Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
JUSA | Active ETF
$51.30
$27.4 M
1.34%
$0.69
0.17%
YTD Return
17.8%
1 yr return
18.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$27.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.0%
Expense Ratio 0.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|JUSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.8%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|93.49%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JUSA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|JUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|JUSA % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.4 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|92.50%
|Number of Holdings
|226
|2
|4154
|31.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.74 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|91.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.01%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|68.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUSA % Rank
|Stocks
|99.39%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|43.22%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|54.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|12.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|7.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|9.27%
|Other
|-0.01%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|13.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUSA % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|25.49%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|64.78%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|70.94%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|37.18%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|26.61%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|26.68%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|33.89%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|70.24%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|82.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|25.84%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|35.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUSA % Rank
|US
|99.39%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|48.96%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|42.74%
|JUSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.17%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|89.40%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|17.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|JUSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JUSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JUSA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|JUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|JUSA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.34%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|33.38%
|JUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|JUSA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|JUSA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.689
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Mr. Jiang, an Executive Director of JPMIM and a CFA charterholder, is a research analyst in the U.S. Structured Equity team and an employee since 2006. A portfolio manager since 2021.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Tim Snyder, executive director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 2003, his responsibilities include managing Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Tim joined the portfolio management team in 2004 as an analyst and worked on the daily implementation and maintenance of the REI and Analyst Fund portfolios. He holds a B.S. in finance and economics from the University of Delaware and is a holder of the CFA and CMT designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
