Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Jacob Forward ETF

JFWD | Active ETF

$9.60

$3 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.4%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
$7.31
$10.98

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JFWD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Jacob Forward ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jul 13, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Darren Chervitz

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in common stocks and other equity securities of companies of all sizes. The Fund maintains a portfolio of investments consisting primarily of common stocks. The Fund may also invest in other equity securities, such as preferred stocks, rights, or warrants. The Fund may have significant exposure to the information technology sector.
The Fund is managed utilizing a forward-looking investment strategy and seeks to invest in companies that are participating or engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, products, or services. The Fund invests in a broad group of companies, including many that are in their early stages of development. In researching and selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser is seeking strong, forward-looking management teams that can leverage innovative technology to obtain durable competitive advantages in order to generate superior rates of growth. The Adviser’s overall stock selections are based on its qualitative and quantitative assessment of a company’s fundamental prospects, particularly a company’s potential for superior long-term growth of capital. It is the Adviser’s goal to maximize the growth potential of the Fund while also striving to acquire securities at reasonable valuations relative to their prospective growth rates.
The Adviser expects to invest the Fund’s net assets primarily in U.S. companies, but may gain exposure to foreign markets, including emerging markets, (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their industrial cycles), through the global operations of U.S. companies, by purchasing depositary receipts or securities of foreign companies traded on U.S. exchanges, or through direct investment in foreign companies. The Adviser currently does not expect to invest more than 25% of the Fund’s net assets directly in foreign companies.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
JFWD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFWD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.4% -38.5% 31.2% 97.45%
1 Yr 10.3% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFWD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.5% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFWD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 99.64%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFWD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.5% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

JFWD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JFWD Category Low Category High JFWD % Rank
Net Assets 3 M 863 K 50.4 B 94.43%
Number of Holdings 33 1 470 78.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.68 M 0 30.3 B 90.68%
Weighting of Top 10 54.06% 7.6% 100.0% 46.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cloudflare Inc 7.06%
  2. Alphatec Holdings Inc 6.26%
  3. MongoDB Inc 6.03%
  4. DraftKings Inc 5.39%
  5. Twilio Inc 5.15%
  6. Krystal Biotech Inc 4.53%
  7. OptimizeRx Corp 4.37%
  8. Doximity Inc 4.30%
  9. Zillow Group Inc 4.25%
  10. Block Inc 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JFWD % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 0.00% 100.53% 27.97%
Cash 		0.06% -0.53% 100.00% 68.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 61.41%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 63.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 59.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 61.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFWD % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 60.32%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 94.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 69.03%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 88.39%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 0.32%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 40.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 60.32%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 40.32%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 65.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 48.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 3.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFWD % Rank
US 		99.94% 0.00% 100.53% 9.65%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.27% 88.42%

JFWD - Expenses

Operational Fees

JFWD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 2.97% 52.41%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 60.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JFWD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JFWD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

JFWD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

JFWD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JFWD Category Low Category High JFWD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 7.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JFWD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JFWD Category Low Category High JFWD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 72.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JFWD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JFWD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Darren Chervitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Darren Chervitz is the Lead Portfolio Manager and Co-Portfolio Manager of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC. He has served as the Director of Research for Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC since 1999. Prior to his employment with the Adviser, Mr. Chervitz was a financial editor and reporter for CBS MarketWatch from August 1996 to July 1999. Mr. Chervitz was also a technology stock analyst for ZDTV from August 1996 to July 1999.

Ryan Jacob

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Ryan I. Jacob is the Lead Portfolio Manager of Jacob Funds. Mr. Jacob is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Adviser, as well as President of Jacob Funds Inc.. Mr. Jacob served as Chief Portfolio Manager. Mr. Jacob also served as a financial analyst for Lepercq, de Neuflize & Co. Inc. from September 1998 to June 1999 and as an analyst for Horizon Asset Management from October 1994 through August 1998. Mr. Jacob also served as the Director of Research for IPO Value Monitor, an investment related research service from 1996 to August 1998. Previously, Mr. Jacob was an assistant portfolio manager in the private clients group at Bankers Trust from October 1992 through October 1994. Mr. Jacob, a graduate of Drexel University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

