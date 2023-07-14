Home
Trending ETFs
KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

ETF
KBUY
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.2497 -0.23 -1.32%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

KBUY | ETF

$17.25

$6 M

1.14%

$0.20

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

-9.4%

1 yr return

-14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.5
$14.14
$21.76

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KBUY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Nov 23, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    James Maund

Fund Description

Effective September 30, 2022, the first and second paragraphs under the “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Summary Prospectus are deleted and replaced with the following:

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index (subject to the modifications described below) designed to measure the equity market performance of Chinese companies engaged in “Consumer-Related Industries” -- namely, Home decorations; Household appliances; Household appliances and special consumer goods; Leisure Products; Clothing, apparel and luxury; Footwear; Hotels, resorts and luxury cruises; restaurant; Beer; Liquor and wine; Soft drink; Food processing and meat; Household items; Personal items; and Leisure facilities. The securities that are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index at each semi-annual reconstitution include all types of publicly issued shares of companies that are domiciled in China and have majority of revenues from China, such as A-Shares, B-Shares, H-Shares, P-Chips and Red Chips, which are described below, provided that they have an average daily traded value of over $10 million Chinese renminbi (“RMB”). ADRs and the companies listed under the Stock Connect Programs in Hong Kong and China are also considered for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Only the top five companies by market capitalization in each eligible sub-industry are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

For the Underlying Index, Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (doing business as “FastINDX”) (“Index Provider”) ranks eligible companies by long term operating income, long term operating cash flow, market capitalization, long term return on equity and long-term gross profit. The top 30 stocks with the highest ranking are then included in the Underlying Index, weighted according to free-float market capitalizations with a cap to limit stocks of individual companies to no more than 10% of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly. At each quarterly rebalance, if 45% of the Underlying Index consists of companies that are more than 5% of the Underlying Index, companies that are above 5% will be adjusted downward to 4.5% until 55% of the Underlying Index consists of companies that are less than 5%. During this process, the weighting of companies below 5% of the Underlying Index will be adjusted upward but will not exceed 5%.

Read More

KBUY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.4% -16.7% 11.8% 93.08%
1 Yr -14.9% -35.2% 19.7% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 23.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -18.1% 15.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.3% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -40.5% 25.8% 5.83%
2021 -5.3% -28.6% 30.5% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -34.7% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 32.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -26.8% 11.8% 93.08%
1 Yr N/A -35.2% 19.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -23.1% 23.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 15.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.3% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -40.5% 25.8% 5.83%
2021 -5.3% -28.6% 30.5% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -34.7% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 32.0% N/A

KBUY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KBUY Category Low Category High KBUY % Rank
Net Assets 6 M 1.4 M 6.58 B 55.73%
Number of Holdings 38 6 961 94.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.2 M 706 K 4.22 B 46.88%
Weighting of Top 10 62.76% 6.6% 99.9% 7.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 10.27%
  2. WULIANGYE YIBIN CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 9.05%
  3. MIDEA GROUP CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 8.02%
  4. YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC COMMON STOCK 6.99%
  5. LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 6.02%
  6. GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES I-A COMMON STOCK 4.56%
  7. INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUS-A COMMON STOCK 4.54%
  8. LI NING CO LTD COMMON STOCK 4.53%
  9. ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD COMMON STOCK 4.46%
  10. SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE-A COMMON STOCK 4.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KBUY % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 0.00% 102.18% 17.05%
Cash 		0.07% -2.18% 11.89% 81.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 50.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 54.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 54.26%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 60.16%

KBUY - Expenses

Operational Fees

KBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.09% 3.14% 65.38%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.09% 1.50% 48.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 28.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

KBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 278.00% N/A

KBUY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KBUY Category Low Category High KBUY % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.14% 0.00% 22.09% 41.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KBUY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KBUY Category Low Category High KBUY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.76% 4.74% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KBUY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KBUY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Maund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2020

0.9

0.9%

James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.

Jonathan Shelon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2020

0.9

0.9%

Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 4.11 3.22

