The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that compose the fund’s Index. The Index is developed and maintained by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and is designed to comprise securities in the healthcare sector within the U.S. Universe whose market capitalizations are larger than that of the 1001st largest U.S. company at the time of reconstitution. Stocks that compose the Index include those that may be considered medium or smaller capitalization company stocks. The selection and weighting of securities in the Index involves a rules-based process that may sometimes be referred to as multifactor investing, factor-based investing, strategic beta, or smart beta. Securities are classified according to their market capitalization, relative price, and profitability. Weights for individual securities are then determined by adjusting their free-float adjusted market capitalization weight within the universe of eligible securities so that securities with smaller market

capitalizations, lower relative price and higher profitability generally receive an increased weight relative to their unadjusted weight, and vice versa. This process can be summarized as follows:

• Adjustments for market capitalization : Securities within the eligible universe are assigned into one of three groups based on size, with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with smaller market capitalizations within the eligible universe and decreasing weights of securities with larger market capitalizations within the eligible universe. Securities in the smallest market capitalization group will have their free-float market capitalization increased by an adjustment factor. Securities in the middle group will have their free-float market capitalization increased by a lesser adjustment factor. Securities in the group with the largest market capitalization will receive the lowest adjustment factor of the three groups.

• Adjustments for relative price and profitability : Securities are assigned to a relative price group and to a profitability group. Relative price adjustment factors are assigned with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with lower relative prices and decreasing the weights of securities with higher relative prices. Similarly, profitability adjustment factors are assigned with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with higher profitability and decreasing the weights of securities with lower profitability.

• Securities are then weighted after taking into account their free-float, size, relative price and profitability adjustments, subject to a cap of 6% on a single company at the time of reconstitution.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semiannual basis. The healthcare sector is composed of companies in areas such as the manufacture of healthcare equipment and supplies, biotechnology, home or long-term healthcare facilities, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, or the provision of basic healthcare services. The U.S. Universe is defined as a free float-adjusted market-capitalization-weighted portfolio of U.S. operating companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE American LLC, NASDAQ Global Market, or such other securities exchanges deemed appropriate in accordance with the rules-based methodology that is maintained by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. This means that the market-capitalization of a particular company within the eligible universe of stocks is adjusted to exclude the share capital of a company that is not considered freely available for trading in the public equity markets.

The fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. The fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries.