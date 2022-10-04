Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index, which primarily include common stocks and/or depositary receipts. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the underlying securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the underlying securities in the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso,” the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is EQM Indexes LLC. (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser.
The Index seeks to provide exposure to global companies engaged in junior and exploratory gold mining, as described below.
Index constituents may be listed on a regulated foreign stock exchange or have American Depository Receipts (ADR) and Global Depository Receipts (GDR). To be included in the Index, a company must have a market capitalization equal to or greater than $100 million USD at time of purchase and an average daily traded value greater than $1 million USD over the last 90 trading days.
The Index then performs the following screens to formulate the securities that comprise the Index:
(1) Eligible index constituents must attribute 75% or more of their revenues from the sale of gold or through gold royalty agreements, or for exploratory gold producers, 75% of surveyed deposits must be attributable to gold.
(2) Companies are grouped into three segments: (i) senior gold producers: companies producing in excess of 1 million troy ounces of gold per year or receiving royalties in excess of 1 million equivalent troy ounces per year; (ii) junior gold producers: companies producing less than 1 million troy ounces of gold per year or receiving royalties less than 1 million equivalent troy ounces per year; or (iii) exploratory gold producers: companies that are in pre-production (0 troy ounces of gold produced per year).
(3) Companies categorized as senior gold producers are removed for consideration. The remaining companies that qualify as “junior gold producers” or “exploratory gold producers” are included in the Index, subject to the constituent trading parameters described above.
The Index employs a market capitalization weighted allocation between junior gold producers and exploratory gold producers. The aggregate weight of exploratory gold producers is limited to 15%. If the weight is calculated to be greater than 15%, the excess amount is reallocated to junior gold producers. Once the aggregate weight is determined for each of the two gold producer segments, the companies that fall within those segments are equally weighted and liquidity optimized. The Index is adjusted semi-annually on the third Friday of April and October but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events. The Fund expects that certain of the companies that comprise the Index are located in emerging markets. See “Emerging Markets Risk”.
As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund had significant exposure to the Materials sector.
The Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries, except to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|JGLD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-35.8%
|8.8%
|11.27%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-36.7%
|29.5%
|81.16%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|2.9%
|35.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.6%
|19.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|6.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JGLD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-51.0%
|70.4%
|84.06%
|2021
|N/A
|10.6%
|390.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.0%
|54.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-54.9%
|-7.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|76.9%
|N/A
|Period
|JGLD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-35.8%
|-8.7%
|23.94%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-36.7%
|29.5%
|72.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|2.9%
|35.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.6%
|19.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|6.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JGLD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-51.0%
|70.4%
|84.06%
|2021
|N/A
|10.6%
|390.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.0%
|54.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-54.9%
|-7.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|76.9%
|N/A
|JGLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGLD % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.4 M
|1.07 M
|12.6 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|21
|309
|67.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|686 K
|8.18 K
|8.13 B
|97.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.50%
|36.4%
|83.7%
|92.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGLD % Rank
|Stocks
|99.87%
|46.26%
|100.00%
|11.84%
|Cash
|0.17%
|0.00%
|7.35%
|72.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|53.73%
|53.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|23.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGLD % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|21.05%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|18.42%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.79%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|27.63%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.79%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|18.42%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|28.95%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.79%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|18.42%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|93.10%
|100.00%
|15.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGLD % Rank
|Non US
|88.76%
|38.19%
|95.10%
|15.79%
|US
|11.11%
|3.28%
|30.63%
|59.21%
|JGLD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.33%
|3.83%
|89.47%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.35%
|1.18%
|15.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|N/A
|JGLD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|JGLD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JGLD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|114.00%
|59.70%
|JGLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGLD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.57%
|70.67%
|JGLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JGLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGLD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-18.00%
|5.11%
|39.13%
|JGLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.25
|34.34
|11.37
|6.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...