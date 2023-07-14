ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index utilizes a rules-based methodology developed by S-Network Global Indexes Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is designed to identify exchange-traded stocks of companies that are materially engaged in the global travel industry, including four segments: Airlines & Airport Services; Hotels, Casinos, Cruise Lines; Booking & Rental Agencies; and Ancillary Beneficiaries, which is based on the research of the Index Provider (each a “Segment” and together, the “Segments”). Companies in the Ancillary Beneficiaries Segment are those which may not be principally engaged in the global travel industry but instead are deemed to benefit from global travel. The Index Provider creates the Ancillary Beneficiaries Segment from among the companies in the SNG5500 Index that are deemed to benefit from global travel but are not in the other Segments, based on the research of the Index Provider and subject to a proprietary Ancillary Beneficiary score developed by the Index Provider, which assesses and scores companies based on their engagement with the travel industry. Examples of potential Ancillary Beneficiaries include technology companies that provide software to facilitate travel; food services companies; aircraft parts and services providers; and retailers of personal products and luxury goods associated with travel. The Underlying Index is designed to identify companies in each Segment that are recognized for their superior quality growth characteristics and allocated to represent global exposure similar to that of the S-Network Global Equity 5500 Index (“SNG5500 Index”). The Underlying Index defines significant revenue from one of the Segments as: (1) revenues representing more than 20% of the company’s total revenues and such revenues are independently reported in the company’s financial reports, (2) applicable revenues are likely to have a material impact on the company’s overall share price performance, or (3) the company’s applicable business is likely to have a significant impact on the sector as a whole.

The Underlying Index is compiled by the Index Provider and may be comprised of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including foreign and emerging markets companies. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s Index Universe (defined herein), a company’s stock must be traded on one or more major global securities exchanges and is principally engaged in or derives significant revenue from one of the Segments. In addition, a company’s stock must have a minimum market capitalization of at least $100 million, a three-month minimum average daily trading volume of $1 million, and a minimum free float factor of 18%. All equity securities meeting the above criteria are selected for inclusion in the Index Universe. From the Index Universe, the Underlying Index methodology selects and weights twenty stocks in each Segment, subject to a minimum of one constituent per geographic region (U.S. & Canada, Europe, Pacific (ex-Canada), and Emerging) and a 65% maximum weight per geographic region.

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index and generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly on the third Friday of the last month in each calendar quarter.