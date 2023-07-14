Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
26.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$27.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.4%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JIDA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|95.17%
|1 Yr
|26.0%
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JIDA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|27.5%
|N/A
|Period
|JIDA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|98.66%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JIDA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.0%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|29.4%
|N/A
|JIDA
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIDA % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.2 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|91.22%
|Number of Holdings
|315
|1
|10801
|32.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.8 M
|0
|34.5 B
|93.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.41%
|1.6%
|100.0%
|61.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIDA % Rank
|Stocks
|97.82%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|55.67%
|Cash
|2.18%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|48.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|57.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|11.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|53.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|57.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIDA % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|61.78%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|70.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|65.41%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|67.97%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.35%
|35.40%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|9.69%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|14.54%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|62.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|60.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|74.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|18.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIDA % Rank
|Non US
|96.45%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|29.85%
|US
|1.36%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|89.83%
|JIDA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.01%
|3.96%
|89.66%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|15.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|JIDA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JIDA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JIDA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|JIDA
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIDA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.74%
|0.00%
|13.65%
|43.01%
|JIDA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JIDA
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIDA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|27.42%
|JIDA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$1.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.532
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Nicholas Horne, executive director, is a portfolio manager and head or research in the J.P. Morgan Asset Management European Equity Group. An employee since 2006, he did his investment banking internship at the M & A Group at Trenwith Securities. Before that, he did an internship in private wealth management at Smith Barney. Nick holds a BSM in Finance and International Relations from Tulane University, and an MSc in Politics of the World Economy from the London School of Economics. Nick is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Philippa Clough, associate, is a portfolio manager for the J.P. Morgan Asset Management European Equity Group, based in London. An employee since 2010, Philippa obtained an MMath in Mathematics from Oxford University. Philippa has passed the CFA Level 3 examination.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Mr. Morillot has been responsible for the implementation of portfolios in the J.P. Morgan Asset Management European Equity Group since 2013. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he worked in trading and quantitative research at Blackrock from 2011 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Morillot was an equity quantitative analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.13
|2.92
