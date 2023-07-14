The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing the Fund’s assets in a portfolio of global companies whose business practices are aligned with the social justice investment criteria of Robasciotti & Associates, Inc., doing business as Adasina Social Capital (“Adasina” or the “Sub-Adviser”). Adasina seeks to invest the Fund’s assets to achieve returns similar to those of the Adasina Social Justice Index (the “Index”), a data-driven index which is owned and maintained by Adasina, administered by EQM Indexes LLC (“EQM”), and calculated and published by an independent calculation agent. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to consist of all or a representative sample of the securities contained in the Index.

The Fund is actively-managed, and Adasina generally expects to use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objectives, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning Adasina will generally invest the Fund’s assets in a sample of the securities in the Index whose return is expected to approximate that of the Index as a whole, when Adasina believes it is in the best interests of the Fund. In addition, the Fund may purchase a security not currently in the Index or sell a security that is currently in the Index when Adasina believes such security will be added to or removed from the Index, at the next reconstitution of the Index, based on information that became available following the most recent reconstitution of the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States) and will invest at least 40% of its total assets at the time of purchase in non-U.S. companies.

Adasina Social Justice Index

The Index is composed of equity securities of companies that possess characteristics that Adasina believes meet the investment criteria for investors concerned with social justice. The Index universe begins with approximately 9,000 publicly-traded U.S. and non-U.S. securities, excluding real estate investment trust (“REIT”) securities. Non-U.S. companies will be U.S. exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), if available, provided their liquidity is comparable to locally traded shares. Companies are screened for exclusion from the Index based on Adasina’s social justice investment criteria. To determine these criteria, Adasina works closely with social justice organizations to build new and identify existing data sets that represent the issues most directly affecting their communities and uses this community-sourced data to establish the standards regarding social justice characteristics considered in the Index. The characteristics that the Index considers fall into the following criteria:

Racial The Racial Justice criteria aim to uproot systems that reinforce, perpetuate, and exacerbate racial inequities. The Index seeks to exclude companies that Adasina determines participate in, or benefit from, those unjust systems. This includes companies that Adasina has determined: are involved in the ownership, operation, management, labor sourcing, funding, and service of prisons and immigrant detention centers; provide or facilitate money bail services; participate in citizen and immigrant surveillance; operate for-profit colleges; are involved in state violence and human rights violations as a result of military occupations; fail to support indigenous peoples’ rights; make disproportionate contributions to political campaigns that oppose civil and voting rights legislation; or do not implement diversity policies or programs to increase workforce diversity. Gender The Gender Justice criteria aim to ensure safe and fair opportunities for all people, regardless of their gender identity. The Index seeks to exclude companies with policies and practices that Adasina determines do not support gender equity or LGBTQ+ equality. This includes companies that support restricting reproductive rights, maintain policies that enable serial sexual harassment, fail to offer equal and fair employment opportunities to women and members of the LGBTQ+ community, or lack sufficient gender representation in leadership. Economic The Economic Justice criteria aim to create a fair and equitable financial future for all people and communities. The Index seeks to exclude companies that Adasina determines fail to deal fairly with the public or their employees. This includes companies that pay subminimum wages to employees or excessive executive wages, fail to ensure the elimination of forced labor and child labor in their supply chains, maintain poor working conditions, fail to ensure adequate worker protections and rights, or provide predatory financial products and services. Climate The Climate Justice criteria aim to advance the goals of environmental sustainability in partnership with social justice movements. The Index seeks to exclude companies that Adasina determines significantly contribute to climate change, lack environmentally sustainable practices, or negatively impact air and water quality. This includes companies that: are involved in fossil fuel production, refining, and extraction; fund the fossil fuel industry; engage in the most harmful aspects of extractive agriculture; engage in excessive energy usage; significantly contribute to deforestation; fail to effectively manage carbon emissions; engage in mining; fail to effectively manage waste; or generate significant air pollution or other environmental hazards, which Adasina has determined disproportionately impact poor communities and people of color. Movement Aligned The Movement Aligned criteria take direction from a variety of causes that advance social equity and the welfare of people and the planet. The Index seeks to exclude companies that Adasina has determined negatively impact animal welfare and human safety, as well as companies that lack adequate corporate accountability. This includes companies that Adasina has determined: have poor animal welfare practices; produce or sell fur and leather products; engage in non-medical animal testing; produce, distribute, or derive substantial revenue from tobacco products; provide significant financial support to socially conservative institutions; fail to maintain adequate protections for customer data and security; have poor accounting, management, or other corporate governance practices; or produce products with a substantially negative social impact, including the manufacture or sale of weapons or firearms.

The Index comprises the common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers, including those in emerging and developing markets. Index constituents may be large-, mid-, or small-capitalization companies. Additionally, companies included in the Index must be exchange-listed and must meet certain minimum liquidity requirements.

Securities in the Social Justice Index are optimization weighted based on market-capitalization. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually, effective on the last trading day of November and May. As of November 30, 2022, the Index was composed of 658 constituents, representing investments in 42 different countries.