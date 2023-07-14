Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF

JCTR | ETF

$60.92

$23.6 M

1.34%

$0.82

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.5%

1 yr return

18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$23.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$61.0
$48.36
$61.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JCTR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 09, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Alistair Lowe

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the JPMorgan Asset Management Carbon Transition U.S. Equity Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Underlying Index is owned, administered and governed by a dedicated function within the adviser (the Index Provider). FTSE International Limited, the Index Calculation Agent calculates and publishes the Underlying Index. Holdings in the Underlying Index are selected from the constituents of the Russell 1000 Index, a broad-based securities market index (the Parent Index), which is comprised of primarily large- and mid-cap equity securities of companies located in the United States. The Underlying Index is designed to capture the performance of companies which have been identified through its rules-based process as better positioned to benefit from a transition to a lower carbon economy while also providing broader U.S. market exposure. The Underlying Index allocates securities based on the sector allocations of the Parent Index. Companies are then evaluated based on the rules-based process to determine how they effectively manage emissions, resources and carbon-related risks and are ranked within each sector. Companies better prepared to face these risks and opportunities are evaluated on the following characteristics:Emissions – How effectively the company is managing emissions, including through its own reduction in the burning of fossil fuels and in providing products and services reflecting a shift in consumer demands for lower emissionsResource Management – How effectively the company is managing the resources which it consumes, such as electricity, water and wasteRisk Management – How effectively the company is managing physical and reputational risksAfter the securities are ranked, stock weightings are subject to market capitalization, trading and liquidity constraints.The Fund’s equity securities are primarily common stock. As of January 31, 2023, there were 359 companies represented in the Underlying Index and the market capitalizations of the companies in the Underlying Index ranged from $2.60 billion to $2.30 trillion.The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed funds, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index.However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the UnderlyingIndex. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when the Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index.The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in exchange-traded futures to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index.To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries. As of January 31, 2023, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the technology sector.
Read More

JCTR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -51.8% 22.1% 95.35%
1 Yr 18.6% -58.9% 46.9% 10.44%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -69.4% 53.7% 0.45%
2021 14.0% -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JCTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 97.57%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 11.81%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JCTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -69.4% 53.7% 0.45%
2021 14.0% -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

JCTR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JCTR Category Low Category High JCTR % Rank
Net Assets 23.6 M 177 K 1.21 T 92.71%
Number of Holdings 351 2 4154 23.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.23 M 1.74 K 270 B 92.12%
Weighting of Top 10 27.99% 1.8% 100.0% 75.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple, Inc. 6.99%
  2. Microsoft Corp. 5.78%
  3. Alphabet, Inc., Class A 2.94%
  4. Amazon.com, Inc. 2.24%
  5. NVIDIA Corp. 2.06%
  6. Exxon Mobil Corp. 1.58%
  7. UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1.47%
  8. Johnson Johnson 1.37%
  9. Tesla, Inc. 1.36%
  10. Procter Gamble Co. (The) 1.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JCTR % Rank
Stocks 		99.72% 0.00% 130.24% 21.72%
Cash 		0.26% -102.29% 100.00% 77.25%
Other 		0.02% -13.91% 134.98% 57.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 57.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 55.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 55.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCTR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 49.65%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 25.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 27.45%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 89.43%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 30.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 32.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 34.03%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 64.64%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 70.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 39.92%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 81.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JCTR % Rank
US 		99.72% 0.00% 127.77% 9.27%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 82.57%

JCTR - Expenses

Operational Fees

JCTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 2.95% 91.06%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 15.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JCTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JCTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JCTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

JCTR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JCTR Category Low Category High JCTR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.34% 0.00% 19.15% 7.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JCTR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JCTR Category Low Category High JCTR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 16.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JCTR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JCTR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alistair Lowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2020

1.47

1.5%

Mr. Lowe, Managing Director of JPMIM, senior portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Solutions Team, joined JPMIM in 2018. He was once a self-employed consultant and worked for AlphaSimplex, a quantitative liquid alternatives manager from Feb to Dec 2016. From 2010 to 2014 he was Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Global Equities, at State Street Global Advisors and was Head of the Investor Solutions Group which specializes in tax-efficient indexing and efficient implementation of active equity strategies for taxable institutional clients and high net worth individuals.

Yazann Romahi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2020

1.47

1.5%

Yazann Romahi, PhD, CFA, managing director, is CIO for AM Solutions – Quantitative Solutions focused on managing and developing the firm's systematic and factor-based franchise across strategic beta and thematics. He is also responsible for leading the firm's Multi-Asset Quantitative Research capabilities. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2003, Yazann worked as a research analyst at the Centre for Financial Research at the University of Cambridge and undertook consulting assignments for a number of financial institutions including Pioneer Asset Management, PricewaterhouseCoopers and HSBC.

Aijaz Hussain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2020

1.47

1.5%

Aijaz Hussain, vice president, is a portfolio analyst in the Quantitative Beta Strategies group, based in London. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2016, Aijaz worked as an Analytics Consultant at FactSet Research Systems. Aijaz graduated from Imperial College London with a BSc in Mathematics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

