Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
JIB | Active ETF
$42.08
$35.9 M
3.56%
$1.50
0.39%
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$35.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.3%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|•
|
alcohol;
|•
|
animal testing (cosmetics);
|•
|
chemicals of concern;
|•
|
contentious industries (limited to excluding companies that produce palm oil);
|•
|
controversial armaments;
|•
|
controversial fossil fuel extraction and refining;
|•
|
controversial fossil fuel power generation;
|•
|
fur;
|•
|
gambling;
|•
|
genetic engineering;
|•
|
pornography;
|•
|
tobacco production; and
|•
|
United Nations Global Compact violators.
|•
|
Transition to a Green Economy, including the development of clean energy and sustainable transportation and cities;
|•
|
Affordable Housing, including increased access to home ownership and benefiting low to moderate income borrowers;
|•
|
Economic and Community Development and Inclusion, which includes financial services and infrastructure that are integral in the development of a sustainable economy;
|•
|
Knowledge & Technology, and Innovation, which includes technological advancements that can enable a transition to more sustainable business practices for companies across industries, such as software and semiconductors and industry specific innovation; and
|•
|
Health & Well-Being, which includes increased access to healthcare, and innovation for medical treatment and health.
|Period
|JIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|95.79%
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-75.2%
|1360.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-49.5%
|12.4%
|N/A
|Period
|JIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.1%
|6.9%
|96.34%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.4%
|139.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|100.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-75.2%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.5%
|1027.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.0%
|12.4%
|N/A
|JIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIB % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.9 M
|1.19 M
|287 B
|95.60%
|Number of Holdings
|218
|1
|17234
|81.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.7 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|94.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.27%
|3.7%
|100.0%
|29.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIB % Rank
|Bonds
|72.71%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|56.05%
|Other
|19.97%
|-13.23%
|23.06%
|52.54%
|Cash
|15.37%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|44.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|20.38%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.98%
|24.74%
|65.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.39%
|45.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIB % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.37%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|63.22%
|Derivative
|0.35%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|67.57%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.79%
|6.70%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.16%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.32%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|85.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIB % Rank
|US
|72.71%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|25.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|84.33%
|JIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.01%
|2.93%
|76.70%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|58.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|JIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|24.07%
|JIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.56%
|0.00%
|12.67%
|87.33%
|JIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|87.56%
|JIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Greg Wilensky, CFA Head of U.S. Fixed Income | Portfolio Manager Greg Wilensky is Head of U.S. Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is responsible for co-managing the Core Plus and Short Duration strategies and co-manages the fixed income portion of the Balanced strategy, all since 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Wilensky served as senior vice president, director of the U.S. multi-sector fixed income team and held several director and portfolio manager positions that spanned short duration, inflation-protected fixed income, securitized assets and multi-asset strategies at AllianceBernstein from 1996 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a treasury manager – corporate finance at AT&T Corp. from 1993 to 1996. Mr. Wilensky received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Washington University, graduating magna cum laude. He also earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago. Mr. Wilensky holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 27 years of financial industry experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Nick Childs, CFA, joined Janus Capital in 2017. Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a portfolio manager at Proprietary Capital, LLC from 2012 to 2016, where he managed alternative fixed income strategies specializing in MBS, absolute return investing. Mr. Childs holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Denver. Mr. Childs holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.76
|1.16
