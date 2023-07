Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund primarily invests in foreign companies of various market capitalizations, including foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts, privately placed securities and real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund seeks to outperform the MSCI Europe, Australasia, Far East (EAFE) Index 1 (net of foreign withholding taxes) (the Index) over time while maintaining similar risk characteristics, including sector and geographic risks. In implementing its strategy, the Fund primarily invests in securities included within the universe of the Index. In addition, the Fund may also invest in securities not included within the Index. The Fund only invests in the securities of companies located in developed markets. Within each sector, the Fund may modestly overweight equity securities that it considers undervalued while modestly underweighting or not holding equity securities that appear overvalued. By emphasizing investment in equity securities that appear undervalued or fairly valued, the Fund seeks returns that modestly exceed those of the Index over the long term with a modest level of volatility. The Fund may use exchange-traded futures to gain exposure to particular foreign securities or markets and for the efficient management of cash flows. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency and may from time to time hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure using currency forwards. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in a particular country if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in such country, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of such country or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from such country or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in such country. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser combines fundamental research with a disciplined portfolio construction process. The adviser utilizes proprietary research, risk management techniques and individual security selection in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. In-depth, fundamental research into individual securities is conducted by research analysts who emphasize each issuer’s long-term prospects. This research allows the adviser to rank issuers within each sector group according to what it believes to be their relative value. As a part of this analysis, the adviser seeks to assess the risks presented by certain environmental, social and governance factors. While these particular risks are considered, securities of issuers presenting such risks may be purchased and retained by the Fund. The adviser will ordinarily overweight securities which it deems to be attractive and underweight or not hold those securities which it believes are unattractive. The adviser may sell a security as its valuations or rankings change or if more attractive investments become available. In managing the Fund, the adviser will seek to help manage risk in the Fund’s portfolio by investing in issuers in at least three foreign countries. However, the Fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in just one country.