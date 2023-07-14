Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-18.9%
1 yr return
-19.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$1.26 B
Holdings in Top 10
61.2%
Expense Ratio 0.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|KBWB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-18.9%
|-26.1%
|20.6%
|90.72%
|1 Yr
|-19.8%
|-27.3%
|34.4%
|88.66%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-7.9%
|19.1%
|77.32%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-16.9%
|11.0%
|65.93%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-7.5%
|12.9%
|30.26%
* Annualized
|KBWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|KBWB % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.26 B
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|11.34%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|25
|386
|96.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.24 B
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|4.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.15%
|13.3%
|75.6%
|9.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KBWB % Rank
|Stocks
|99.92%
|95.22%
|100.05%
|9.18%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-0.13%
|4.18%
|90.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|72.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|68.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|73.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KBWB % Rank
|Financial Services
|100.00%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|17.35%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|72.45%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|84.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|83.67%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|79.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|72.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.45%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|75.51%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.21%
|72.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|73.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|73.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KBWB % Rank
|US
|99.92%
|0.00%
|100.05%
|4.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|94.90%
|KBWB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|89.80%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|11.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|N/A
|KBWB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|KBWB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KBWB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|406.00%
|34.34%
|KBWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|KBWB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.13%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|10.10%
|KBWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|KBWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|KBWB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.25%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|12.50%
|KBWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.446
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.445
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.482
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.65
|4.58
