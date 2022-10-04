Home
Trending ETFs
JGLD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index, which primarily include common stocks and/or depositary receipts. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the underlying securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the underlying securities in the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso,” the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is EQM Indexes LLC. (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser.

The Index seeks to provide exposure to global companies engaged in junior and exploratory gold mining, as described below. 

Index constituents may be listed on a regulated foreign stock exchange or have American Depository Receipts (ADR) and Global Depository Receipts (GDR). To be included in the Index, a company must have a market capitalization equal to or greater than $100 million USD at time of purchase and an average daily traded value greater than $1 million USD over the last 90 trading days. 

The Index then performs the following screens to formulate the securities that comprise the Index:

(1) Eligible index constituents must attribute 75% or more of their revenues from the sale of gold or through gold royalty agreements, or for exploratory gold producers, 75% of surveyed deposits must be attributable to gold.  

(2) Companies are grouped into three segments: (i) senior gold producers: companies producing in excess of 1 million troy ounces of gold per year or receiving royalties in excess of 1 million equivalent troy ounces per year; (ii) junior gold producers: companies producing less than 1 million troy ounces of gold per year or receiving royalties less than 1 million equivalent troy ounces per year; or (iii) exploratory gold producers: companies that are in pre-production (0 troy ounces of gold produced per year). 

(3) Companies categorized as senior gold producers are removed for consideration. The remaining companies that qualify as “junior gold producers” or “exploratory gold producers” are included in the Index, subject to the constituent trading parameters described above.

The Index employs a market capitalization weighted allocation between junior gold producers and exploratory gold producers. The aggregate weight of exploratory gold producers is limited to 15%. If the weight is calculated to be greater than 15%, the excess amount is reallocated to junior gold producers. Once the aggregate weight is determined for each of the two gold producer segments, the companies that fall within those segments are equally weighted and liquidity optimized. The Index is adjusted semi-annually on the third Friday of April and October but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events. The Fund expects that certain of the companies that comprise the Index are located in emerging markets. See “Emerging Markets Risk”.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund had significant exposure to the Materials sector.

The Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries, except to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

JGLD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.8% 8.8% 11.27%
1 Yr N/A -36.7% 29.5% 81.16%
3 Yr N/A* 2.9% 35.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.6% 19.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -51.0% 70.4% 84.06%
2021 N/A 10.6% 390.1% N/A
2020 N/A -1.0% 54.7% N/A
2019 N/A -54.9% -7.2% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 76.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.8% -8.7% 23.94%
1 Yr N/A -36.7% 29.5% 72.00%
3 Yr N/A* 2.9% 35.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.6% 19.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -51.0% 70.4% 84.06%
2021 N/A 10.6% 390.1% N/A
2020 N/A -1.0% 54.7% N/A
2019 N/A -54.9% -7.2% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 76.9% N/A

JGLD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGLD Category Low Category High JGLD % Rank
Net Assets 1.4 M 1.07 M 12.6 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 46 21 309 67.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 686 K 8.18 K 8.13 B 97.37%
Weighting of Top 10 37.50% 36.4% 83.7% 92.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS 5.88%
  2. Royal Gold Inc 5.14%
  3. Yamana Gold Inc 3.48%
  4. West African Resources Ltd 3.46%
  5. Alamos Gold Inc 3.44%
  6. Centamin PLC 3.42%
  7. B2Gold Corp 3.25%
  8. Perseus Mining Ltd 3.24%
  9. K92 Mining Inc 3.14%
  10. Regis Resources Ltd 3.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGLD % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 46.26% 100.00% 11.84%
Cash 		0.17% 0.00% 7.35% 72.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 53.73% 53.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 23.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGLD % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 21.05%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 18.42%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.79%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 27.63%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 18.42%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 28.95%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 18.42%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 93.10% 100.00% 15.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGLD % Rank
Non US 		88.76% 38.19% 95.10% 15.79%
US 		11.11% 3.28% 30.63% 59.21%

JGLD - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.33% 3.83% 89.47%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.35% 1.18% 15.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

JGLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JGLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 114.00% 59.70%

JGLD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGLD Category Low Category High JGLD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.57% 70.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGLD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGLD Category Low Category High JGLD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -18.00% 5.11% 39.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGLD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JGLD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

