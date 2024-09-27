The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt securities denominated in hard currencies. Debt securities include, but are not limited to, fixed and floating rate securities, asset-backed securities (“ABS”), mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), and perpetual bonds. Hard currencies, including the U.S. dollar or Euro, are currencies in which investors have confidence and are typically currencies of economically advanced industrialized nations. The Fund invests in securities of issuers that are economically tied to emerging markets countries, including frontier markets countries. Emerging market countries consist of countries included in the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) list of Emerging and Developing Economies.

Securities and instruments tied economically to an emerging market include: (i) securities of issuers that are organized under the laws of an emerging market country or that maintain their principal place of business in an emerging market country; (ii) securities that are traded principally in an emerging market country; (iii) securities of issuers that, during their most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market country or that have at least 50% of their assets in an emerging market country; or (iv) securities or other instruments that expose the Fund to the economic fortunes and risks of one or more emerging market countries.

The Fund invests in government debt securities (“sovereign debt”), debt securities issued by or guaranteed by an entity affiliated with or backed by a sovereign government (“quasi-sovereign debt”), and debt securities issued by supranational institutions or local and regional authorities/agencies in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any rating, including high-yield bonds or unrated bonds deemed of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in corporate debt securities of issuers in emerging markets. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in ABS and MBS. ABS and MBS include, but are not limited to, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in contingent convertible bonds, which are bonds that are convertible into equity or have their principal written down upon the occurrence of certain triggers.

Additionally, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives. Derivative instruments have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, interest rates, or market indices. The Fund may invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts (including non-deliverable forwards), exchange traded derivatives (such as interest rate futures and bond futures), options and over the counter swaps such as interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, credit default swaps on indices and total return swaps. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in total return swaps. The Fund may use derivatives with the aim of making investment gains in line with the Fund’s objective, or to manage the interest rate and credit risk of the Fund more efficiently. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary. For purposes of meeting its 80% investment policy, the Fund may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the securities in which the Fund may directly invest.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in any combination of distressed securities (that is, securities rated at or lower than CCC-/Caa3 at the time of purchase), defaulted securities, or unrated securities that are determined by the Adviser to be either a distressed or defaulted security.

The Fund’s currency exposure is hedged to the United States dollar (“USD”), although the portfolio is also expected to be exposed (through investments or cash) to other hard currencies.

The Fund is “actively-managed” and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of any particular index. Accordingly, the portfolio managers have discretion on a daily basis to manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” approach to selecting investments to purchase and sell. This means that the portfolio managers look at securities one at a time to determine if a security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment policies. The Fund will generally consider selling a position if, in portfolio management’s opinion, it reaches its total return target or targeted value, the investment thesis for owning the position changes, or to limit potential loses. Portfolio management will consider, among other factors, maturity, duration, sector, country, yield curve, and credit quality for investment and hedging purposes.

The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.

The Fund is classified as nondiversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in securities, compared to a fund that is classified as diversified.