The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index, which primarily include common stocks and/or depositary receipts. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the underlying securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the underlying securities in the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso,” the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is EQM Indexes LLC. (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser.

The Index seeks to provide exposure to global companies engaged in junior and exploratory gold mining, as described below.

Index constituents may be listed on a regulated foreign stock exchange or have American Depository Receipts (ADR) and Global Depository Receipts (GDR). To be included in the Index, a company must have a market capitalization equal to or greater than $100 million USD at time of purchase and an average daily traded value greater than $1 million USD over the last 90 trading days.

The Index then performs the following screens to formulate the securities that comprise the Index:

(1) Eligible index constituents must attribute 75% or more of their revenues from the sale of gold or through gold royalty agreements, or for exploratory gold producers, 75% of surveyed deposits must be attributable to gold.

(2) Companies are grouped into three segments: (i) senior gold producers: companies producing in excess of 1 million troy ounces of gold per year or receiving royalties in excess of 1 million equivalent troy ounces per year; (ii) junior gold producers: companies producing less than 1 million troy ounces of gold per year or receiving royalties less than 1 million equivalent troy ounces per year; or (iii) exploratory gold producers: companies that are in pre-production (0 troy ounces of gold produced per year).

(3) Companies categorized as senior gold producers are removed for consideration. The remaining companies that qualify as “junior gold producers” or “exploratory gold producers” are included in the Index, subject to the constituent trading parameters described above.

The Index employs a market capitalization weighted allocation between junior gold producers and exploratory gold producers. The aggregate weight of exploratory gold producers is limited to 15%. If the weight is calculated to be greater than 15%, the excess amount is reallocated to junior gold producers. Once the aggregate weight is determined for each of the two gold producer segments, the companies that fall within those segments are equally weighted and liquidity optimized. The Index is adjusted semi-annually on the third Friday of April and October but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events. The Fund expects that certain of the companies that comprise the Index are located in emerging markets. See “Emerging Markets Risk”.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund had significant exposure to the Materials sector.

The Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries, except to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).