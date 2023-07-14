Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.7
$21.47
$29.87

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KDIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares S&P Pan Asia Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index.

The S&P Pan Asia Dividend Aristocrats® Index (“Underlying Index”) is designed to measure the performance of constituents in the S&P Pan Asia BMI Index (“Index Universe”) that have followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for the last seven years. The Index Universe is a comprehensive benchmark index that includes securities of companies from the Asia-Pacific region, including developed and emerging market countries.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a company in the Index Universe must have increased dividends every year for at least seven years and must meet certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements. If a company in the Index Universe maintained a constant dividend for two years straight but otherwise increased dividends for the other five years, it remains eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

Underlying Index constituents are weighted by annualized dividend yield, subject to a 5% cap on a single security, a 30% cap on any single country and a 30% cap on any single sector. The Underlying Index is designed to include a minimum of 40 constituents and maximum of 100 constituents. If there are fewer than 40 constituents that meet the criteria, companies with lower market capitalizations or shorter dividend growth histories will be included in the Underlying Index until there are 40 constituents in the Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). Certain other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or their affiliates.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of March 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 100 securities of companies with a capitalization range of approximately $927.16 million to $127.36 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $14.47 billion. The Underlying Index is provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“Index Provider”).

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of March 31, 2022, issuers in the Real Estate sector (28%), Utilities sector (13.8%), Financials sector (12.17%), and Health Care sector (11.8%) represented significant portions of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis to ensure constituent weighting criteria are being met. The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KDIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

KDIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KDIV Category Low Category High KDIV % Rank
Net Assets 2.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 97 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 641 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 28.29% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WISTRON CORP COMMON STOCK 5.02%
  2. NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE C-H COMMON STOCK 3.64%
  3. GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD COMMON STOCK 3.35%
  4. JB HI-FI LTD COMMON STOCK 3.15%
  5. LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LTD COMMON STOCK 3.11%
  6. CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS L COMMON STOCK 2.90%
  7. SINOPHARM GROUP CO-H COMMON STOCK 2.67%
  8. BOSIDENG INTL HLDGS LTD COMMON STOCK 2.33%
  9. APA GROUP UNIT 2.28%
  10. PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO-H COMMON STOCK 2.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KDIV % Rank
Stocks 		99.36% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.64% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KDIV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KDIV % Rank
Non US 		98.61% N/A N/A N/A
US 		0.76% N/A N/A N/A

KDIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

KDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KDIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KDIV Category Low Category High KDIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.75% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KDIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KDIV Category Low Category High KDIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KDIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KDIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

