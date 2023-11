The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securitized securities. Securitized securities are debt securities that entitle their holders to payments that depend primarily on the assets underlying the securities, and include, but are not limited to, asset-backed securities (“ABS”),

collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), agency and non‑agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). ABS include, but are not limited to, private and multi-class structures, pass-through certificates, and other instruments secured by financial, physical, and/or intangible assets. MBS include, but are not limited to, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and credit risk transfer securities (“CRTs”) issued by government sponsored entities or private issuers. The Fund will typically enter into “to be announced” or “TBA” commitments when purchasing MBS, which allows the Fund to agree to pay for certain yet‑to‑be issued securities at a future date and which may have a leveraging effect on the Fund. The Fund may enter into mortgage dollar rolls which allow the Fund to sell securities for delivery in the current month and simultaneously contract with the same counterparty to repurchase similar securities on a specified future date.

In addition to its investments in securitized securities, the Fund may from time to time also invest in certain other fixed-income securities and/or hold cash and cash-equivalents (such as U.S. Treasuries).

The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration and the securities may have fixed, floating, or variable interest rates.

The Fund will normally invest a substantial portion of its assets in securities rated investment grade (that is, securities rated Baa3/BBB‑ or higher, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser). The Fund may not invest more than 40% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (that is, securities rated lower than Baa3/BBB‑, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser) at the time of purchase by the Fund. The Fund invests only in U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in affiliated or non‑affiliated money market funds or unregistered cash management pooled investment vehicles that operate as money market funds. The Fund may invest in securities that have contractual restrictions that prohibit or limit their resale (these are known as “restricted securities”), which may include Rule 144A securities.

The Fund may invest in derivatives. Derivative instruments have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Fund may use swaps, including interest rate, total return and credit-default swaps, and interest rate or bond futures. The Fund may use derivatives to manage or hedge portfolio risk, including interest rate and/or credit risks. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary.

The Fund is “actively-managed” and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of any particular index. Accordingly, the portfolio managers have discretion on a daily basis to manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” approach to selecting investments to purchase and sell. This means that the portfolio managers look at securities one at a time to determine if a security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment policies.

The Fund is classified as nondiversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in securities, compared to a fund that is classified as diversified.