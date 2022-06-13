Home
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 06/13/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Infusive US Trust - Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF

JOYY | ETF

-

$28.7 M

0.00%

0.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$28.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JOYY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Infusive US Trust - Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Infusive
  • Inception Date
    Dec 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    604000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Matthew Schopfer

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in the Infusive Global Consumer Champions Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments other than the securities of the Underlying Index, including derivatives (such as certain forwards, futures, options and swap contracts), cash and cash equivalents, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which the Advisor believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.

Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks. Instead, the Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the total return performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund intends to fully replicate the Underlying Index. At times, the Fund may gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Underlying Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of global, publicly-listed companies that are determined by MSCI, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) to meet the definition of a Consumer Alpha company. Developed by the Advisor, Consumer Alpha refers to companies that provide products or services that elicit joy and make the consumer happy, which creates inelastic and consistent demand, and ultimately, provides pricing power and steady profit growth for the companies. The Advisor has observed that this emotionally-driven consumption is driven by consumers’ deep-rooted, immutable human impulses and desires. Consumer Alpha represents the unique focus on the consumer, instead of conventional consumer companies, which allows investment across consumer sectors and differentiates the Fund from other consumer sector funds.

In order to select the Consumer Alpha companies for the Underlying Index, the Index Provider utilizes a quantitative methodology that includes several systematic and fundamental filters. The Underlying Index is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI Index, its parent index which includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks. The systematic filters identify companies that are liquid based on average daily traded value, have market capitalizations of $1.0 billion or greater, and are from the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, information technology and communication services sectors (as classified by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS)). Within these GICS sectors, the Index Provider further narrows down the selected companies by filtering for a subset of GICS sub-industries that contain Consumer Alpha companies based on these sub-industries providing products or services that elicit joy and make the consumer happy. The Index Provider then applies the fundamental filters. These fundamental filters are based on the companies’ financial performance and vary for each sub-industry, but in essence seek to identify companies that have maintained consistently attractive levels of sales growth and / or profitability relative to their sub-industry. By selecting companies that exhibit these fundamental characteristics in their financial performance, this will yield Consumer Alpha companies as described above. Finally, the selected securities are weighted in proportion of their total market capitalization in order to determine the ultimate Underlying Index. The Advisor believes that these quantitative rules create an Underlying Index that consists of Consumer Alpha companies.

The Underlying Index typically includes approximately 80 publicly traded securities that are weighted according to total market capitalization. The composition of the Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly. Issuers undergoing initial public offerings or other relevant corporate action may be added to the Underlying Index, consistent with the Underlying Index’s selection methodology. The Underlying Index is constructed to limit turnover and excessive exposure to particular industries or component weights.

As of September 30, 2021, the Underlying Index consisted of 75 securities, which had an average market capitalization of $203 billion, median market capitalization of $78 billion, total capitalizations ranging from $14 billion to $2,339 billion and were concentrated in the consumer staples (29%), consumer discretionary (34%), information technology (12%) and communication services (25%) sectors. As of September 30, 2021, the Underlying Index was comprised of stocks of companies in the following countries or regions: United States, Europe, the Americas, and Asia, including China.

The components of the Underlying Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Underlying Index may change overtime. The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold more than 25% of its assets) to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities and will invest significantly (at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in securities of non-U.S. issuers. An issuer is considered to be from the country where it is located, where it is headquartered or incorporated, where the majority of its assets are located or where it generates the majority of its operating income. The Fund will allocate its assets among no less than three countries, which may include the United States.

Read More

JOYY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOYY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.1% 18.6% 46.88%
1 Yr N/A -20.9% 24.7% 98.15%
3 Yr N/A* -2.4% 25.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.2% 15.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.4% 15.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOYY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -42.9% 23.1% 93.62%
2021 N/A -100.0% 15.6% 18.60%
2020 N/A -4.7% 39.8% N/A
2019 N/A -29.1% 9.0% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOYY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.8% 18.6% 57.81%
1 Yr N/A -20.9% 99.6% 98.41%
3 Yr N/A* -2.4% 25.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.2% 18.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.6% 15.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOYY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -42.9% 23.1% 93.62%
2021 N/A -100.0% 15.6% 18.60%
2020 N/A -4.7% 39.8% N/A
2019 N/A -29.1% 9.0% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 14.3% N/A

JOYY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JOYY Category Low Category High JOYY % Rank
Net Assets 28.7 M 2.01 M 13.7 B 86.84%
Number of Holdings 74 24 375 28.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.4 M 3.83 K 5.66 B 86.84%
Weighting of Top 10 43.32% 14.2% 74.8% 65.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.87%
  2. Alphabet Inc 4.84%
  3. Visa Inc 4.67%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.65%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc 4.60%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.21%
  7. Nestle SA 4.12%
  8. Mastercard Inc 4.02%
  9. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 3.68%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JOYY % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 96.71% 100.04% 50.00%
Cash 		0.22% -0.04% 4.05% 89.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.14% 0.00% 0.00% 7.89%
Other 		0.00% -3.61% 0.37% 52.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 42.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 42.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOYY % Rank
Consumer Defense 		36.45% 0.00% 36.45% 2.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		27.88% 0.00% 60.78% 21.05%
Communication Services 		21.90% 0.00% 35.43% 5.26%
Financial Services 		9.25% 0.00% 19.45% 7.89%
Technology 		4.52% 0.00% 43.08% 63.16%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.67% 50.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 50.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 7.75% 55.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 13.31% 60.53%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 16.73% 68.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOYY % Rank
US 		57.13% 13.19% 100.04% 86.84%
Non US 		42.51% 0.00% 85.60% 15.79%

JOYY - Expenses

Operational Fees

JOYY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.08% 2.43% 65.79%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.03% 0.85% 36.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 38.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

JOYY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JOYY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JOYY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 2.00% 205.00% 55.56%

JOYY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JOYY Category Low Category High JOYY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.82% 78.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JOYY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JOYY Category Low Category High JOYY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -1.16% 11.51% 44.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JOYY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JOYY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Schopfer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Mr. Schopfer has been employed by Infusive Asset Management since April 2015. He has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since 2022. Prior to joining Infusive, he was an Associate at Catterton Partners where he focused on private equity investments in the consumer space. Mr. Schopfer began his career in the Investment Banking Division of Citigroup where he provided strategic advisory and corporate finance services to global consumer clients. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in Finance from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 8.46 3.5

