Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
JZRO | Active ETF
$23.80
$28.6 M
2.71%
$0.65
0.61%
YTD Return
2.8%
1 yr return
18.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$28.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.6%
Expense Ratio 0.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|•
|
alcohol;
|•
|
animal testing (cosmetic);
|•
|
armaments;
|•
|
chemicals of concern;
|•
|
controversial fossil fuel power generation;
|•
|
controversial fossil fuel extraction and refining;
|•
|
fur;
|•
|
gambling;
|•
|
pornography;
|•
|
tobacco; and
|•
|
United Nations Global Compact violators.
|Period
|JZRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-17.0%
|23.8%
|92.37%
|1 Yr
|18.4%
|-25.4%
|16.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.2%
|73.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|YTD
|N/A
|-30.0%
|23.8%
|95.76%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|51.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.2%
|73.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|18.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.9%
|13.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|JZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|JZRO % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.6 M
|1.77 M
|8.89 B
|86.44%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|23
|422
|48.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|86.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.56%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|81.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JZRO % Rank
|Stocks
|96.45%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|65.55%
|Cash
|3.55%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|61.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|12.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|4.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|14.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|17.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JZRO % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.27%
|25.42%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.71%
|47.46%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|8.47%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|34.75%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|36.44%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|21.19%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|56.78%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|8.47%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|5.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|17.80%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|31.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JZRO % Rank
|Non US
|52.88%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|13.56%
|US
|43.57%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|87.29%
|JZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|JZRO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.71%
|0.00%
|11.09%
|24.17%
|JZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|JZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|JZRO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|45.13%
|JZRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
"Tal Lomnitzer is a Senior Investment Manager on the Global Natural Resources Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2019. Prior to this, he was deputy head of global resources and fund manager at Colonial First State Global Asset Management from 2011. He launched and ran various global resources and energy funds at Merchant Capital, NewSmith Capital, and ORN Capital, where he was a partner from 2010, 2007, and 2004, respectively. Tal began his career in 1998 at Morgan Grenfell/Deutsche Asset Management. Tal received first class BA and MA degrees in economics from Cambridge University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 21 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
"Darko Kuzmanovic is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2019. Darko manages a global resources fund and has extensive experience in global resources markets. Before joining Henderson as a portfolio manager in 2015, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Caledonia Resources Management and a portfolio manager at Colonial First State. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at David Tice & Associates in Vancouver and a member of the global resources team at Zurich Scudder. Darko received a bachelor of metallurgical engineering degree (Hons) from the University of New South Wales and an executive MBA from Macquarie Graduate School of Management. He has 34 years of natural resources experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
"Daniel Sullivan is Co-Head of Global Natural Resources and a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2019. Previously, he was a portfolio manager and senior resource analyst at 90 West, which Henderson acquired in 2015. Earlier, he worked as an analyst and a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Asset Management, Zurich Scudder Investments, and AMP Investments. Daniel received a bachelor of mining engineering degree (Hons) from the University of Sydney and a graduate diploma of applied finance and investment from the Securities Institute of Australia. He has 30 years of natural resources experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Tim Gerrard is Co‑Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF, which he has co‑managed since inception. He is also Portfolio Manager of other Janus Henderson accounts. Mr. Gerrard joined Henderson Global Investors Limited (“Henderson”) as a senior investment analyst in 2015, when Henderson acquired 90 West Asset Management. Mr. Gerrard received Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Mineral Technology degrees (Hons) from the University of Otago. He also holds the Quarry Managers Certificate from the Department of Mines, Western Australia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.63
|0.16
