Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF

ETF
JEMB
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$52.175 +0.15 +0.29%
primary theme
N/A
JEMB (ETF)

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$52.175 +0.15 +0.29%
primary theme
N/A
JEMB (ETF)

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$52.175 +0.15 +0.29%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF

JEMB | ETF

$52.18

$195 M

0.00%

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$195 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.0
$50.19
$52.24

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF

JEMB | ETF

$52.18

$195 M

0.00%

0.52%

JEMB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 14, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt securities denominated in hard currencies. Debt securities include, but are not limited to, fixed and floating rate securities, asset-backed securities (“ABS”), mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), and perpetual bonds. Hard currencies, including the U.S. dollar or Euro, are currencies in which investors have confidence and are typically currencies of economically advanced industrialized nations. The Fund invests in securities of issuers that are economically tied to emerging markets countries, including frontier markets countries. Emerging market countries consist of countries included in the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) list of Emerging and Developing Economies.

Securities and instruments tied economically to an emerging market include: (i) securities of issuers that are organized under the laws of an emerging market country or that maintain their principal place of business in an emerging market country; (ii) securities that are traded principally in an emerging market country; (iii) securities of issuers that, during their most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market country or that have at least 50% of their assets in an emerging market country; or (iv) securities or other instruments that expose the Fund to the economic fortunes and risks of one or more emerging market countries.

The Fund invests in government debt securities (“sovereign debt”), debt securities issued by or guaranteed by an entity affiliated with or backed by a sovereign government (“quasi-sovereign debt”), and debt securities issued by supranational institutions or local and regional authorities/agencies in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any rating, including high-yield bonds or unrated bonds deemed of comparable credit quality by the Adviser. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in corporate debt securities of issuers in emerging markets. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in ABS and MBS. ABS and MBS include, but are not limited to, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in contingent convertible bonds, which are bonds that are convertible into equity or have their principal written down upon the occurrence of certain triggers.

Additionally, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives. Derivative instruments have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, interest rates, or market indices. The Fund may invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts (including non-deliverable forwards), exchange traded derivatives (such as interest rate futures and bond futures), options and over the counter swaps such as interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, credit default swaps on indices and total return swaps. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in total return swaps. The Fund may use derivatives with the aim of making investment gains in line with the Fund’s objective, or to manage the interest rate and credit risk of the Fund more efficiently. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary. For purposes of meeting its 80% investment policy, the Fund may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the securities in which the Fund may directly invest.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in any combination of distressed securities (that is, securities rated at or lower than CCC-/Caa3 at the time of purchase), defaulted securities, or unrated securities that are determined by the Adviser to be either a distressed or defaulted security.

The Fund’s currency exposure is hedged to the United States dollar (“USD”), although the portfolio is also expected to be exposed (through investments or cash) to other hard currencies.

The Fund is “actively-managed” and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of any particular index. Accordingly, the portfolio managers have discretion on a daily basis to manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” approach to selecting investments to purchase and sell. This means that the portfolio managers look at securities one at a time to determine if a security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment policies. The Fund will generally consider selling a position if, in portfolio management’s opinion, it reaches its total return target or targeted value, the investment thesis for owning the position changes, or to limit potential loses. Portfolio management will consider, among other factors, maturity, duration, sector, country, yield curve, and credit quality for investment and hedging purposes.

The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.

The Fund is classified as nondiversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in securities, compared to a fund that is classified as diversified.

Read More

JEMB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

JEMB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEMB Category Low Category High JEMB % Rank
Net Assets 195 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEMB % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

JEMB - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.52% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JEMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JEMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JEMB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEMB Category Low Category High JEMB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEMB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEMB Category Low Category High JEMB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEMB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JEMB - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×