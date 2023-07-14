Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-9.4%
1 yr return
-14.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$6 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.8%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Effective September 30, 2022, the first and second paragraphs under the “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Summary Prospectus are deleted and replaced with the following:
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index (subject to the modifications described below) designed to measure the equity market performance of Chinese companies engaged in “Consumer-Related Industries” -- namely, Home decorations; Household appliances; Household appliances and special consumer goods; Leisure Products; Clothing, apparel and luxury; Footwear; Hotels, resorts and luxury cruises; restaurant; Beer; Liquor and wine; Soft drink; Food processing and meat; Household items; Personal items; and Leisure facilities. The securities that are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index at each semi-annual reconstitution include all types of publicly issued shares of companies that are domiciled in China and have majority of revenues from China, such as A-Shares, B-Shares, H-Shares, P-Chips and Red Chips, which are described below, provided that they have an average daily traded value of over $10 million Chinese renminbi (“RMB”). ADRs and the companies listed under the Stock Connect Programs in Hong Kong and China are also considered for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Only the top five companies by market capitalization in each eligible sub-industry are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.
For the Underlying Index, Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (doing business as “FastINDX”) (“Index Provider”) ranks eligible companies by long term operating income, long term operating cash flow, market capitalization, long term return on equity and long-term gross profit. The top 30 stocks with the highest ranking are then included in the Underlying Index, weighted according to free-float market capitalizations with a cap to limit stocks of individual companies to no more than 10% of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly. At each quarterly rebalance, if 45% of the Underlying Index consists of companies that are more than 5% of the Underlying Index, companies that are above 5% will be adjusted downward to 4.5% until 55% of the Underlying Index consists of companies that are less than 5%. During this process, the weighting of companies below 5% of the Underlying Index will be adjusted upward but will not exceed 5%.
|Period
|KBUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.4%
|-16.7%
|11.8%
|93.08%
|1 Yr
|-14.9%
|-35.2%
|19.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.1%
|15.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.3%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KBUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|5.83%
|2021
|-5.3%
|-28.6%
|30.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-34.7%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.7%
|32.0%
|N/A
|Period
|KBUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-26.8%
|11.8%
|93.08%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-35.2%
|19.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|15.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KBUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|5.83%
|2021
|-5.3%
|-28.6%
|30.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-34.7%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.7%
|32.0%
|N/A
|KBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|KBUY % Rank
|Net Assets
|6 M
|1.4 M
|6.58 B
|55.73%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|6
|961
|94.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.2 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|46.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.76%
|6.6%
|99.9%
|7.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KBUY % Rank
|Stocks
|99.93%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|17.05%
|Cash
|0.07%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|81.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|54.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|54.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|60.16%
|KBUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.09%
|3.14%
|65.38%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|48.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|28.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.26%
|N/A
|KBUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|KBUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KBUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|278.00%
|N/A
|KBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|KBUY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.14%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|41.98%
|KBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|KBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|KBUY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|N/A
|KBUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2020
0.9
0.9%
James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2020
0.9
0.9%
Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|4.11
|3.22
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...