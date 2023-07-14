In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund attempts to maintain exposure to carbon credit futures that are substantially the same as those included in the Index, which is an index comprised of futures contracts on emission allowances issued by a “cap and trade” regulatory regime that seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over time. The Index is designed to measure the performance of a portfolio of futures contracts on carbon credits issued under the California Carbon Allowance “cap and trade” regime (“carbon credit futures”). An emission allowance or carbon credit is a unit of emissions (typically one ton of CO2) that the owner of the allowance or credit is permitted to emit. A cap and trade regime seeks to gradually reduce such emission allowances or carbon credits over time to incentivize companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to curb climate change. The Index includes only carbon credit futures that mature in December of the next one to two years. The Fund may also invest directly and indirectly in certain debt instruments. Carbon credits issued under the California Carbon Allowance “cap and trade” regime include carbon credits issued by Quebec since the California and Quebec markets were linked pursuant to the Western Climate Initiative in 2014. Currently, carbon credits issued by Quebec each year consist of approximately 17-18% of the carbon credits issued under the California Carbon Allowance “cap and trade” regime. This percentage is subject to change and it is possible for additional markets to be added in the future. The Fund will utilize a subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) for purposes of investing in carbon credit futures. The Subsidiary is a corporation operating under Cayman Islands law that is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets (ignoring any subsequent market appreciation in the Subsidiary’s value), which limitation is imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and is measured at the end of each quarter. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary, and references to the Fund include the Subsidiary. While the Fund will generally seek to obtain exposure to the same carbon credit futures that are in the Index, the Fund and Subsidiary may not replicate the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in carbon credit futures with different maturity dates (i.e., not one of the next two Decembers), the Fund may weight the carbon credit futures differently than the Index, or the Fund may purchase carbon credit futures on different dates than the rebalancing date for the Index. The Fund may also invest in other instruments that are consistent with its investment objective. For example, the Fund may invest in emission allowances issued under a cap and trade regime, futures contracts that are not carbon credit futures, options on futures contracts, swap contracts, and other investment companies and notes, which may or may not be exchange-traded.

What is a “cap and trade” regime? In a “cap and trade” regime, a limit (“cap”) is typically set by a regulator, such as a government entity or supranational organization, on the total amount of specific greenhouse gases, such as CO2, that can be emitted by regulated entities, such as manufacturers or energy producers. Capping and reducing the cap on greenhouse gases is viewed as a key policy tool for reaching climate change objectives. The regulator then issues or sells “emission allowances” to regulated entities which may then buy or sell (“trade”) the emission allowances on the open market. To the extent that the regulator may then reduce the cap on emission allowances, regulated entities are thereby incentivized to reduce their emissions; otherwise they must purchase emission allowances on the open market, where the price of such allowances will likely be increasing as a result of demand, and regulated entities that reduce their emissions will be able to sell unneeded emission allowances for profit. The opposite could also occur and the regulator may increase the cap on emission allowances, which would likely increase emissions and decrease the price of allowances. Commodity futures contracts linked to the value of emission allowances are known as carbon credit futures.