND ETF 9.04%
  6. US 10YR NOTE CBT JUN23 -0.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KDRN % Rank
Cash 		6.82% -261.12% 258.91% 45.78%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 67.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.88% 52.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 62.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 188.92% 35.13%
Other 		-0.17% -25.82% 276.99% 34.85%

KDRN - Expenses

Operational Fees

KDRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% 0.01% 6.46% 42.34%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.29% 89.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

KDRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KDRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KDRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

KDRN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KDRN Category Low Category High KDRN % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.47% 0.00% 17.29% 87.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KDRN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KDRN Category Low Category High KDRN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KDRN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KDRN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Scott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Stephen Haley Scott, Jr. has been Managing Director of Kingsbarn Capital since 2021 and Partner and Portfolio Manager of Duration Capital LLC since 2014.

Steven Ruoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Steven Todd Ruoff has been Managing Director of Kingsbarn Capital since 2021 and Partner and Portfolio Manager of Duration Capital LLC, a research and investment firm, since 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

