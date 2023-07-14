Home
Trending ETFs
JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$445 M

Holdings in Top 10

4.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.6
$42.35
$54.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JPIN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    14199995
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joe Staines

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the JP Morgan Diversified Factor International Equity Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Underlying Index is comprised of equity securities across developed global markets (excluding North America) selected to represent a diversified set of factor characteristics, as described below. The Fund’s adviser is the sponsor of the Underlying Index and developed the proprietary factors on which the Underlying Index is based. FTSE International Limited, the Benchmark Administrator, administers, calculates and governs the Underlying Index. Holdings in the Underlying Index are selected primarily from the constituents of the FTSE Developed ex North America Index, a broader FTSE index, which is comprised of large- and mid-cap equity securities in developed markets outside of North America. Through diversification, the Underlying Index is designed to evenly distribute risk across regions, sectors and individual securities. In the Underlying Index, weightings to regions and sectors are adjusted based on their historical volatility to attempt to balance risk across regions and sectors in the overall portfolio. The Underlying Index is diversified across certain countries in the following countries and/or regions: United Kingdom, Europe ex United Kingdom, Japan, Pacific ex Japan, and across the following sectors: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities. The rules based proprietary multi-factor selection process utilizes the following characteristics: value, momentum and quality. The Underlying Index is designed so that each of the individual characteristics is given equal input in security selection. Over time, the factors will have varying degrees of influence on the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund’s securities are large- and mid-cap equity securities of companies from developed countries, including common stock and preferred stock. For purposes of investing at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index, the Fund may invest in depositary receipts representing securities included in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, there were 468 companies represented in the Underlying Index and the market capitalizations of those companies ranged from $1.04billion to $296 billion. The number of components and the market capitalizations of the companies are subject to change over time.UNDERLYING INDEX CHARACTERISTICSValue — Targets equity securities with attractive prices relative to their region and/or sector peers based on fundamental characteristics of book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.Momentum — A tendency that stocks that are rising in price tend to continue to rise, while those that are falling tend to continue to fall. Targets equity securities which have higher risk-adjusted returns relative to those of their region and/or sector peers over a twelve month period. The twelve month returns are divided by the twelve month volatility of the returns to get the risk-adjusted returns.Quality — Targets equity securities with higher quality characteristics relative to their region and/or sector peers as measured by profitability, earnings quality and solvency/financial risk.The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when a Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index.The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in exchange-traded futures and currency forward contracts to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index, but not for hedging currency.To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries.
Read More

JPIN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JPIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% 2.1% 19.6% 97.30%
1 Yr 12.6% -20.6% 28.2% 87.38%
3 Yr 4.6%* -14.7% 25.1% 39.25%
5 Yr 1.5%* -9.8% 60.7% 33.76%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 9.9% 86.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JPIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -43.6% 71.3% 14.00%
2021 3.3% -15.4% 9.4% 37.13%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 85.08%
2019 3.8% -0.5% 8.5% 82.74%
2018 -2.8% -13.0% -0.7% 7.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JPIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.2% -16.4% 19.6% 93.48%
1 Yr -10.2% -27.2% 28.2% 94.33%
3 Yr 4.6%* -14.7% 25.1% 38.53%
5 Yr 2.6%* -9.8% 60.7% 22.99%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JPIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -43.6% 71.3% 14.00%
2021 3.3% -15.4% 9.4% 37.13%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 85.08%
2019 3.8% -0.5% 8.5% 82.74%
2018 -2.8% -13.0% -0.7% 12.24%

JPIN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JPIN Category Low Category High JPIN % Rank
Net Assets 445 M 1.02 M 369 B 60.34%
Number of Holdings 491 1 10801 24.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.2 M 0 34.5 B 80.60%
Weighting of Top 10 4.87% 1.9% 101.9% 99.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Securities Lending Money Market Fund, Class Agency SL Shares 1.50%
  2. BAE Systems plc 0.45%
  3. Sembcorp Industries Ltd. 0.45%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S, Class B 0.45%
  5. Centrica plc 0.45%
  6. Iberdrola SA 0.44%
  7. AstraZeneca plc 0.44%
  8. 3i Group plc 0.44%
  9. Wolters Kluwer NV 0.44%
  10. Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (The) 0.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JPIN % Rank
Stocks 		99.00% 0.00% 122.60% 32.19%
Cash 		0.58% -65.15% 100.00% 72.90%
Other 		0.42% -16.47% 17.36% 11.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 74.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 73.04%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 75.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JPIN % Rank
Consumer Defense 		13.39% 0.00% 32.29% 12.52%
Utilities 		10.89% 0.00% 13.68% 0.44%
Industrials 		10.62% 5.17% 99.49% 90.68%
Healthcare 		10.56% 0.00% 21.01% 67.83%
Communication Services 		10.26% 0.00% 21.69% 8.59%
Basic Materials 		9.47% 0.00% 23.86% 23.00%
Financial Services 		8.44% 0.00% 47.75% 95.63%
Real Estate 		7.92% 0.00% 14.59% 0.73%
Technology 		7.24% 0.00% 36.32% 87.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.16% 0.00% 36.36% 92.72%
Energy 		5.04% 0.00% 16.89% 46.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JPIN % Rank
Non US 		98.29% 0.00% 124.02% 19.26%
US 		0.71% -7.71% 68.98% 83.45%

JPIN - Expenses

Operational Fees

JPIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.02% 26.51% 84.94%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.60% 20.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 33.21%

Sales Fees

JPIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JPIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JPIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 34.95%

JPIN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JPIN Category Low Category High JPIN % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.96% 0.00% 13.13% 1.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JPIN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JPIN Category Low Category High JPIN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.14% -0.93% 6.38% 2.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JPIN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JPIN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joe Staines

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Mr. Staines, Vice President of JPMIM and a CFA charterholder, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2014, he previously was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining JPMIM, he was completing his PhD in Computational Finance from University College London.

Yazann Romahi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Yazann Romahi, PhD, CFA, managing director, is CIO for AM Solutions – Quantitative Solutions focused on managing and developing the firm's systematic and factor-based franchise across strategic beta and thematics. He is also responsible for leading the firm's Multi-Asset Quantitative Research capabilities. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2003, Yazann worked as a research analyst at the Centre for Financial Research at the University of Cambridge and undertook consulting assignments for a number of financial institutions including Pioneer Asset Management, PricewaterhouseCoopers and HSBC.

Wei (Victor) Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Wei (Victor) Li, Executive Director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., is a portfolio manager and Head of Research in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. Mr. Li was a quantitative analyst since 2010 and a portfolio manager since 2014 in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team. Mr. Li has been an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. since 2010. He is a CFA charterholder and completed a PhD in Communications and Signal Processing.

Kartik Aiyar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Mr. Aiyar, an Associate of JPMIM, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2013, he was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016 before which he was an intern and analyst in the Emerging Markets Risk Team in the JPMorgan Investment Bank. Prior to joining the firm, he was completing his B.A. in History and Economics from the University of Oxford.

Alistair Lowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Mr. Lowe, Managing Director of JPMIM, senior portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Solutions Team, joined JPMIM in 2018. He was once a self-employed consultant and worked for AlphaSimplex, a quantitative liquid alternatives manager from Feb to Dec 2016. From 2010 to 2014 he was Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Global Equities, at State Street Global Advisors and was Head of the Investor Solutions Group which specializes in tax-efficient indexing and efficient implementation of active equity strategies for taxable institutional clients and high net worth individuals.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

