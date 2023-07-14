Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Change in the Returns of the S&P 500 Price Index
|Expected Change in the Returns of the Fund
|Declines between -8% and ‑12% (or more)
|
Declines 8% to 12% percentage points less than the S&P 500 Price Index (e.g., if the S&P 500 Price Index returns -35%, the Fund is designed to return -23% to -27%)
|Declines between 0% and ‑8%
|No change
|Appreciates
|The Fund’s returns will appreciate to a similar extent as the S&P 500 Price Index, but will be less than those of the S&P 500 Price Index due to the cost of the options used by the Fund
|Period
|JUNZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JUNZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|JUNZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JUNZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JUNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|JUNZ % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.3 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.99 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.48%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUNZ % Rank
|Bonds
|102.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.30%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-1.83%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUNZ % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.30%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|-1.83%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JUNZ % Rank
|US
|102.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JUNZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JUNZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JUNZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JUNZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JUNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|JUNZ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JUNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|JUNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|JUNZ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JUNZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2021
1.01
1.0%
Jordan Waldrep brings over 15 years of investment experience to TrueMark. Previously, Mr. Waldrep was the Senior Portfolio Manager of the Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Navigator Fund at USA Mutuals. Mr. Waldrep has over 18 years of investment experience. He was the portfolio manager of Blackfin Capital ("Blackfin") from March 2014 through August 2017. Prior to Blackfin, he was an analyst and trader at Hourglass Capital since 2008. Mr. Waldrep is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas and Fort Worth. He is a Chartered Financial Ananlyst. Mr. Waldrep received a BA in Biology and History from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2021
1.01
1.0%
Fred Sloneker joined SpiderRock Advisors in 2019 and serves as portfolio manager. Prior to joining SRA, Mr. Sloneker was the Head Quantitative Trader for a series of SpiderRock trading subsidiaries. He began his career as a Trader and Portfolio Manager for hedge funds JMG Triton Offshore and St. Claire Capital Management in San Francisco, specializing in a broad variety of convertible arbitrage strategies. He later created and managed a volatility strategy for Toronto Dominion (TD) Securities. Mr. Sloneker graduated from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) with a B.S. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2021
1.01
1.0%
Eric oversees all investment strategies and portfolio management activities at the firm. Prior to joining SRA, Eric was the Derivatives Strategist and Portfolio Manager at RiverNorth Capital Management, managing both mutual fund and hedge fund assets (and was a client of SpiderRock). He began his career with the Chicago Trading Company on the floors of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). After the trading floors, Eric was a senior trader and partner at Ronin Capital and Bengal Capital, both proprietary trading firms specializing in volatility arbitrage. Eric graduated, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Michigan with a B.S.E in Industrial and Operations Engineering. He earned his M.S.E., with honors, in Industrial and Operational Engineering, and was enrolled in the program’s PhD program. Eric is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and a board member of the OIC Institutional Advisory Council.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
