The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies whose products, services and activities are considered by the Adviser as contributing to or benefiting from the goal of achieving “net zero” carbon emissions through the decarbonization of the global economy, such as carbon reduction, energy transition, sustainable mobility, sustainable industry, and sustainable agriculture. The Fund generally will invest in global companies, primarily in the materials, energy, utility, agricultural, industrial and consumer staple sectors. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that are involved in the production and utilization of resources, equipment and/or commodity-related products that the Adviser believes are necessary to enable a transition to a low-carbon global economy and that the Adviser believes are well-positioned to benefit from ongoing and future demand for natural resources.

The Fund generally invests in a core group of 35-60 equity securities of companies of any size, from larger, well-established companies to smaller, emerging growth companies. The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in securities, compared to a fund that is classified as diversified. The securities in which the Fund invest may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and depository receipts. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which may include investments in emerging markets. The Fund’s uninvested assets may be held in cash, cash equivalents, and/or affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund is “actively managed” and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of an index. In deciding to add or reduce portfolio positions, the portfolio managers employ a “bottom-up” approach that focuses on fundamental research and considers, among other factors, a company’s growth potential, competitive positioning and operational quality, return on capital, risk profile, and strategy. Except as noted below, in selecting each investment, the portfolio managers will also consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors such as carbon footprint, corporate governance, human capital and diversity, and business ethics. The portfolio managers evaluate and apply ESG factors relying on a mix of third-party data and internally-generated analyses based on information that may include web-based research reports from a company or independent sources, as well as corporate engagement, and may sell a portfolio position if, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, the company’s business model no longer satisfies the ESG factors. The portfolio managers do not apply the ESG factors in managing the Fund’s cash and cash equivalents.

To identify the universe of investible securities for the Fund, the portfolio managers first apply broad-based negative screens, which incorporate third-party inputs, to seek to avoid securities of issuers that, in the determination of the Adviser, are significantly engaged in or derive more than de minimis revenue from industries, activities, or assets considered by the portfolio managers to have a negative impact on society or the environment. A current list of such activities, which may evolve over time, follows:

• alcohol;

• animal testing (cosmetic);

• armaments;

• chemicals of concern;

• controversial fossil fuel power generation;

• controversial fossil fuel extraction and refining;

• fur;

• gambling;

• pornography;

• tobacco; and