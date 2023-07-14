The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Nasdaq, Inc. (“KBW Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compile, maintain, and calculate the Underlying Index, which is a modified-market capitalization-weighted index of companies primarily engaged in U.S. banking activities, as determined by the Index Provider. The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of large national U.S. money centers, regional banks, and thrift institutions that are publicly traded in the U.S.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 24 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $7 billion to $369 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).