The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid-capitalization (“mid cap”) companies selected for their growth potential. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers mid cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. The market capitalizations within the index will vary, but as of August 15, 2024, the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Growth Index was between $530 million and $62.69 billion. The Fund is actively managed and may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund uses an active, systematic strategy designed to select mid-sized capitalization growth stocks using a proprietary quantitative methodology. The Fund seeks to generate alpha and maximize expected excess returns by utilizing a set of proprietary factors or signals based on fundamental research. Alpha is a measure of how much the Fund outperforms relative to its performance benchmark index. The Fund utilizes portfolio optimization techniques to manage risk by maintaining characteristics that are similar to those of the performance benchmark index and to evaluate security combinations and weightings in an effort to construct the portfolio given the Fund’s performance benchmark index and target risk objective.

The Fund may concentrate its portfolio investments in any one industry or group of industries under certain circumstances. Generally, the Fund will not invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the securities of companies conducting their principal business activities in the same industry, except that, to the extent that an industry represents 20% or more of the Fund’s benchmark index at the time of investment, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in that industry. The Fund’s benchmark index is the Russell Midcap® Growth Index.