Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

Active ETF
JIDA
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.5672 -0.26 -0.56%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

JIDA | Active ETF

$46.57

$27.2 M

2.74%

$1.28

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

26.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$27.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$46.8
$34.95
$46.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JIDA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 07, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Nicholas Horne

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its Assets in international equity securities and equity-related instruments. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund will primarily invest in foreign companies of various market capitalizations, including foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies.The Fund’s investments represent allocations to a variety of the adviser’s actively managed international equity strategies, including country, region and style strategies, among others. The adviser selects the strategies utilized in the portfolio based on risk/return analyses and relative value considerations.The Fund will overweight or underweight countries and sectors relative to the MSCI EAFE Index (net of foreign withholding taxes) (the Benchmark). The Benchmark is an equity index which captures large and mid cap representation across Developed Markets countries around the world, excluding the US and Canada. The Fund may, however, invest in countries, sectors and securities that are not included in the Benchmark. In implementing its strategy, the Fund seeks to construct a portfolio of holdings that will outperform the Benchmark over time while maintaining similar risk characteristics, including sector and geographic risks; in doing so, the Fund may increase the relative emphasis of its investments in a particular sector or country.The equity securities and equity-related instruments in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock and other instruments that provide economic exposure to one or more equity securities, such as depositary receipts.The Fund will invest primarily in the securities of large cap market capitalization companies, although the Fund may also invest in mid cap securities.The Fund intends to invest in companies in the following countries or regions: the Far East (including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia), Western Europe (including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Scandinavia and Spain), Australia, Canada and other countries or areas that the adviser may select from time to time. A substantial part of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies based in countries that are represented in the Benchmark.There is no limit on the number of countries in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may focus its investments in a single country or a small group of countries. The adviser will generally seek to diversify the Fund’s portfolio by investing in issuers located in at least three foreign countries. The Fund will have significant exposure to investments in Western Europe and Japan. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in a particular country if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in such country, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of such country or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from such country or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in such country.The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency and will invest substantially in securities denominated in foreign currencies.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may utilize currency forwards (including nondeliverable forwards) to manage currency exposures, where practical, for the purpose of risk management, including hedging non-dollar currency exposure back to the U.S. dollar. The Fund may also use exchange-traded futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in international equities. The Fund is designed to provide exposure to attractively valued securities across the adviser’s investment platform, leveraging international portfolios across the value, core and growth style spectrum. This approach combines the benefits of top down fundamental macro views with bottom up securities selection in each of these strategies.In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the adviser employs a continuous three-step process: (1) making asset allocation decisions based on the adviser’s assessment of the market outlook and its fundamental research into individual securities which emphasizes each issuer’s long-term prospects; (2) constructing the portfolio after considering the Fund’s risk and return target, by determining the weightings to the underlying securities and (3) monitoring portfolio exposures and weightings and rebalancing portfolio exposures and weightings in response to market price action and changes in the adviser’s market outlook and fundamental research in the individual securities.As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.
Read More

JIDA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -28.5% 12.2% 95.17%
1 Yr 26.0% -31.2% 121.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -45.5% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 27.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 12.2% 98.66%
1 Yr N/A -31.2% 121.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -45.5% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -18.0% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 29.4% N/A

JIDA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JIDA Category Low Category High JIDA % Rank
Net Assets 27.2 M 1.02 M 369 B 91.22%
Number of Holdings 315 1 10801 32.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.8 M 0 34.5 B 93.00%
Weighting of Top 10 21.41% 1.6% 100.0% 61.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA (Registered) 3.00%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S, Class B 2.65%
  3. JPMorgan U.S. Government Money Market Fund, Class IM 2.63%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.47%
  5. ASML Holding NV 2.19%
  6. Roche Holding AG 2.07%
  7. Shell plc 1.83%
  8. Novartis AG (Registered) 1.78%
  9. TotalEnergies SE 1.71%
  10. AstraZeneca plc 1.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JIDA % Rank
Stocks 		97.82% 0.00% 122.60% 55.67%
Cash 		2.18% -65.15% 100.00% 48.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 57.73%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 11.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 53.76%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 57.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIDA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 61.78%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 36.32% 70.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 65.41%
Industrials 		0.00% 5.17% 99.49% 67.97%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 21.35% 35.40%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.75% 9.69%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 14.54%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 62.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.29% 60.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.36% 74.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 18.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIDA % Rank
Non US 		96.45% 0.00% 125.24% 29.85%
US 		1.36% -7.78% 68.98% 89.83%

JIDA - Expenses

Operational Fees

JIDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.01% 3.96% 89.66%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 15.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

JIDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JIDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JIDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 247.00% N/A

JIDA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JIDA Category Low Category High JIDA % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.74% 0.00% 13.65% 43.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JIDA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JIDA Category Low Category High JIDA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% 27.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JIDA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JIDA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicholas Horne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Nicholas Horne, executive director, is a portfolio manager and head or research in the J.P. Morgan Asset Management European Equity Group. An employee since 2006, he did his investment banking internship at the M & A Group at Trenwith Securities. Before that, he did an internship in private wealth management at Smith Barney. Nick holds a BSM in Finance and International Relations from Tulane University, and an MSc in Politics of the World Economy from the London School of Economics. Nick is a CFA charterholder.

Philippa Clough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Philippa Clough, associate, is a portfolio manager for the J.P. Morgan Asset Management European Equity Group, based in London. An employee since 2010, Philippa obtained an MMath in Mathematics from Oxford University. Philippa has passed the CFA Level 3 examination.

Richard Morillot

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Mr. Morillot has been responsible for the implementation of portfolios in the J.P. Morgan Asset Management European Equity Group since 2013. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he worked in trading and quantitative research at Blackrock from 2011 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Morillot was an equity quantitative analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.13 2.92

