Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$536 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.0%
Expense Ratio 0.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|JMUB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|12.95%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|8.16%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|12.22%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|10.74%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|10.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|JMUB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.4%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|21.49%
|2021
|0.8%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|9.19%
|2020
|1.6%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|3.04%
|2019
|1.8%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|6.06%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|JMUB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMUB % Rank
|Net Assets
|536 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|46.02%
|Number of Holdings
|606
|1
|14000
|21.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|65.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.02%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|19.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMUB % Rank
|Bonds
|85.40%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|98.28%
|Cash
|14.60%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|1.43%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|98.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|97.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|97.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|98.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMUB % Rank
|Municipal
|85.39%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|97.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.61%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|1.66%
|Government
|0.01%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|7.16%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|98.28%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|98.28%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|98.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMUB % Rank
|US
|85.40%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|94.84%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|99.20%
|JMUB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.18%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|97.68%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|5.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|20.59%
|JMUB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JMUB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JMUB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|92.25%
|JMUB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMUB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.19%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|0.68%
|JMUB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JMUB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMUB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.56%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|68.89%
|JMUB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2018
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2018
3.59
3.6%
Ms. Hallam, CFA charterholder and Executive Director, is a senior portfolio manager within the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (GFICC) group. An employee of JPMIM since 1999, Ms. Hallam is responsible for managing mutual funds and separately managed accounts. She began her career at JPMIM in July 1999 as an analyst in the Internal Consulting Services program where she worked on projects in Investment Management and Financial Risk Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2018
3.59
3.6%
Michael R. Myers, executive director, is a portfolio manager for the Tax Aware Strategies Group. An employee since 2005, Michael is responsible for managing separate accounts and oversees the Tax–Free Managed Income Portfolio group. Prior to joining the firm, Michael was a financial consultant at Smith Barney/Citigroup. He also worked at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter as both a senior liaison – product specialist on the Midwest Municipal Trading Desk and a financial advisor. He holds a B.S. in finance from The University of Akron.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2018
3.59
3.6%
Mr. Ellis, CFA charterholder and Executive Director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. An employee of JPMIM and/or its affiliates since May 2003, he is responsible for managing separate accounts in the Municipal Bond Group. Previously, Mr. Ellis worked at Alliance Capital/Sanford Bernstein from 1995 through 2003 as a municipal bond trader. Kevin holds a B.S. in business administration from Boston University and is a CFA charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2018
3.48
3.5%
Richard Taormina, Managing Director, has been an employee of JPMIM and/or its affiliates since 1997. Mr. Taormina is responsible for managing municipal mutual funds, institutional fixed income accounts and quantitative analysis. Previously, Mr. Taormina was a Certified Financial Planner for the Financial Advisory Group, where he was an investment analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Rick was a senior trader for national, high-yield, and state-specific funds at the Vanguard Group, where the team consistently performed in the top-quartile. He has been a municipal bond manager since 1990. Ricks holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Delaware, an M.B.A. in finance from Wilmington College, and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
