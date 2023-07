The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objectives through a hybrid fixed income and equity-linked note strategy. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. Treasury Bills, U.S. Treasury Notes, and the securities of U.S. government-sponsored entities (“GSEs”) (the “Fixed Income Strategy”) and invests the remainder of its assets in Equity-Linked Notes (“ELNs”) (the “ELN Strategy”).

Fixed Income Strategy

Through its Fixed Income Strategy, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 80% to 90% of its assets in U.S. government securities, including U.S. Treasury securities, as well as securities of GSEs.

The Fund typically invests in U.S. Treasury Bills or U.S. Treasury Notes with maturities lower in duration but between about one month and twenty years (also known as a “bond ladder”). Duration is a measure of a security’s price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates and a lower duration indicates less sensitivity to interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a three-year duration would be expected to drop by approximately 3% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. The Fund will generally reinvest the principal and interest amounts in corresponding Treasury bills, notes, or bonds, respectively, that have the furthest away maturity date in the bond ladder.

The Fund also invests in securities issued by GSEs, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), Federal Home Loan Banks (“FHLBanks”), and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (“Farmer Mac”).

ELN Strategy

In order to generate income, the Fund typically invests approximately 10% to 20% of its net assets in ELNs. ELNs are investment products structured as notes that are issued by counterparties, including banks, broker-dealers or their affiliates, and designed to offer a return linked to the underlying instruments within the ELN.

ELNs in which the Fund invests are derivative instruments that are specially designed to combine the economic characteristics of a U.S. equity index or individual U.S. equity securities (the “Underlying Instruments”) ( e.g. , the S&P 500) and option contracts or option spreads in a single note form. The ELNs provide recurring cash flow to the Fund based on the premiums from the call options the ELNs write and are an important source of the Fund’s return. Generally, when purchasing an ELN, the Fund pays the counterparty the current value of the ELN’s Underlying Instruments plus the cost to structure the ELN. Upon the maturity of the note, the Fund generally receives the par value of the note, plus interest, plus or minus a return based on the appreciation or depreciation of the Underlying Instruments.

The Fund invests in ELNs to enhance the Fund’s yield ( i.e. , for income generation from premiums on options sold and capital appreciation potential). When the Fund invests in ELNs, it receives cash but limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the market value of the instrument because of the limits relating to the call options written within the particular ELN.

The ELNs in which the Fund invests generate interest, which is paid following the maturity of the ELN. The ELNs in which the Fund invests are highly customizable, individually negotiated, bilateral instruments that typically have a maturity between one week and six months. The Fund caps its exposure to ELNs with a single counterparty at 5% of the Fund’s assets. The ELNs in which the Fund invests may not be sold to third parties. In order to redeem a ELN, the Adviser would sell back the ELN to the issuing counterparty and unwind the two components of the ELN ( i.e. , the derivative instruments and the options spread).