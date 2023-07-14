Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its Assets in international equity securities and equity-related instruments. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund will primarily invest in foreign companies of various market capitalizations, including foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies. The Fund’s investments represent allocations to a variety of the adviser’s actively managed international equity strategies, including country, region and style strategies, among others. The adviser selects the strategies utilized in the portfolio based on risk/return analyses and relative value considerations. The Fund will overweight or underweight countries and sectors relative to the MSCI EAFE Index (net of foreign withholding taxes) (the Benchmark). The Benchmark is an equity index which captures large and mid cap representation across Developed Markets countries around the world, excluding the US and Canada. The Fund may, however, invest in countries, sectors and securities that are not included in the Benchmark. In implementing its strategy, the Fund seeks to construct a portfolio of holdings that will outperform the Benchmark over time while maintaining similar risk characteristics, including sector and geographic risks; in doing so, the Fund may increase the relative emphasis of its investments in a particular sector or country. The equity securities and equity-related instruments in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock and other instruments that provide economic exposure to one or more equity securities, such as depositary receipts. The Fund will invest primarily in the securities of large cap market capitalization companies, although the Fund may also invest in mid cap securities. The Fund intends to invest in companies in the following countries or regions: the Far East (including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia), Western Europe (including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Scandinavia and Spain), Australia, Canada and other countries or areas that the adviser may select from time to time. A substantial part of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies based in countries that are represented in the Benchmark. There is no limit on the number of countries in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may focus its investments in a single country or a small group of countries. The adviser will generally seek to diversify the Fund’s portfolio by investing in issuers located in at least three foreign countries. The Fund will have significant exposure to investments in Western Europe and Japan. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in a particular country if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in such country, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of such country or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from such country or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in such country. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency and will invest substantially in securities denominated in foreign currencies. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may utilize currency forwards (including nondeliverable forwards) to manage currency exposures, where practical, for the purpose of risk management, including hedging non-dollar currency exposure back to the U.S. dollar. The Fund may also use exchange-traded futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. Investment Process: The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in international equities. The Fund is designed to provide exposure to attractively valued securities across the adviser’s investment platform, leveraging international portfolios across the value, core and growth style spectrum. This approach combines the benefits of top down fundamental macro views with bottom up securities selection in each of these strategies. In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the adviser employs a continuous three-step process: (1) making asset allocation decisions based on the adviser’s assessment of the market outlook and its fundamental research into individual securities which emphasizes each issuer’s long-term prospects; (2) constructing the portfolio after considering the Fund’s risk and return target, by determining the weightings to the underlying securities and (3) monitoring portfolio exposures and weightings and rebalancing portfolio exposures and weightings in response to market price action and changes in the adviser’s market outlook and fundamental research in the individual securities. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.