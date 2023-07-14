Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

JIB | Active ETF

$42.08

$35.9 M

3.56%

$1.50

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$35.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.1
$40.32
$44.85

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JIB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Greg Wilensky

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. For purposes of this 80% policy, the term bonds refers to a variety of fixed-income securities and instruments of all types and maturities, including, but not limited to, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, corporate bonds, U.S. Treasury obligations, U.S. government and agency securities, commercial paper, loan interests, and funds that invest in short-term debt (such as money market funds). The Fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted returns that will outperform the Fund’s benchmark while achieving certain positive social and environmental impact objectives, as discussed below.
In identifying investment opportunities for the Fund, the portfolio managers use a proprietary multi-factor sustainability framework, along with an analysis of fundamental business and credit quality factors, to guide both security selection and overall portfolio composition. The sustainability framework incorporates thematic investing, exclusions, positive tilting, sector- and issuer-level environmental, social and governance factor analysis and issuer engagement considerations as determined by the Adviser, as discussed further below. The Fund may, but is not required to, invest in so-called “labeled bonds”, which include 
debt where the proceeds have been specifically earmarked for ESG-themed purposes (“Use of Proceeds” bonds), or the returns are specifically tied to defined sustainable or environmental key performance indicators (“KPI-linked bonds”). 
The Fund will invest principally in investment grade bonds. An investment grade bond is a fixed-income or other debt security rated Baa3/BBB- or higher by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. An NRSRO is a credit rating agency that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that issues credit ratings that the SEC permits other financial firms to use for certain regulatory purposes. The Fund may also invest up to 5% of its assets in securities rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk” bonds), or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund will only invest in U.S. dollar denominated securities. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to maintain an average portfolio duration (price sensitivity to changes in interest rates) of plus or minus 2 years as compared to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. As of October 31, 2022, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index was 6.09 years. Please refer to the Glossary of Investment Terms for additional information about duration. 
In selecting bond investments, the portfolio managers employ a combination of “bottom up” fundamental security selection with a “top down” thematic approach, focusing on positive social and environmental themes. To identify the universe of investible securities for the Fund, the portfolio managers first apply broad-based negative screens, which incorporate third-party inputs, to seek to avoid (i) securities of issuers that are non-compliant with the UN Global Compact, and/or (ii) securities of issuers that, in the determination of the Adviser, are significantly engaged in or derive more than de minimis revenue from (or securitized products the economic value of which is tied in more than de minimis fashion to), industries, activities or assets considered by the Adviser or the portfolio managers to have a negative impact on society or the environment. A current list of such activities, which may evolve over time, follows: 
alcohol; 
animal testing (cosmetics); 
chemicals of concern; 
contentious industries (limited to excluding companies that produce palm oil); 
controversial armaments; 
controversial fossil fuel extraction and refining; 
controversial fossil fuel power generation; 
fur; 
gambling; 
genetic engineering; 
pornography; 
tobacco production; and 
United Nations Global Compact violators. 
Thereafter, the portfolio managers seek to identify bonds that are aligned with positive environmental and social impact themes, which are informed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UNSDGs”). The impact themes followed by the Fund, which may evolve over time, include the following: 
Transition to a Green Economy, including the development of clean energy and sustainable transportation and cities; 
Affordable Housing, including increased access to home ownership and benefiting low to moderate income borrowers; 
Economic and Community Development and Inclusion, which includes financial services and infrastructure that are integral in the development of a sustainable economy; 
Knowledge & Technology, and Innovation, which includes technological advancements that can enable a transition to more sustainable business practices for companies across industries, such as software and semiconductors and industry specific innovation; and 
Health & Well-Being, which includes increased access to healthcare, and innovation for medical treatment and health. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally sell or dispose of portfolio investments when, in the opinion of the Adviser, they (i) no longer present attractive investment opportunity (e.g., they have reached their expected value, or where better relative value exists elsewhere, or as the result of changing market conditions); and/or (ii) no longer meet the Fund’s ESG and/or sustainable criteria. Decisions with respect to the timing of such dispositions shall be made by the Fund’s portfolio managers taking into account the best interests of Fund shareholders. 
The Fund may use derivatives, including, but not limited to, swaps (including interest-rate swaps, total rate of returns swaps and credit default swaps), swaptions, options, futures, and options on futures, which may be used for risk, duration and yield-curve management, or to enhance expected returns. Derivatives are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, interest rates, currencies, or market indices. 
The Fund may invest in reverse-repurchase agreements and use the proceeds to invest in securities consistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies. The Fund may enter into “to be announced” or “TBA” commitments when purchasing mortgage-backed securities or other securities. The Fund may also invest in floating rate obligations, such as collateralized loan obligations, floating rate senior secured syndicated bank loans, floating rate unsecured loans, and other floating rate bonds, loans and notes. The Fund may also invest in securities that have contractual restrictions that prohibit or limit their public resale (these are known as “restricted securities”), which may include Rule 144A securities. 
The Fund may also invest in cash or cash equivalents such as commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other short-duration fixed-income securities. The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in affiliated or non-affiliated money market funds (or private funds operating as money market funds). Due to the nature of the securities in which the Fund may invest, as well as certain investment techniques utilized by the portfolio managers, it may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other funds. 
The portfolio managers do not apply the ESG factors noted above in managing the Fund’s cash and exposure to U.S. Treasuries and certain derivatives, such as credit default swaps on indices or derivatives used to manage interest rate risk. 
The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions, on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination. 
Read More

