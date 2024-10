The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). To achieve the Fund’s investment objective of long‐term capital appreciation, the Fund invests in equity securities of approximately 25 to 30 companies that satisfy the investment

criteria described below. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies meeting the criteria for quality and growth as determined by the Fund's investment adviser, Jensen Investment Management, Inc. (the "Adviser"). The Adviser considers a company to be a “growth” company if it is determined by the Adviser to have above-average potential for growth in revenue, earnings, cash flow, or other similar criteria. Additionally, the Adviser seeks companies that display positive performance in a variety of historical and future performance measurements, relative to the overall U.S. equity market, over a period of time. Examples of such characteristics include:

1. Projected earnings growth based on expected five- to ten-year annual increase in operating earnings per share.

2. Trailing revenue growth based on annualized revenue growth for the previous five to ten years.

3. Trailing earnings growth based on annualized earnings per share growth for the previous five to ten years.

4. The company’s ability to grow its business from free cash flow over an extended period of time.

The list above is not exclusive and there is no single factor that is determinative of whether the Adviser considers a company to be a “growth” company.

The Adviser considers a company to be a “quality” company if it possesses competitive advantages as evidenced by generating a return on equity of 15% or greater for at least ten consecutive fiscal years as determined by the Adviser.

Equity securities in which the Fund invests as a principal strategy consist primarily of publicly traded common stocks of U.S. companies. Generally, each company in which the Fund invests must, as determined by the Adviser:

1. Have consistently achieved a high return on equity over the prior ten fiscal years;

2. Be in excellent financial condition; and

3. Be capable of sustaining outstanding business performance.