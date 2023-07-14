Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

JUSA | Active ETF

$51.30

$27.4 M

1.34%

$0.69

0.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$27.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.4
$41.52
$51.41

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JUSA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Davis Jiang

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s Assets will be invested in the equity securities of large, well-established companies located in the United States. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Large, well-established companies are companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the S&P 500 Index (the Benchmark). As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $1.84 billion to $2.09 trillion.The Fund’s investments represent allocations to a variety of the adviser’s actively managed U.S. equity strategies, including style strategies. The adviser selects the strategies utilized in the portfolio based on risk/return analyses and relative value considerations.The Fund will overweight or underweight sectors relative to the Benchmark. The Benchmark is a stock market index that tracks the stocks of the top 500 large-cap U.S.-listed companies. The Fund may, however, invest in securities that are not included in the Benchmark. In implementing its strategy, the Fund seeks to construct a portfolio of holdings that will outperform the Benchmark over time while maintaining similar risk characteristics; in doing so, the Fund may control the relative emphasis of its investments in a particular sector.The Fund will invest primarily in the securities of large cap market capitalization companies, although the Fund may also invest in mid cap securities.The equity securities in which the Fund may invest will primarily consist of common stock of U.S. companies.Investment Process: The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in U.S. equities. The Fund is designed to provide exposure to attractively valued securities across the adviser’s investment platform, leveraging U.S. large cap portfolios across the value, core and growth style spectrum. This approach combines the benefits of top down fundamental macro views with bottom up securities selection in each of these strategies.In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the adviser employs a continuous three-step process: (1) making asset allocation decisions based on the adviser’s assessment of the market outlook and its fundamental research into individual securities which emphasizes each issuer’s long-term prospects; (2) constructing the portfolio after considering the Fund’s risk and return target, by determining the weightings to the underlying securities and (3) monitoring portfolio exposures and weightings and rebalancing portfolio exposures and weightings in response to market price action and changes in the adviser’s market outlook and fundamental research in the individual securities.As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.
Read More

JUSA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JUSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -51.8% 22.1% 93.49%
1 Yr 18.7% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JUSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JUSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 96.07%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JUSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

JUSA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JUSA Category Low Category High JUSA % Rank
Net Assets 27.4 M 177 K 1.21 T 92.50%
Number of Holdings 226 2 4154 31.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.74 M 1.74 K 270 B 91.49%
Weighting of Top 10 28.01% 1.8% 100.0% 68.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp. 6.47%
  2. Apple, Inc. 5.24%
  3. Amazon.com, Inc. 2.88%
  4. AbbVie, Inc. 2.17%
  5. UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1.93%
  6. Alphabet, Inc., Class A 1.84%
  7. NVIDIA Corp. 1.79%
  8. Meta Platforms, Inc., Class A 1.70%
  9. Lowe's Cos., Inc. 1.57%
  10. NextEra Energy, Inc. 1.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JUSA % Rank
Stocks 		99.39% 0.00% 130.24% 43.22%
Cash 		0.62% -102.29% 100.00% 54.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 12.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 7.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 9.27%
Other 		-0.01% -13.91% 134.98% 13.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JUSA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 25.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 64.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 70.94%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 37.18%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 26.61%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 26.68%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 33.89%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 70.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 82.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 25.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 35.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JUSA % Rank
US 		99.39% 0.00% 127.77% 48.96%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 42.74%

JUSA - Expenses

Operational Fees

JUSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.17% 0.01% 2.95% 89.40%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 17.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JUSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JUSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

JUSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

JUSA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JUSA Category Low Category High JUSA % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.34% 0.00% 19.15% 33.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JUSA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JUSA Category Low Category High JUSA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JUSA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JUSA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Davis Jiang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Mr. Jiang, an Executive Director of JPMIM and a CFA charterholder, is a research analyst in the U.S. Structured Equity team and an employee since 2006. A portfolio manager since 2021.

Timothy Snyder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Tim Snyder, executive director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 2003, his responsibilities include managing Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Tim joined the portfolio management team in 2004 as an analyst and worked on the daily implementation and maintenance of the REI and Analyst Fund portfolios. He holds a B.S. in finance and economics from the University of Delaware and is a holder of the CFA and CMT designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

