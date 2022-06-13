Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in the Infusive Global Consumer Champions Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments other than the securities of the Underlying Index, including derivatives (such as certain forwards, futures, options and swap contracts), cash and cash equivalents, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which the Advisor believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.

Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks. Instead, the Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the total return performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund intends to fully replicate the Underlying Index. At times, the Fund may gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Underlying Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of global, publicly-listed companies that are determined by MSCI, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) to meet the definition of a Consumer Alpha company. Developed by the Advisor, Consumer Alpha refers to companies that provide products or services that elicit joy and make the consumer happy, which creates inelastic and consistent demand, and ultimately, provides pricing power and steady profit growth for the companies. The Advisor has observed that this emotionally-driven consumption is driven by consumers’ deep-rooted, immutable human impulses and desires. Consumer Alpha represents the unique focus on the consumer, instead of conventional consumer companies, which allows investment across consumer sectors and differentiates the Fund from other consumer sector funds.

In order to select the Consumer Alpha companies for the Underlying Index, the Index Provider utilizes a quantitative methodology that includes several systematic and fundamental filters. The Underlying Index is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI Index, its parent index which includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks. The systematic filters identify companies that are liquid based on average daily traded value, have market capitalizations of $1.0 billion or greater, and are from the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, information technology and communication services sectors (as classified by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS)). Within these GICS sectors, the Index Provider further narrows down the selected companies by filtering for a subset of GICS sub-industries that contain Consumer Alpha companies based on these sub-industries providing products or services that elicit joy and make the consumer happy. The Index Provider then applies the fundamental filters. These fundamental filters are based on the companies’ financial performance and vary for each sub-industry, but in essence seek to identify companies that have maintained consistently attractive levels of sales growth and / or profitability relative to their sub-industry. By selecting companies that exhibit these fundamental characteristics in their financial performance, this will yield Consumer Alpha companies as described above. Finally, the selected securities are weighted in proportion of their total market capitalization in order to determine the ultimate Underlying Index. The Advisor believes that these quantitative rules create an Underlying Index that consists of Consumer Alpha companies.

The Underlying Index typically includes approximately 80 publicly traded securities that are weighted according to total market capitalization. The composition of the Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly. Issuers undergoing initial public offerings or other relevant corporate action may be added to the Underlying Index, consistent with the Underlying Index’s selection methodology. The Underlying Index is constructed to limit turnover and excessive exposure to particular industries or component weights.

As of September 30, 2021, the Underlying Index consisted of 75 securities, which had an average market capitalization of $203 billion, median market capitalization of $78 billion, total capitalizations ranging from $14 billion to $2,339 billion and were concentrated in the consumer staples (29%), consumer discretionary (34%), information technology (12%) and communication services (25%) sectors. As of September 30, 2021, the Underlying Index was comprised of stocks of companies in the following countries or regions: United States, Europe, the Americas, and Asia, including China.

The components of the Underlying Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Underlying Index may change overtime. The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold more than 25% of its assets) to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities and will invest significantly (at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in securities of non-U.S. issuers. An issuer is considered to be from the country where it is located, where it is headquartered or incorporated, where the majority of its assets are located or where it generates the majority of its operating income. The Fund will allocate its assets among no less than three countries, which may include the United States.