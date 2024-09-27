Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
$24.96
$25.54

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JMID - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 18, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid-capitalization (“mid cap”) companies selected for their growth potential. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers mid cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. The market capitalizations within the index will vary, but as of August 15, 2024, the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Growth Index was between $530 million and $62.69 billion. The Fund is actively managed and may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund uses an active, systematic strategy designed to select mid-sized capitalization growth stocks using a proprietary quantitative methodology. The Fund seeks to generate alpha and maximize expected excess returns by utilizing a set of proprietary factors or signals based on fundamental research. Alpha is a measure of how much the Fund outperforms relative to its performance benchmark index. The Fund utilizes portfolio optimization techniques to manage risk by maintaining characteristics that are similar to those of the performance benchmark index and to evaluate security combinations and weightings in an effort to construct the portfolio given the Fund’s performance benchmark index and target risk objective.

The Fund may concentrate its portfolio investments in any one industry or group of industries under certain circumstances. Generally, the Fund will not invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the securities of companies conducting their principal business activities in the same industry, except that, to the extent that an industry represents 20% or more of the Fund’s benchmark index at the time of investment, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in that industry. The Fund’s benchmark index is the Russell Midcap® Growth Index.

Read More

JMID - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

JMID - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JMID Category Low Category High JMID % Rank
Net Assets 5.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JMID % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

JMID - Expenses

Operational Fees

JMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.30% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JMID - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JMID Category Low Category High JMID % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JMID Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JMID Category Low Category High JMID % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JMID Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JMID - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

