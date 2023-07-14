Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF

JZRO | Active ETF

$23.80

$28.6 M

2.71%

$0.65

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$28.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.0
$20.02
$25.90

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JZRO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Tal Lomnitzer

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies whose products, services and activities are considered by the Adviser as contributing to or benefiting from the goal of achieving “net zero” carbon emissions through the decarbonization of the global economy, such as carbon reduction, energy transition, sustainable mobility, sustainable industry, and sustainable agriculture. The Fund generally will invest in global companies, primarily in the materials, energy, utility, agricultural, industrial and consumer staple sectors. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that are involved in the production and utilization of resources, equipment and/or commodity-related products that the Adviser believes are necessary to enable a transition to a low-carbon global economy and that the Adviser believes are well-positioned to benefit from ongoing and future demand for natural resources. 
The Fund generally invests in a core group of 35-60 equity securities of companies of any size, from larger, well-established companies to smaller, emerging growth companies. The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in securities, compared to a fund that is classified as diversified. The securities in which the Fund invest may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and depository receipts. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which may include investments in emerging markets. The Fund’s uninvested assets may be held in cash, cash equivalents, and/or affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). 
The Fund is “actively managed” and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of an index. In deciding to add or reduce portfolio positions, the portfolio managers employ a “bottom-up” approach that focuses on fundamental research and considers, among other factors, a company’s growth potential, competitive positioning and operational quality, return on capital, risk profile, and strategy. Except as noted below, in selecting each investment, the portfolio managers will also consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors such as carbon footprint, corporate governance, human capital and diversity, and business ethics. The portfolio managers evaluate and apply ESG factors relying on a mix of third-party data and internally-generated analyses based on information that may include web-based research reports from a company or independent sources, as well as corporate engagement, and may sell a portfolio position if, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, the company’s business model no longer satisfies the ESG factors. The portfolio managers do not apply the ESG factors in managing the Fund’s cash and cash equivalents. 
To identify the universe of investible securities for the Fund, the portfolio managers first apply broad-based negative screens, which incorporate third-party inputs, to seek to avoid securities of issuers that, in the determination of the Adviser, are significantly engaged in or derive more than de minimis revenue from industries, activities, or assets considered by the portfolio managers to have a negative impact on society or the environment. A current list of such activities, which may evolve over time, follows: 
alcohol; 
animal testing (cosmetic); 
armaments; 
chemicals of concern; 
controversial fossil fuel power generation; 
controversial fossil fuel extraction and refining; 
fur; 
gambling; 
pornography; 
tobacco; and 
United Nations Global Compact violators. 
Read More

JZRO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JZRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -17.0% 23.8% 92.37%
1 Yr 18.4% -25.4% 16.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.2% 73.7% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.9% 12.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JZRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -32.2% 34.0% N/A
2021 N/A -10.9% 35.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.5% 36.3% N/A
2019 N/A -13.9% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JZRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -30.0% 23.8% 95.76%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 0.2% 73.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 18.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.9% 13.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JZRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -32.2% 34.0% N/A
2021 N/A -10.9% 35.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.5% 36.3% N/A
2019 N/A -13.9% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

JZRO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JZRO Category Low Category High JZRO % Rank
Net Assets 28.6 M 1.77 M 8.89 B 86.44%
Number of Holdings 48 23 422 48.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 19 M 770 K 4.68 B 86.44%
Weighting of Top 10 41.56% 18.0% 74.6% 81.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 5.07%
  2. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.61%
  3. Nexans SA 3.94%
  4. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 3.83%
  5. Cameco Corp. 3.74%
  6. Champion Iron Ltd. 3.67%
  7. Deere Co. 3.66%
  8. Allkem Ltd. 3.63%
  9. NexGen Energy Ltd. 3.56%
  10. Pan American Silver Corp. 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JZRO % Rank
Stocks 		96.45% 78.27% 100.48% 65.55%
Cash 		3.55% -1.77% 21.06% 61.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 12.71%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 4.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 14.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 17.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JZRO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 46.27% 25.42%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.71% 47.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 8.47%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 63.67% 34.75%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 36.44%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 21.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 89.67% 56.78%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 8.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.96% 5.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 43.37% 17.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 2.49% 100.00% 31.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JZRO % Rank
Non US 		52.88% 0.00% 90.92% 13.56%
US 		43.57% 8.98% 99.93% 87.29%

JZRO - Expenses

Operational Fees

JZRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 5.06% 70.83%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.25% 41.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

JZRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JZRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JZRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 169.00% 5.75%

JZRO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JZRO Category Low Category High JZRO % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.71% 0.00% 11.09% 24.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JZRO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JZRO Category Low Category High JZRO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -35.65% 9.06% 45.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JZRO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JZRO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tal Lomnitzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

"Tal Lomnitzer is a Senior Investment Manager on the Global Natural Resources Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2019. Prior to this, he was deputy head of global resources and fund manager at Colonial First State Global Asset Management from 2011. He launched and ran various global resources and energy funds at Merchant Capital, NewSmith Capital, and ORN Capital, where he was a partner from 2010, 2007, and 2004, respectively. Tal began his career in 1998 at Morgan Grenfell/Deutsche Asset Management. Tal received first class BA and MA degrees in economics from Cambridge University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 21 years of financial industry experience."

Darko Kuzmanovic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

"Darko Kuzmanovic is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2019. Darko manages a global resources fund and has extensive experience in global resources markets. Before joining Henderson as a portfolio manager in 2015, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Caledonia Resources Management and a portfolio manager at Colonial First State. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at David Tice & Associates in Vancouver and a member of the global resources team at Zurich Scudder. Darko received a bachelor of metallurgical engineering degree (Hons) from the University of New South Wales and an executive MBA from Macquarie Graduate School of Management. He has 34 years of natural resources experience."

Daniel Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

"Daniel Sullivan is Co-Head of Global Natural Resources and a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2019. Previously, he was a portfolio manager and senior resource analyst at 90 West, which Henderson acquired in 2015. Earlier, he worked as an analyst and a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Asset Management, Zurich Scudder Investments, and AMP Investments. Daniel received a bachelor of mining engineering degree (Hons) from the University of Sydney and a graduate diploma of applied finance and investment from the Securities Institute of Australia. He has 30 years of natural resources experience."

Tim Gerrard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Tim Gerrard is Co‑Portfolio Manager of Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF, which he has co‑managed since inception. He is also Portfolio Manager of other Janus Henderson accounts. Mr. Gerrard joined Henderson Global Investors Limited (“Henderson”) as a senior investment analyst in 2015, when Henderson acquired 90 West Asset Management. Mr. Gerrard received Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Mineral Technology degrees (Hons) from the University of Otago. He also holds the Quarry Managers Certificate from the Department of Mines, Western Australia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.63 0.16

