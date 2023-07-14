Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

20.9%

1 yr return

29.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$18.12
$24.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JRNY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS Advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 08, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index utilizes a rules-based methodology developed by S-Network Global Indexes Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is designed to identify exchange-traded stocks of companies that are materially engaged in the global travel industry, including four segments: Airlines & Airport Services; Hotels, Casinos, Cruise Lines; Booking & Rental Agencies; and Ancillary Beneficiaries, which is based on the research of the Index Provider (each a “Segment” and together, the “Segments”). Companies in the Ancillary Beneficiaries Segment are those which may not be principally engaged in the global travel industry but instead are deemed to benefit from global travel. The Index Provider creates the Ancillary Beneficiaries Segment from among the companies in the SNG5500 Index that are deemed to benefit from global travel but are not in the other Segments, based on the research of the Index Provider and subject to a proprietary Ancillary Beneficiary score developed by the Index Provider, which assesses and scores companies based on their engagement with the travel industry. Examples of potential Ancillary Beneficiaries include technology companies that provide software to facilitate travel; food services companies; aircraft parts and services providers; and retailers of personal products and luxury goods associated with travel. The Underlying Index is designed to identify companies in each Segment that are recognized for their superior quality growth characteristics and allocated to represent global exposure similar to that of the S-Network Global Equity 5500 Index (“SNG5500 Index”). The Underlying Index defines significant revenue from one of the Segments as: (1) revenues representing more than 20% of the company’s total revenues and such revenues are independently reported in the company’s financial reports, (2) applicable revenues are likely to have a material impact on the company’s overall share price performance, or (3) the company’s applicable business is likely to have a significant impact on the sector as a whole.

The Underlying Index is compiled by the Index Provider and may be comprised of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including foreign and emerging markets companies. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s Index Universe (defined herein), a company’s stock must be traded on one or more major global securities exchanges and is principally engaged in or derives significant revenue from one of the Segments. In addition, a company’s stock must have a minimum market capitalization of at least $100 million, a three-month minimum average daily trading volume of $1 million, and a minimum free float factor of 18%. All equity securities meeting the above criteria are selected for inclusion in the Index Universe. From the Index Universe, the Underlying Index methodology selects and weights twenty stocks in each Segment, subject to a minimum of one constituent per geographic region (U.S. & Canada, Europe, Pacific (ex-Canada), and Emerging) and a 65% maximum weight per geographic region.

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index and generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly on the third Friday of the last month in each calendar quarter.

Read More

JRNY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JRNY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.9% -25.0% 16.3% 84.62%
1 Yr 29.1% -31.8% 19.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -4.6% 21.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -1.9% 12.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 1.1% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JRNY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -55.7% 29.4% N/A
2021 N/A -13.5% 24.4% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 5.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JRNY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.3% 16.3% 84.62%
1 Yr N/A -31.8% 19.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -4.6% 21.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.9% 12.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.7% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JRNY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -55.7% 29.4% N/A
2021 N/A -13.5% 24.4% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 5.8% N/A

JRNY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JRNY Category Low Category High JRNY % Rank
Net Assets 6.4 M 979 K 16.1 B 81.48%
Number of Holdings 80 25 327 27.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.46 M 431 K 11.1 B 77.78%
Weighting of Top 10 43.66% 13.6% 74.1% 74.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Booking Holdings, Inc. 5.14%
  2. American Express Co. 4.66%
  3. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.55%
  4. Airbnb, Inc. 4.51%
  5. Walt Disney Co. 4.45%
  6. Marriott International, Inc. 4.36%
  7. Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. 4.24%
  8. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. 4.13%
  9. Cintas Corp. 3.94%
  10. L'Oreal SA 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JRNY % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 77.53% 100.38% 31.48%
Cash 		0.17% -0.37% 22.47% 61.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 16.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 12.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 12.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRNY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 12.96%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 56.29% 24.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 38.79% 18.52%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.91% 7.41%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 44.44%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 7.31% 7.41%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.96%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 93.76% 40.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 29.70% 27.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.08% 87.04%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 20.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JRNY % Rank
US 		67.22% 26.30% 99.97% 77.78%
Non US 		32.61% 0.00% 73.67% 24.07%

JRNY - Expenses

Operational Fees

JRNY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 2.44% 48.15%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.03% 0.85% 72.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

JRNY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JRNY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JRNY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 214.00% N/A

JRNY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JRNY Category Low Category High JRNY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.03% 0.00% 3.30% 57.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JRNY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JRNY Category Low Category High JRNY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.54% 2.70% 20.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JRNY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JRNY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