JIB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -50.1% 6.9% 95.79%
1 Yr -2.9% -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 96.34%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

JIB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JIB Category Low Category High JIB % Rank
Net Assets 35.9 M 1.19 M 287 B 95.60%
Number of Holdings 218 1 17234 81.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.7 M -106 M 27.6 B 94.57%
Weighting of Top 10 41.27% 3.7% 100.0% 29.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Janus Henderson Cash Liquidity Fund LLC 6.77%
  2. U.S. Treasury Notes 4.55%
  3. UMBS, Single Family, 30 Year 3.82%
  4. U.S. Treasury Notes 3.41%
  5. U.S. Treasury Notes 3.07%
  6. BX Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2021-VOLT, Class A 2.64%
  7. GNMA II, Single Family, 30 Year 2.55%
  8. U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%
  9. UMBS, 30 Year 2.14%
  10. UMBS, 30 Year 1.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JIB % Rank
Bonds 		72.71% 3.97% 268.18% 56.05%
Other 		19.97% -13.23% 23.06% 52.54%
Cash 		15.37% -181.13% 95.99% 44.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 77.13% 20.38%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 65.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 45.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		15.37% 0.00% 95.99% 63.22%
Derivative 		0.35% 0.00% 25.16% 67.57%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 6.70%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.16%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.32%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 85.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIB % Rank
US 		72.71% 3.63% 210.09% 25.18%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 84.33%

JIB - Expenses

Operational Fees

JIB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.01% 2.93% 76.70%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 58.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JIB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JIB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JIB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% 24.07%

JIB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JIB Category Low Category High JIB % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.56% 0.00% 12.67% 87.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JIB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JIB Category Low Category High JIB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% 87.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JIB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JIB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Wilensky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Greg Wilensky, CFA Head of U.S. Fixed Income | Portfolio Manager Greg Wilensky is Head of U.S. Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is responsible for co-managing the Core Plus and Short Duration strategies and co-manages the fixed income portion of the Balanced strategy, all since 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Wilensky served as senior vice president, director of the U.S. multi-sector fixed income team and held several director and portfolio manager positions that spanned short duration, inflation-protected fixed income, securitized assets and multi-asset strategies at AllianceBernstein from 1996 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a treasury manager – corporate finance at AT&T Corp. from 1993 to 1996. Mr. Wilensky received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Washington University, graduating magna cum laude. He also earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago. Mr. Wilensky holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 27 years of financial industry experience.

Nick Childs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Nick Childs, CFA, joined Janus Capital in 2017. Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a portfolio manager at Proprietary Capital, LLC from 2012 to 2016, where he managed alternative fixed income strategies specializing in MBS, absolute return investing. Mr. Childs holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Denver. Mr. Childs holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

