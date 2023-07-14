The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in common stocks and other equity securities of companies of all sizes. The Fund maintains a portfolio of investments consisting primarily of common stocks. The Fund may also invest in other equity securities, such as preferred stocks, rights, or warrants. The Fund may have significant exposure to the information technology sector.

The Fund is managed utilizing a forward-looking investment strategy and seeks to invest in companies that are participating or engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, products, or services. The Fund invests in a broad group of companies, including many that are in their early stages of development. In researching and selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser is seeking strong, forward-looking management teams that can leverage innovative technology to obtain durable competitive advantages in order to generate superior rates of growth. The Adviser’s overall stock selections are based on its qualitative and quantitative assessment of a company’s fundamental prospects, particularly a company’s potential for superior long-term growth of capital. It is the Adviser’s goal to maximize the growth potential of the Fund while also striving to acquire securities at reasonable valuations relative to their prospective growth rates.

The Adviser expects to invest the Fund’s net assets primarily in U.S. companies, but may gain exposure to foreign markets, including emerging markets, ( i.e. , those that are in the early stages of their industrial cycles), through the global operations of U.S. companies, by purchasing depositary receipts or securities of foreign companies traded on U.S. exchanges, or through direct investment in foreign companies. The Adviser currently does not expect to invest more than 25% of the Fund’s net assets directly in foreign companies.