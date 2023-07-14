Effective September 30, 2022, the first and second paragraphs under the “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Summary Prospectus are deleted and replaced with the following:

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index (subject to the modifications described below) designed to measure the equity market performance of Chinese companies engaged in “Consumer-Related Industries” -- namely, Home decorations; Household appliances; Household appliances and special consumer goods; Leisure Products; Clothing, apparel and luxury; Footwear; Hotels, resorts and luxury cruises; restaurant; Beer; Liquor and wine; Soft drink; Food processing and meat; Household items; Personal items; and Leisure facilities. The securities that are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index at each semi-annual reconstitution include all types of publicly issued shares of companies that are domiciled in China and have majority of revenues from China, such as A-Shares, B-Shares, H-Shares, P-Chips and Red Chips, which are described below, provided that they have an average daily traded value of over $10 million Chinese renminbi (“RMB”). ADRs and the companies listed under the Stock Connect Programs in Hong Kong and China are also considered for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Only the top five companies by market capitalization in each eligible sub-industry are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

For the Underlying Index, Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (doing business as “FastINDX”) (“Index Provider”) ranks eligible companies by long term operating income, long term operating cash flow, market capitalization, long term return on equity and long-term gross profit. The top 30 stocks with the highest ranking are then included in the Underlying Index, weighted according to free-float market capitalizations with a cap to limit stocks of individual companies to no more than 10% of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly. At each quarterly rebalance, if 45% of the Underlying Index consists of companies that are more than 5% of the Underlying Index, companies that are above 5% will be adjusted downward to 4.5% until 55% of the Underlying Index consists of companies that are less than 5%. During this process, the weighting of companies below 5% of the Underlying Index will be adjusted upward but will not exceed 5%.