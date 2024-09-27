Home
KCAI (ETF)

KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$28.1852 +0.16 +0.57%
primary theme
N/A

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.0
$23.80
$28.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

KCAI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares China Alpha Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the Underlying Index and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index seeks to provide a total return that exceeds the CSI 300 Index using an automated algorithmic machine learning investment process (“AI Process”) developed by Quant Insight Ltd. (“Index Provider”). The CSI 300 Index is a free-float capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of China A-Shares issued by the 300 largest companies by market capitalization and liquidity traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The “Index Universe” for the Underlying Index is comprised of all companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion, a minimum average 30-day turnover of $5 million, and are China A-Shares not subject to U.S. sanctions. From this Index Universe, the Underlying Index chooses a maximum of 50 securities and caps the weight of any one constituent at 5% of the index weight. The constituent securities and their weights within the Underlying Index are determined by the AI Process.

The AI Process used by the Underlying Index relies on, among other data inputs, historical prices, financial indicators, market trends, mathematical parameters, market capitalization and sector classification, in selecting securities and security weights for the Underlying Index. The AI Process algorithmically seeks to identify the combination of stocks and stock weights most likely to provide a total return that exceeds that of the CSI 300 Index by using historical data to train the model to systematically optimize the securities selected and their weights. The Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly.

Direct investments in China A-Shares are possible only through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”) or Qualified Foreign Investor (“QFI”) license. Exposure to A-Shares can also be obtained indirectly by investing in funds that invest in A-Shares. Currently, the Fund plans to achieve its investment objective principally by investing in China A-Shares through the Stock Connect Programs.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). Certain other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund expects to replicate (or hold all components of) the Underlying Index, the Fund reserves the right to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is provided by the Index Provider, and the Underlying Index is calculated by Solactive AG.

As of August 6, 2024, the Underlying Index included 36 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $7 billion to $95 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $22 billion.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of August 6, 2024, issuers in the Financials sector (30.51%), Healthcare sector (14.61%), Consumer Discretionary sector (14.48%), Consumer Staples sector (12.71%) and Information Technology sector (12.34%) represented significant portions of the Underlying Index.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KCAI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KCAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KCAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

KCAI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KCAI Category Low Category High KCAI % Rank
Net Assets 7.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KCAI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KCAI - Expenses

Operational Fees

KCAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.78% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KCAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KCAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KCAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KCAI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KCAI Category Low Category High KCAI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KCAI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KCAI Category Low Category High KCAI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KCAI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KCAI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

