The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, primarily futures contracts on food and fertilizer. To the extent the Fund invests in derivatives, the Fund will consider a derivative’s reference asset for purposes of meeting its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in Food Security Companies.

Securities eligible for inclusion in the Fund’s investable universe include publicly listed equity securities of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) issuers. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”), U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities, direct foreign securities purchased on a foreign exchange, and securities of companies incorporated outside the United States.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser will apply a top-down approach, utilizing primarily quantitative factors, but also considering qualitative factors with a view toward growth and earning potential. In the selection process, the Adviser will give greater weight to Food Security Companies whose primary business models and growth prospects are dedicated to the actual production of food or the infrastructure or the applications that support global food security. In its selection process, the Adviser will also factor in global macroeconomic events that affect the global food supply chain, such as the invasion of Ukraine, as well as the long-term effects of climate change on food production and prices. In doing so, the Adviser will seek to identify companies that are positioned to help the global economy manage the inflationary shocks resulting from the global pandemic response and the truly supply-driven food chain shocks that the Adviser believes will result in generally higher prices on food inputs and higher interest rates/weaker currency among those countries where, in the view of the Adviser, the risk of interruptions in the global food supply chain are highest.

As water security is food security, the Fund will invest in companies in and related to the water industry. The Fund’s investments in the water industry will typically be in the form of investments in publicly traded desalination plants.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in the securities of issuers in the food and agriculture group of industries. Therefore, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities issued by companies in the food and agriculture group of industries. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Food Security Companies, as defined below. Food Security Companies are companies that each have 50% of its assets invested in or 50% of its revenues derived from the production, distribution, or delivery of food, or companies that each invest at least 50% of its capital expenditures (either currently or announced future capital expenditures) in technology and tools necessary to support the global food security. Applying the foregoing definition, Food Security Companies include companies involved in the support, maintenance, irrigation and processing of plant and animal foods (for example, fertilizer/potash companies). The Fund considers food security to be a global food supply chain that can reliably and predictably produce, distribute, and deliver food. Accordingly, the Fund will invest in companies in the fertilizer/potash and meat and food production industries, as well as companies in the industrials sector that provide the machinery and equipment necessary to support such industries.