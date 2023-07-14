Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s Assets will be invested in the equity securities of large, well-established companies located in the United States. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Large, well-established companies are companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the S&P 500 Index (the Benchmark). As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $1.84 billion to $2.09 trillion. The Fund’s investments represent allocations to a variety of the adviser’s actively managed U.S. equity strategies, including style strategies. The adviser selects the strategies utilized in the portfolio based on risk/return analyses and relative value considerations. The Fund will overweight or underweight sectors relative to the Benchmark. The Benchmark is a stock market index that tracks the stocks of the top 500 large-cap U.S.-listed companies. The Fund may, however, invest in securities that are not included in the Benchmark. In implementing its strategy, the Fund seeks to construct a portfolio of holdings that will outperform the Benchmark over time while maintaining similar risk characteristics; in doing so, the Fund may control the relative emphasis of its investments in a particular sector. The Fund will invest primarily in the securities of large cap market capitalization companies, although the Fund may also invest in mid cap securities. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest will primarily consist of common stock of U.S. companies. Investment Process: The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in U.S. equities. The Fund is designed to provide exposure to attractively valued securities across the adviser’s investment platform, leveraging U.S. large cap portfolios across the value, core and growth style spectrum. This approach combines the benefits of top down fundamental macro views with bottom up securities selection in each of these strategies. In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the adviser employs a continuous three-step process: (1) making asset allocation decisions based on the adviser’s assessment of the market outlook and its fundamental research into individual securities which emphasizes each issuer’s long-term prospects; (2) constructing the portfolio after considering the Fund’s risk and return target, by determining the weightings to the underlying securities and (3) monitoring portfolio exposures and weightings and rebalancing portfolio exposures and weightings in response to market price action and changes in the adviser’s market outlook and fundamental research in the individual securities. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.