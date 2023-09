The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies in global developed markets. The Fund also may invest in global emerging markets. Global developed markets include Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, most of the countries of Western Europe and Hong Kong; global emerging markets include most of the other countries in the world. Generally, the Fund expects to maintain, over time, regional geographic and sector exposures similar to those of its benchmark, the MSCI World Index (net total return) 1 , although the Fund may deviate from these exposures in the adviser’s discretion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will typically hold between 70 and 100 securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its Assets in equity securities and equity-related instruments. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The equity securities and equity-related instruments in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred shares, convertible securities, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), equity securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs), warrants and rights, and privately placed securities, and other instruments that provide economic exposure to one or more equity securities. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may also be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, swaps, participation notes, forwards and other instruments to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions, to hedge various investments and for risk management. The Fund may use exchange-traded futures to manage cash flows. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies, such as the euro, yen and pound sterling, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. However, a substantial portion (if not all) of the Fund's foreign investments will be denominated in foreign currencies, and the Fund may, but does not currently expect to, hedge its currency exposure. The Fund will invest primarily in the securities of large cap market capitalization companies, although the Fund may also invest in mid cap and small cap securities. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser focuses on individual equity selection, emphasizing those equity securities that are identified as attractive according to the proprietary research of the adviser. This process generally looks for securities that the adviser believes are attractively valued, possess strong free cash flow and have the potential for sustainable earnings growth. The adviser’s analysis includes a review of proprietary data, information self-reported by companies, data from third party vendors and internal fundamental research. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The Fund may sell securities if the adviser’s conviction in a security changes, if the issuer’s fundamentals change, or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if certain adverse political and economic events occur or if the adviser identifies a security that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.