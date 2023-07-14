Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.8%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
Net Assets
$405 M
Holdings in Top 10
4.3%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JPSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.8%
|-13.6%
|140.9%
|75.43%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|39.76%
|3 Yr
|15.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|4.55%
|5 Yr
|6.8%*
|-23.6%
|9.4%
|1.66%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.6%
|15.4%
|55.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|JPSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|10.29%
|2021
|13.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|4.19%
|2020
|4.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|41.65%
|2019
|5.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|33.70%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|2.29%
|Period
|JPSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.3%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|94.20%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|84.64%
|3 Yr
|14.2%*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|6.21%
|5 Yr
|10.4%*
|-23.6%
|10.7%
|0.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JPSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|10.29%
|2021
|13.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|4.19%
|2020
|4.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|41.65%
|2019
|5.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|33.70%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|5.33%
|JPSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPSE % Rank
|Net Assets
|405 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|52.12%
|Number of Holdings
|596
|2
|2519
|22.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.02 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|91.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.30%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|95.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPSE % Rank
|Stocks
|99.48%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|21.60%
|Cash
|0.53%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|77.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|86.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|85.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|86.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|86.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPSE % Rank
|Technology
|14.11%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|47.59%
|Industrials
|12.47%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|95.53%
|Real Estate
|12.12%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|3.09%
|Healthcare
|10.50%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|74.23%
|Financial Services
|9.27%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|96.05%
|Energy
|8.84%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|11.34%
|Consumer Defense
|8.68%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|4.64%
|Basic Materials
|8.62%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|5.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.52%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|93.81%
|Utilities
|5.18%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|8.08%
|Communication Services
|3.70%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|25.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPSE % Rank
|US
|97.58%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|26.53%
|Non US
|1.90%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|42.18%
|JPSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|91.21%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|14.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|27.88%
|JPSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JPSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JPSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|27.17%
|JPSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPSE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.95%
|0.00%
|37.76%
|3.40%
|JPSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JPSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPSE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.13%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|8.23%
|JPSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Yazann Romahi, PhD, CFA, managing director, is CIO for AM Solutions – Quantitative Solutions focused on managing and developing the firm's systematic and factor-based franchise across strategic beta and thematics. He is also responsible for leading the firm's Multi-Asset Quantitative Research capabilities. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2003, Yazann worked as a research analyst at the Centre for Financial Research at the University of Cambridge and undertook consulting assignments for a number of financial institutions including Pioneer Asset Management, PricewaterhouseCoopers and HSBC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Mr. Staines, Vice President of JPMIM and a CFA charterholder, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2014, he previously was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining JPMIM, he was completing his PhD in Computational Finance from University College London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Mr. Wu, an Analyst of JPMIM, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2014, he previously was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining JPMIM, Mr. Wu was completing his bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics and Actuarial Science from the University of Iowa until 2013 and his M.A. in Financial Mathematics at Columbia University from 2013 to 2014. During this time, he also worked from January to July 2013 as an Actuarial Analyst at Transamerica, focusing on hedging and pricing for variable annuity products.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 06, 2021
1.4
1.4%
Mr. Lowe, Managing Director of JPMIM, senior portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Solutions Team, joined JPMIM in 2018. He was once a self-employed consultant and worked for AlphaSimplex, a quantitative liquid alternatives manager from Feb to Dec 2016. From 2010 to 2014 he was Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Global Equities, at State Street Global Advisors and was Head of the Investor Solutions Group which specializes in tax-efficient indexing and efficient implementation of active equity strategies for taxable institutional clients and high net worth individuals.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
