Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|JCTR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.5%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|95.35%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|10.44%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JCTR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.8%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|0.45%
|2021
|14.0%
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|JCTR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|97.57%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|11.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|JCTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCTR % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.6 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|92.71%
|Number of Holdings
|351
|2
|4154
|23.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.23 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|92.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.99%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|75.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCTR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.72%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|21.72%
|Cash
|0.26%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|77.25%
|Other
|0.02%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|57.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|57.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|55.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|55.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCTR % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|49.65%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|25.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|27.45%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|89.43%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|30.88%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|32.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|34.03%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|64.64%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|70.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|39.92%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|81.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JCTR % Rank
|US
|99.72%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|9.27%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|82.57%
|JCTR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|91.06%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|15.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|JCTR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JCTR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JCTR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|JCTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCTR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.34%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|7.52%
|JCTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JCTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|JCTR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|16.77%
|JCTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2020
1.47
1.5%
Mr. Lowe, Managing Director of JPMIM, senior portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Solutions Team, joined JPMIM in 2018. He was once a self-employed consultant and worked for AlphaSimplex, a quantitative liquid alternatives manager from Feb to Dec 2016. From 2010 to 2014 he was Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Global Equities, at State Street Global Advisors and was Head of the Investor Solutions Group which specializes in tax-efficient indexing and efficient implementation of active equity strategies for taxable institutional clients and high net worth individuals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2020
1.47
1.5%
Yazann Romahi, PhD, CFA, managing director, is CIO for AM Solutions – Quantitative Solutions focused on managing and developing the firm's systematic and factor-based franchise across strategic beta and thematics. He is also responsible for leading the firm's Multi-Asset Quantitative Research capabilities. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2003, Yazann worked as a research analyst at the Centre for Financial Research at the University of Cambridge and undertook consulting assignments for a number of financial institutions including Pioneer Asset Management, PricewaterhouseCoopers and HSBC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2020
1.47
1.5%
Aijaz Hussain, vice president, is a portfolio analyst in the Quantitative Beta Strategies group, based in London. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2016, Aijaz worked as an Analytics Consultant at FactSet Research Systems. Aijaz graduated from Imperial College London with a BSc in Mathematics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
