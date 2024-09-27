Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF

ETF
KCSH
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.15 -0.07 -0.28%
primary theme
N/A
KCSH (ETF)

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.15 -0.07 -0.28%
primary theme
N/A
KCSH (ETF)

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.15 -0.07 -0.28%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF

KCSH | ETF

$25.15

$202 M

4.63%

$1.16

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$24.95
$25.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF

KCSH | ETF

$25.15

$202 M

4.63%

$1.16

0.30%

KCSH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jul 26, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the Underlying Index and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate debt securities with a maturity of up to one year that are compatible with the principal objective of the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit temperature increases in this century to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, above pre-industrial levels (i.e., carbon reduction target levels).

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a bond or issuer must be a constituent of the Solactive 0-1 Year USD Corporate IG Index (the “Parent Index”), which requires constituent securities to have a credit rating from BBB- to AAA, as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, and a maturity of one year or less. The Index Provider utilizes data from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) to exclude debt securities of the following issuers:

Companies that fail to respect established norms such as the United Nations Global Compact principles, the organization for Economic Co-operations and Development guidelines, or UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights;
Companies with verified or alleged ongoing involvement in controversial weapons research, such as chemical weapons, biological weapons, nuclear weapons, cluster munitions, anti-personnel mines, or depleted uranium;
Companies that generate revenue from certain activities, such as gambling, tobacco, cannabis, firearms and weapons, adult entertainment, fossil fuel power generation, fossil fuel production, thermal coal or genetic engineering; or
Companies that have a significant negative impact with respect to certain sustainable development goals.

Some of these exclusions are categorical, and others are based on ownership or revenue thresholds. The Underlying Index updates the data from ISS related to the exclusions above on an annual basis. Additional information regarding these exclusions is contained in the “Additional Information about the Fund’s Underlying Index” section.

The Index Provider uses an optimization process to identify security weights that seeks (a) to ensure the Underlying Index’s compliance with carbon reduction target levels, (b) to minimize portfolio turnover, and (c) to minimize weight deviations from the Parent Index with respect to: (1) ratings, (2) sectors, and (3) issuers. Each security included in the Underlying Index will have a minimum weight of at least 0.1%.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include securities of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange-traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). Certain other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use a representative sampling strategy to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index.

To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2024, the Underlying Index was concentrated in Financials sector. As of May 31, 2024, the Underlying Index was comprised of 432 bonds with a modified duration of 0.41 years. The Fund’s average duration will be below one year (i.e., short duration). Duration is a measure of a fixed income security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. For every 1% change in interest rates, a bond’s price generally changes approximately 1% in the opposite direction for every year of duration. For example, if a portfolio of fixed income securities has an average weighted duration of three years, its value can be expected to fall about 3% if interest rates rise by 1%. Conversely, the portfolio’s value can be expected to rise approximately 3% if interest rates fall by 1%.

The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly. The Underlying Index is provided and calculated by Solactive AG (“Index Provider”).

The Fund is non-diversified. The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KCSH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCSH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCSH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCSH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCSH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

KCSH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KCSH Category Low Category High KCSH % Rank
Net Assets 202 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KCSH % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KCSH - Expenses

Operational Fees

KCSH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.29% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KCSH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KCSH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KCSH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KCSH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KCSH Category Low Category High KCSH % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.63% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KCSH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KCSH Category Low Category High KCSH % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KCSH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KCSH - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×