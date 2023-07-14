The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the JPMorgan Asset Management Carbon Transition U.S. Equity Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Underlying Index is owned, administered and governed by a dedicated function within the adviser (the Index Provider). FTSE International Limited, the Index Calculation Agent calculates and publishes the Underlying Index. Holdings in the Underlying Index are selected from the constituents of the Russell 1000 Index, a broad-based securities market index (the Parent Index), which is comprised of primarily large- and mid-cap equity securities of companies located in the United States. The Underlying Index is designed to capture the performance of companies which have been identified through its rules-based process as better positioned to benefit from a transition to a lower carbon economy while also providing broader U.S. market exposure. The Underlying Index allocates securities based on the sector allocations of the Parent Index. Companies are then evaluated based on the rules-based process to determine how they effectively manage emissions, resources and carbon-related risks and are ranked within each sector. Companies better prepared to face these risks and opportunities are evaluated on the following characteristics: • Emissions – How effectively the company is managing emissions, including through its own reduction in the burning of fossil fuels and in providing products and services reflecting a shift in consumer demands for lower emissions • Resource Management – How effectively the company is managing the resources which it consumes, such as electricity, water and waste • Risk Management – How effectively the company is managing physical and reputational risks After the securities are ranked, stock weightings are subject to market capitalization, trading and liquidity constraints. The Fund’s equity securities are primarily common stock. As of January 31, 2023, there were 359 companies represented in the Underlying Index and the market capitalizations of the companies in the Underlying Index ranged from $2.60 billion to $2.30 trillion. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed funds, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when the Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in exchange-traded futures to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index. To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries. As of January 31, 2023, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the technology sector.