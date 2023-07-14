Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. This is a fundamental policy. For purposes of this policy, “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Municipal securities are debt securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities and other groups with the authority to act for the municipalities, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax. The securities are issued to raise funds for various public and private purposes. Municipal securities include variable rate demand obligations, variable rate demand preferred securities, short-term municipal notes, tax exempt commercial paper, private activity and industrial development bonds, tax anticipation notes, bond anticipation notes, revenue anticipation notes or other short term notes, private placements and participations in pools of municipal securities. Municipal securities also include instruments evidencing direct ownership of interest payments or principal payments, or both, on municipal securities, such as tender option bonds and participation interests in all or part of specific holdings of municipal obligations, provided that the applicable issuer receives assurances from legal counsel that the interest payable on the securities is exempt from federal income tax. Additionally, municipal securities include other instruments that directly or indirectly provide economic exposure to income which is derived from municipalities. There may be times when there are not enough municipal securities available to meet the Fund’s needs. On these occasions, the Fund may invest in repurchase agreements or U.S. Treasury securities that may be subject to federal income tax. The Fund may invest in debt securities issued by governmental entities, certain issuers identified with the U.S. government and private issuers. The Fund may invest in municipal mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest a significant portion or all of its assets in municipal mortgage-backed securities at the adviser’s discretion. The securities in which the Fund invests may have fixed rates of return or floating or variable rates. The Fund may also invest in high-quality, short-term money market instruments and repurchase agreements. Up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal obligations, the interest upon which is paid from revenues of projects within a single sector, such as housing or healthcare. As part of its investments in municipal securities, the Fund invests primarily in investment grade securities or the unrated equivalent. Investment grade securities carry a minimum rating of Baa3, BBB–, or BBB– by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (Moody’s), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (S&P), or Fitch Ratings (Fitch), respectively, or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or are unrated but deemed by the adviser to be of comparable quality. Up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds). Junk bonds also include unrated securities that the adviser believes to be of comparable quality to debt securities that are rated below investment grade. Junk bonds are also called “high yield bonds” and “non-investment grade bonds.” These securities generally are rated in the fifth or lower rating categories (for example, BB+ or lower by S&P and Ba1 or lower by Moody’s). These securities generally offer a higher yield than investment grade securities, but involve a high degree of risk. The market for municipal junk bonds is small and relatively less liquid than taxable junk bonds. A security’s quality is determined at the time of purchase and securities that are rated investment grade or the unrated equivalent may be downgraded or decline in credit quality such that subsequently they would be deemed to be below investment grade. The Fund may also invest in zero-coupon securities. The average dollar weighted maturity of the Fund’s portfolio is expected to be between three and twelve years. Average weighted maturity is the average of all the current maturities (that is, the term of the securities) of the individual bonds in a Fund calculated so as to count most heavily those securities with the highest dollar value. Average weighted maturity is important to investors as an indication of a Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Usually, the longer the average weighted maturity, the more fluctuation in share price you can expect. Up to 20% of the Fund may be invested in money market funds, including affiliated money market funds, or cash. Investment Process: The adviser buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on its view of individual securities and market sectors. Taking a long-term approach, the adviser looks for individual fixed income investments that it believes will perform well over market cycles. The adviser is value oriented and makes decisions to purchase and sell individual securities and instruments after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk, credit risk, duration, liquidity and the complex legal and technical structure of the transaction. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on certain issuers in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across sectors to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in municipal issues and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with municipal issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities that may be positively impacted by such factors.